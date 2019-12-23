This table allows you to know how fast OSK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-15 $0.3 2019-08-16 $0.27 2019-05-15 $0.27 2019-02-14 $0.27 2018-11-16 $0.27 2018-08-15 $0.24 2018-05-11 $0.24 2018-02-09 $0.24 2017-11-15 $0.24 2017-08-16 $0.21 2017-05-10 $0.21 2017-02-09 $0.21 2016-11-15 $0.21 2016-08-11 $0.19 2016-05-12 $0.19 2016-02-11 $0.19 2015-11-12 $0.17 2015-08-13 $0.17 2015-05-12 $0.17 2015-02-10 $0.17 2014-11-14 $0.17 2014-08-12 $0.15 2014-05-13 $0.15 2014-02-11 $0.15 2013-11-14 $0.15 2009-02-10 $0.1 2008-11-13 $0.1 2008-08-13 $0.1 2008-05-13 $0.1 2008-02-13 $0.1 2007-11-13 $0.1 2007-08-13 $0.1 2007-05-15 $0.1 2007-02-14 $0.1 2006-11-10 $0.1 2006-08-11 $0.1 2006-05-12 $0.1 2006-02-14 $0.1 2005-11-14 $0.0675 2005-08-12 $0.03375 2005-05-13 $0.06625 2005-02-03 $0.04375 2004-11-04 $0.04375 2004-08-04 $0.04375 2004-05-04 $0.02875 2004-02-04 $0.02875 2003-11-04 $0.02875 2003-08-04 $0.02875 2003-05-02 $0.0215625 2003-02-04 $0.0215625 2002-11-04 $0.0215625 2002-08-02 $0.0215625 2002-05-02 $0.0215625 2002-02-04 $0.0215625 2001-11-02 $0.0215625 2001-08-02 $0.0215625 2001-05-01 $0.0215625 2001-01-31 $0.0215625 2000-10-30 $0.0215625 2000-07-31 $0.0215625 2000-04-28 $0.0215625 2000-02-03 $0.0215625 1999-11-04 $0.0215625 1999-08-03 $0.020833333333333332 1999-05-04 $0.020833333333333332 1999-02-04 $0.020833333333333332 1998-11-04 $0.020833333333333332 1998-08-04 $0.020833333333333332 1998-05-04 $0.020833333333333332 1998-02-04 $0.020833333333333332 1997-11-04 $0.020833333333333332 1997-08-04 $0.020833333333333332 1997-05-02 $0.020833333333333332 1997-02-04 $0.020833333333333332 1996-11-13 $0.020833333333333332 1996-08-02 $0.020833333333333332 1996-05-02 $0.020833333333333332 1996-02-01 $0.020833333333333332 1995-11-02 $0.020833333333333332 1995-08-03 $0.020833333333333332 1995-05-02 $0.0034666666666666665