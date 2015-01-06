Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

ABB Limited

Stock

ABB

Price as of:

$23.9 +0.02 +0.08%

Industry

Industrial Electrical Equipment

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Industrial Electrical Equipment /

ABB Limited (ABB)

ABB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.29%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.79

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

81.73%

EPS $0.96

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ABB DARS™ Rating

ABB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.9

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,839,463

Open Price

$23.97

Day's Range

$23.89 - $24.0

Previous Close

$23.88

52 week low / high

$17.71 - $24.0

Percent off 52 week high

-0.42%

ABB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ABB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ABB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ABB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ABB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-06

$0.786311

2018-04-04

$0.805993

2017-04-18

$0.76258

2016-07-08

$0.730583

2015-07-24

$0.176092

2015-05-04

$0.570826

2014-05-05

$0.768652

2013-04-30

$0.704097

2012-05-01

$0.692854

2011-05-03

$0.672671

2010-07-12

$0.473916

2009-07-22

$0.43498

2008-07-23

$0.4525168

2007-05-03

$0.1955015

ABB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ABB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ABB

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ABB Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

ABB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.48%

-2.44%

7years

ABB

News
ABB

Research
ABB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ABB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ABB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7863

Unknown

2019-05-06

2019-05-07

2019-06-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8060

Unknown

2018-04-04

2018-04-05

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7626

Unknown

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-05-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7306

Unknown

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

2016-07-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1761

Unknown

2015-07-24

2015-07-28

2015-08-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5708

Unknown

2015-05-04

2015-05-06

2015-05-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7687

Unknown

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7041

Unknown

2013-04-30

2013-05-02

2013-05-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6929

Unknown

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6727

Unknown

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

2011-05-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4739

Unknown

2010-07-12

2010-07-14

2010-07-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4350

Unknown

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-08-03

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4525

Unknown

2008-07-23

2008-07-25

2008-08-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1955

Unknown

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-06-14

Income

Regular

Annual

ABB

Investor Resources

Learn more about ABB Limited on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ABB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Industrial Electrical Equipment

ABB Limited (ABB) - This company provides power and automation technologies to utility and industry customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X