HEICO Corp

Stock

HEI

Price as of:

$116.48 +0.43 +0.37%

Industry

Aerospace Defense Products And Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Aerospace Defense Products And Services /

HEICO Corp (HEI)

HEI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.14%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.16

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

6.84%

EPS $2.34

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

HEI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$116.48

Quote Time

Today's Volume

223,319

Open Price

$116.03

Day's Range

$114.83 - $117.12

Previous Close

$116.05

52 week low / high

$71.47 - $147.93

Percent off 52 week high

-21.26%

HEI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0800

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 08

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0800

2019-12-16

2020-01-08

2020-01-09

2020-01-23

Regular

HEI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HEI's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-08

$0.08

2019-06-28

$0.07

2019-01-02

$0.07

2018-07-10

$0.06

2018-01-02

$0.0448

2017-06-30

$0.0512

2016-12-30

$0.04608

2016-06-30

$0.04096

2015-12-30

$0.04096

2015-07-01

$0.03584

2014-12-31

$0.03584

2014-07-02

$0.03072

2013-12-31

$0.03072

2013-07-03

$0.028672

2012-12-13

$0.024576

2012-07-05

$0.024576

2012-01-03

$0.0196608

2011-07-01

$0.0196608

2011-01-04

$0.01572864

2010-07-02

$0.01572864

2010-01-04

$0.012582912000000659

2009-07-06

$0.012582912000000659

2009-01-05

$0.012582912000000659

2008-07-03

$0.01048576000000055

2008-01-07

$0.01048576000000055

2007-07-03

$0.00838860800000044

2007-01-03

$0.00838860800000044

2006-07-05

$0.00838860800000044

2006-01-04

$0.00838860800000044

2005-07-06

$0.005242880000000275

2005-01-04

$0.005242880000000275

2004-07-07

$0.005242880000000275

2004-01-02

$0.005242880000000275

2003-07-09

$0.005242880000000275

2003-01-09

$0.005242880000000275

2002-07-10

$0.005242880000000275

2002-01-10

$0.005242880000000275

2001-07-05

$0.005242880000000275

2001-01-04

$0.005242880000000275

2000-07-06

$0.005242880000000275

2000-01-06

$0.005242880000000275

1999-07-07

$0.005242880000000275

1999-01-06

$0.005242880000000275

1998-07-01

$0.005242880000000275

1998-01-07

$0.007759462400000407

1997-07-02

$0.0069905066666665445

1997-01-06

$0.0069905066666665445

1996-07-10

$0.0069905066666665445

1996-01-11

$0.006990506666666871

1995-07-05

$0.006990506666666871

HEI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HEI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HEI

Metric

HEI Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

HEI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

22.50%

52.67%

9years

HEI

HEI

HEI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HEI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

HEI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0800

2019-12-16

2020-01-08

2020-01-09

2020-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0700

2019-06-12

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0700

2018-12-17

2019-01-02

2019-01-03

2019-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600

2018-06-11

2018-07-10

2018-07-11

2018-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0448

2017-12-15

2018-01-02

2018-01-03

2018-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0512

2017-06-13

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

2017-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0461

2016-12-13

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

2017-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0410

2016-06-06

2016-06-30

2016-07-05

2016-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0410

2015-12-14

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

2016-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0358

2015-06-09

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0358

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

2015-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0307

2014-06-10

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0307

2013-12-17

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

2014-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0287

2013-06-11

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

2013-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0246

2012-11-27

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0246

2012-06-19

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

2012-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0197

2011-12-13

2012-01-03

2012-01-05

2012-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0197

2011-06-14

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0157

2010-12-14

2011-01-04

2011-01-06

2011-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0157

2010-06-15

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

2010-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0126

2009-12-14

2010-01-04

2010-01-06

2010-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0126

2009-06-16

2009-07-06

2009-07-08

2009-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0126

2008-12-16

2009-01-05

2009-01-07

2009-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0105

2008-06-16

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

2008-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0105

2007-12-18

2008-01-07

2008-01-09

2008-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0084

2007-06-08

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

2007-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0084

2006-12-20

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0084

2006-06-09

2006-07-05

2006-07-07

2006-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0084

2005-12-13

2006-01-04

2006-01-06

2006-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0052

2005-06-14

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0052

2004-12-14

2005-01-04

2005-01-06

2005-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0052

2004-06-15

2004-07-07

2004-07-09

2004-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0052

2003-12-15

2004-01-02

2004-01-06

2004-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0052

2003-06-16

2003-07-09

2003-07-11

2003-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0052

2002-12-17

2003-01-09

2003-01-13

2003-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0052

2002-06-18

2002-07-10

2002-07-12

2002-07-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0052

2001-12-18

2002-01-10

2002-01-14

2002-01-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0052

2001-06-12

2001-07-05

2001-07-09

2001-07-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0052

2000-12-12

2001-01-04

2001-01-08

2001-01-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0052

2000-06-20

2000-07-06

2000-07-10

2000-07-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0052

1999-12-17

2000-01-06

2000-01-10

2000-01-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0052

1999-06-14

1999-07-07

1999-07-09

1999-07-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0052

1998-12-14

1999-01-06

1999-01-08

1999-01-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0052

1998-06-16

1998-07-01

1998-07-06

1998-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0078

1997-12-11

1998-01-07

1998-01-09

1998-01-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0070

1997-06-09

1997-07-02

1997-07-07

1997-07-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0070

1996-12-13

1997-01-06

1997-01-08

1997-01-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0070

1996-06-14

1996-07-10

1996-07-12

1996-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0070

1995-12-18

1996-01-11

1996-01-16

1996-02-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0070

1995-05-09

1995-07-05

1995-07-07

1995-07-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

HEI

Learn more about HEICO Corp on:

Company Website

Investor Relations

Wiki Page

SEC Filings

HEI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Aerospace Defense Products And Services

Heico Corp- (HEI)-engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronics related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flight Support Group (FSG) and Electronic Technologies Group (ETG). HEICO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

