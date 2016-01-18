Best Dividend Stocks
Briggs & Stratton

Stock

BGG

Price as of:

$5.53 -0.02 -0.36%

Industry

Diversified Machinery

/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Diversified Machinery /

Briggs & Stratton (BGG)

BGG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.60%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

-62.50%

EPS -$0.32

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BGG DARS™ Rating

BGG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.53

Quote Time

Today's Volume

78,442

Open Price

$5.55

Day's Range

$5.48 - $5.63

Previous Close

$5.55

52 week low / high

$3.96 - $14.51

Percent off 52 week high

-61.89%

BGG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BGG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

BGG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BGG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-17

$0.05

2019-09-17

$0.05

2019-06-18

$0.14

2019-03-18

$0.14

2018-12-17

$0.14

2018-09-17

$0.14

2018-06-14

$0.14

2018-03-15

$0.14

2017-12-14

$0.14

2017-09-14

$0.14

2017-06-14

$0.14

2017-03-14

$0.14

2016-12-14

$0.14

2016-09-14

$0.14

2016-06-15

$0.135

2016-03-15

$0.135

2015-12-15

$0.135

2015-09-15

$0.135

2015-06-10

$0.125

2015-03-13

$0.125

2014-12-12

$0.125

2014-09-15

$0.125

2014-06-10

$0.12

2014-03-12

$0.12

2013-12-12

$0.12

2013-09-12

$0.12

2013-06-12

$0.12

2013-03-13

$0.12

2012-12-12

$0.12

2012-08-16

$0.12

2012-05-30

$0.11

2012-02-28

$0.11

2011-11-29

$0.11

2011-08-18

$0.11

2011-05-27

$0.11

2011-02-25

$0.11

2010-11-29

$0.11

2010-08-19

$0.11

2010-05-27

$0.11

2010-02-25

$0.11

2009-11-27

$0.11

2009-08-20

$0.11

2009-05-28

$0.11

2009-02-26

$0.22

2008-11-26

$0.22

2008-08-21

$0.22

2008-05-29

$0.22

2008-02-28

$0.22

2007-11-29

$0.22

2007-08-16

$0.22

2007-05-30

$0.22

2007-02-27

$0.22

2006-11-29

$0.22

2006-08-17

$0.22

2006-05-30

$0.22

2006-02-27

$0.22

2005-11-29

$0.22

2005-08-15

$0.22

2005-05-27

$0.17

2005-02-25

$0.17

2004-11-29

$0.17

2004-08-23

$0.17

2004-05-27

$0.165

2004-02-26

$0.165

2003-11-26

$0.165

2003-08-19

$0.165

2003-05-29

$0.16

2003-02-27

$0.16

2002-11-27

$0.16

2002-08-20

$0.16

2002-05-30

$0.16

2002-02-27

$0.16

2001-11-29

$0.155

2001-08-21

$0.155

2001-05-30

$0.155

2001-02-27

$0.155

2000-11-29

$0.155

2000-08-22

$0.155

2000-05-30

$0.15

2000-02-28

$0.15

1999-11-29

$0.15

1999-08-24

$0.15

1999-06-01

$0.145

1999-02-25

$0.145

1998-11-27

$0.145

1998-08-25

$0.145

1998-06-02

$0.14

1998-02-26

$0.14

1997-11-26

$0.14

1997-08-26

$0.14

1997-06-03

$0.14

1997-02-27

$0.135

1996-11-27

$0.135

1996-08-27

$0.135

1996-05-29

$0.135

1996-02-28

$0.13

1995-11-29

$0.13

1995-08-29

$0.13

1995-05-22

$0.125

BGG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BGG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BGG

Metric

BGG Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BGG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-28.62%

-64.29%

0years

BGG

News
BGG

Research
BGG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BGG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

BGG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0500

2019-10-31

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2020-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-08-15

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2019-04-25

2019-06-18

2019-06-19

2019-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2019-01-23

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-10-25

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2019-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-08-15

2018-09-17

2018-09-18

2018-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-04-25

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-01-24

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-10-25

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-08-16

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-04-20

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-01-25

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-10-26

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2017-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-08-17

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2016-04-21

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2016-01-20

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2015-10-28

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2015-08-12

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-04-23

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-01-21

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-10-15

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-08-13

2014-09-15

2014-09-17

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-04-24

2014-06-10

2014-06-12

2014-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-01-22

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-10-16

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-08-13

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-04-18

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-01-23

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-10-17

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-08-08

2012-08-16

2012-08-20

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-04-25

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-01-25

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-10-19

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2012-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-08-10

2011-08-18

2011-08-22

2011-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-04-27

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-01-26

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-10-20

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2011-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-08-11

2010-08-19

2010-08-23

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-04-21

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-01-13

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2009-10-21

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2009-08-12

2009-08-20

2009-08-24

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2009-04-15

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-01-14

2009-02-26

2009-03-02

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-10-15

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-08-13

2008-08-21

2008-08-25

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-04-16

2008-05-29

2008-06-02

2008-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-01-16

2008-02-28

2008-03-03

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-10-17

2007-11-29

2007-12-03

2008-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-08-08

2007-08-16

2007-08-20

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-04-18

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-01-17

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-10-18

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-08-09

2006-08-17

2006-08-21

2006-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-04-19

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-01-18

2006-02-27

2006-03-01

2006-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-10-19

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2006-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-08-10

2005-08-15

2005-08-17

2005-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2005-04-20

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2005-01-19

2005-02-25

2005-03-01

2005-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2004-10-20

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2005-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2004-08-04

2004-08-23

2004-08-25

2004-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2004-04-21

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2004-01-21

2004-02-26

2004-03-01

2004-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2003-10-15

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2004-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2003-08-06

2003-08-19

2003-08-21

2003-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-04-16

2003-05-29

2003-06-02

2003-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-01-15

2003-02-27

2003-03-03

2003-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2002-10-16

2002-11-27

2002-12-02

2003-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2002-08-07

2002-08-20

2002-08-22

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2002-04-17

2002-05-30

2002-06-03

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2002-01-16

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2001-10-17

2001-11-29

2001-12-03

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2001-08-01

2001-08-21

2001-08-23

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2001-04-18

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2001-01-17

2001-02-27

2001-03-01

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2000-10-16

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2000-08-02

2000-08-22

2000-08-24

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-04-19

2000-05-30

2000-06-01

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-01-19

2000-02-28

2000-03-01

2000-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-10-19

1999-11-29

1999-12-01

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-08-04

1999-08-24

1999-08-26

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

1999-04-21

1999-06-01

1999-06-03

1999-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

1999-01-20

1999-02-25

1999-03-01

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

1998-10-20

1998-11-27

1998-12-01

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

1998-08-05

1998-08-25

1998-08-27

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1998-04-14

1998-06-02

1998-06-04

1998-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1998-01-20

1998-02-26

1998-03-02

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1997-10-14

1997-11-26

1997-12-01

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1997-08-06

1997-08-26

1997-08-28

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1997-04-16

1997-06-03

1997-06-05

1997-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1997-01-14

1997-02-27

1997-03-03

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1996-10-15

1996-11-27

1996-12-02

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1996-08-07

1996-08-27

1996-08-29

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1996-04-17

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1996-01-17

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1995-10-17

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1995-08-01

1995-08-29

1995-08-31

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1995-04-19

1995-05-22

1995-05-26

1995-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

BGG

Investor Resources

Learn more about Briggs & Stratton on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BGG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Diversified Machinery

Briggs & Stratton- (BGG)- produces air cooled gasoline engines and engine powered outdoor equipment worldwide. This segment sells its power products under Briggs & Stratton, Craftsman, Ferris, Giant Vac, Murray, Simplicity, Snapper, and Troy-Bilt brands through various channels of retail distribution, such as consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers. The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

