The U.S. economy has seen a sharp rebound over the past few quarters thanks to a combination of pent-up demand and economic stimulus. Air travel and construction have been two of the hottest sectors in recent months, which has helped companies in these industries report better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
Here are two companies in these industries that recently raised their dividend yields:
|Company
|Ticker
|Profile
|Payout Change
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield
|Caterpillar Inc.
|CAT
|Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. This was CAT’s 27th consecutive raise in its annual payout.
|7.80%
|July 19, 2021
|1.87%
|HEICO Corporation
|HEI
|HEICO is the world’s largest manufacturer of FAA-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the OEMs and their subcontractors.
|12.5% (paid semi-annually)
|June 30, 2021
|0.12%
