Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex-Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retirement
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

Caterpillar heavy duty equipment

News

Caterpillar & HEICO Raise Dividends As Improving Markets Drive Earnings

Justin Kuepper

The U.S. economy has seen a sharp rebound over the past few quarters thanks to a combination of pent-up demand and economic stimulus. Air travel and construction have been two of the hottest sectors in recent months, which has helped companies in these industries report better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Here are two companies in these industries that recently raised their dividend yields:

Company Ticker Profile Payout Change Ex-Dividend Date Yield
Caterpillar Inc. CAT Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. This was CAT’s 27th consecutive raise in its annual payout. 7.80% July 19, 2021 1.87%
HEICO Corporation HEI HEICO is the world’s largest manufacturer of FAA-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the OEMs and their subcontractors. 12.5% (paid semi-annually) June 30, 2021 0.12%

 

Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and get complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×