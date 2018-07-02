Best Dividend Stocks
Roper Industries

Stock

ROP

Price as of:

$354.38 +1.75 +0.5%

Industry

Industrial Equipment And Components

/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Industrial Equipment And Components /

Roper Industries (ROP)

ROP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.58%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.05

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

15.76%

EPS $13.01

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

20 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ROP DARS™ Rating

ROP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$354.38

Quote Time

Today's Volume

307,200

Open Price

$354.11

Day's Range

$351.82 - $355.64

Previous Close

$352.63

52 week low / high

$245.59 - $385.51

Percent off 52 week high

-8.08%

ROP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.5125

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 08

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.5125

2019-11-15

2020-01-08

2020-01-09

2020-01-23

Regular

Trade ROP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

ROP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ROP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-08

$0.5125

2019-10-03

$0.4625

2019-07-05

$0.4625

2019-04-05

$0.4625

2019-01-08

$0.4625

2018-10-04

$0.4125

2018-07-06

$0.4125

2018-04-06

$0.4125

2018-01-08

$0.4125

2017-10-05

$0.35

2017-07-05

$0.35

2017-04-05

$0.35

2017-01-05

$0.35

2016-10-05

$0.3

2016-07-06

$0.3

2016-04-06

$0.3

2016-01-06

$0.3

2015-10-07

$0.25

2015-07-08

$0.25

2015-04-08

$0.25

2015-01-07

$0.25

2014-10-08

$0.2

2014-07-09

$0.2

2014-04-09

$0.2

2014-01-08

$0.2

2013-10-09

$0.165

2013-07-10

$0.165

2013-04-10

$0.165

2012-12-19

$0.165

2012-10-10

$0.1375

2012-07-11

$0.1375

2012-04-11

$0.1375

2012-01-04

$0.1375

2011-10-05

$0.11

2011-07-06

$0.11

2011-04-06

$0.11

2011-01-05

$0.11

2010-10-06

$0.095

2010-07-07

$0.095

2010-04-07

$0.095

2010-01-06

$0.095

2009-10-07

$0.0825

2009-07-08

$0.0825

2009-04-07

$0.0825

2009-01-07

$0.0825

2008-10-08

$0.0725

2008-07-09

$0.0725

2008-04-09

$0.0725

2008-01-09

$0.0725

2007-10-10

$0.065

2007-07-11

$0.065

2007-04-11

$0.065

2007-01-10

$0.065

2006-10-11

$0.05875

2006-07-12

$0.05875

2006-04-11

$0.05875

2006-01-11

$0.05875

2005-10-12

$0.053125

2005-07-13

$0.053125

2005-04-13

$0.053125

2005-01-12

$0.053125

2004-10-13

$0.048125

2004-07-14

$0.048125

2004-04-14

$0.048125

2004-01-14

$0.048125

2003-10-15

$0.04375

2003-07-15

$0.04375

2003-04-14

$0.04375

2003-01-15

$0.04375

2002-10-10

$0.04125

2002-07-12

$0.04125

2002-04-12

$0.04125

2002-01-11

$0.04125

2001-10-15

$0.0375

2001-07-13

$0.0375

2001-04-10

$0.0375

2001-01-10

$0.0375

2000-10-13

$0.035

2000-07-13

$0.035

2000-04-12

$0.035

2000-01-12

$0.035

1999-10-12

$0.0325

1999-07-14

$0.0325

1999-04-14

$0.0325

1999-01-12

$0.0325

1998-10-13

$0.03

1998-07-13

$0.03

1998-04-07

$0.03

1998-01-07

$0.03

1997-10-15

$0.03

1997-07-16

$0.0225

1997-04-09

$0.0225

1997-01-08

$0.0225

1996-10-15

$0.0225

1996-07-10

$0.01875

1996-04-12

$0.01875

1996-01-17

$0.01875

1995-10-11

$0.01875

1995-07-05

$0.0125

1995-04-26

$0.0125

ROP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ROP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ROP

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ROP Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

ROP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

19.54%

24.24%

20years

ROP

News
ROP

Research
ROP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ROP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

ROP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5125

2019-11-15

2020-01-08

2020-01-09

2020-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2019-09-20

2019-10-03

2019-10-04

2019-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2019-06-17

2019-07-05

2019-07-08

2019-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2019-03-18

2019-04-05

2019-04-08

2019-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2018-11-12

2019-01-08

2019-01-09

2019-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2018-09-24

2018-10-04

2018-10-08

2018-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2018-06-11

2018-07-06

2018-07-09

2018-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2018-03-12

2018-04-06

2018-04-09

2018-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2017-12-18

2018-01-08

2018-01-09

2018-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-09-25

2017-10-05

2017-10-06

2017-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-06-12

2017-07-05

2017-07-07

2017-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-03-14

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

2017-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2016-11-22

2017-01-05

2017-01-09

2017-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-09-13

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

2016-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-06-14

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-03-15

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

2016-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-12-17

2016-01-06

2016-01-08

2016-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-09-09

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

2015-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-06-16

2015-07-08

2015-07-10

2015-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-03-16

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-12-17

2015-01-07

2015-01-09

2015-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-09-16

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-06-18

2014-07-09

2014-07-11

2014-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-03-17

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-12-16

2014-01-08

2014-01-10

2014-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-09-17

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-06-17

2013-07-10

2013-07-12

2013-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-03-19

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2012-12-11

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2012-09-10

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2012-06-18

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2012-03-19

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2011-12-07

2012-01-04

2012-01-06

2012-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-08-12

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

2011-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-06-20

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

2011-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-03-21

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

2011-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-12-08

2011-01-05

2011-01-07

2011-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2010-08-12

2010-10-06

2010-10-08

2010-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2010-06-18

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

2010-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2010-01-25

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

2010-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2009-11-23

2010-01-06

2010-01-08

2010-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2009-08-14

2009-10-07

2009-10-09

2009-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2009-05-20

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2009-02-16

2009-04-07

2009-04-10

2009-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2008-11-18

2009-01-07

2009-01-09

2009-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2008-08-15

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2008-05-20

2008-07-09

2008-07-11

2008-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2008-02-18

2008-04-09

2008-04-11

2008-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2007-11-12

2008-01-09

2008-01-11

2008-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2007-08-31

2007-10-10

2007-10-12

2007-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2007-05-18

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2007-02-19

2007-04-11

2007-04-13

2007-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2006-11-13

2007-01-10

2007-01-12

2007-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0588

2006-08-18

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0588

2006-05-19

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0588

2006-02-20

2006-04-11

2006-04-14

2006-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0588

2005-11-07

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0531

2005-08-16

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0531

2005-05-25

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0531

2005-03-03

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0531

2004-11-18

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0481

2004-08-17

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0481

2004-05-24

2004-07-14

2004-07-16

2004-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0481

2004-02-27

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0481

2003-11-21

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2003-08-20

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2003-05-28

2003-07-15

2003-07-17

2003-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2003-03-24

2003-04-14

2003-04-16

2003-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2002-11-20

2003-01-15

2003-01-17

2003-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0413

2002-09-03

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0413

2002-05-23

2002-07-12

2002-07-16

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0413

2002-02-21

2002-04-12

2002-04-16

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0413

2001-11-16

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2001-08-28

2001-10-15

2001-10-17

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2001-05-17

2001-07-13

2001-07-17

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2001-03-21

2001-04-10

2001-04-13

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2000-11-17

2001-01-10

2001-01-15

2001-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2000-08-24

2000-10-13

2000-10-17

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2000-05-24

2000-07-13

2000-07-17

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2000-03-01

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1999-11-15

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1999-08-17

1999-10-12

1999-10-14

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1999-05-17

1999-07-14

1999-07-16

1999-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1999-02-19

1999-04-14

1999-04-16

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1998-11-13

1999-01-12

1999-01-14

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1998-08-18

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1998-05-15

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1998-02-20

1998-04-07

1998-04-10

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-11-11

1998-01-07

1998-01-09

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-08-15

1997-10-15

1997-10-17

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

1997-05-20

1997-07-16

1997-07-18

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

1997-02-26

1997-04-09

1997-04-11

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

1996-11-26

1997-01-08

1997-01-10

1997-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

1996-08-13

1996-10-15

1996-10-17

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1996-05-14

1996-07-10

1996-07-12

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1996-02-13

1996-04-12

1996-04-16

1996-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1996-01-08

1996-01-17

1996-01-19

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1995-09-28

1995-10-11

1995-10-13

1995-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1995-06-22

1995-07-05

1995-07-07

1995-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1995-03-21

1995-04-26

1995-04-18

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

ROP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Roper Industries on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ROP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Industrial Equipment And Components

Roper Industries- (ROP)-designs, manufactures, and distributes energy systems and controls, scientific and industrial imaging products and software, industrial technology products, and radio frequency (RF) products and services. It operates in four segments: Industrial Technology, Energy Systems and Controls, Scientific and Industrial Imaging, and RF Technology. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Japan. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

