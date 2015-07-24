Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

FLIR Systems

Stock

FLIR

Price as of:

$52.42 +0.19 +0.36%

Industry

Aerospace Defense Products And Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Aerospace Defense Products And Services /

FLIR Systems (FLIR)

FLIR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.30%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

29.51%

EPS $2.30

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FLIR DARS™ Rating

FLIR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$52.42

Quote Time

Today's Volume

703,500

Open Price

$52.24

Day's Range

$51.97 - $52.62

Previous Close

$52.23

52 week low / high

$40.52 - $55.54

Percent off 52 week high

-5.62%

FLIR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FLIR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FLIR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FLIR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FLIR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-25

$0.17

2019-08-22

$0.17

2019-05-23

$0.17

2019-02-21

$0.17

2018-11-21

$0.16

2018-08-23

$0.16

2018-05-24

$0.16

2018-02-22

$0.16

2017-11-22

$0.15

2017-08-23

$0.15

2017-05-24

$0.15

2017-02-22

$0.15

2016-11-16

$0.12

2016-08-17

$0.12

2016-05-18

$0.12

2016-02-17

$0.12

2015-11-18

$0.11

2015-08-19

$0.11

2015-05-20

$0.11

2015-02-18

$0.11

2014-11-14

$0.1

2014-08-15

$0.1

2014-05-16

$0.1

2014-02-14

$0.1

2013-11-14

$0.09

2013-08-15

$0.09

2013-05-16

$0.09

2013-02-14

$0.09

2012-11-15

$0.07

2012-08-16

$0.07

2012-05-17

$0.07

2012-02-16

$0.07

2011-11-17

$0.06

2011-08-18

$0.06

2011-05-18

$0.06

2011-02-17

$0.06

FLIR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FLIR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FLIR

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

FLIR Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

FLIR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.31%

6.25%

8years

FLIR

News
FLIR

Research
FLIR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FLIR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FLIR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1700

2019-10-31

2019-11-25

2019-11-26

2019-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-07-24

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-04-24

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-02-07

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-10-30

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-07-25

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-04-25

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-02-14

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-10-25

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-07-26

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-04-26

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-02-14

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

2017-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-10-26

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-07-27

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-04-26

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-02-11

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-10-28

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-07-23

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-04-24

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-02-06

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-10-24

2014-11-14

2014-11-18

2014-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-07-17

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-04-25

2014-05-16

2014-05-20

2014-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-02-07

2014-02-14

2014-02-19

2014-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-10-24

2013-11-14

2013-11-18

2013-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-07-25

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-04-25

2013-05-16

2013-05-20

2013-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-02-07

2013-02-14

2013-02-19

2013-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-10-25

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-07-26

2012-08-16

2012-08-20

2012-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-04-27

2012-05-17

2012-05-21

2012-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-02-10

2012-02-16

2012-02-21

2012-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-10-20

2011-11-17

2011-11-21

2011-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-07-22

2011-08-18

2011-08-22

2011-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-04-29

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-02-09

2011-02-17

2011-02-22

2011-03-10

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

FLIR

Investor Resources

Learn more about FLIR Systems on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FLIR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Aerospace Defense Products And Services

FLIR Systems (FLIR) - this company designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging and stabilized camera systems worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Thermography, Commercial Vision Systems, and Government Systems. The Thermography division offers hand-held thermal imaging systems for various industrial and commercial applications, including high-end predictive and preventative maintenance, research and development, test and measurement, leak detection, scientific analysis, manufacturing process control, building inspection, and gas detection. It serves research and development facilities, universities, industrial companies, utility companies, building inspectors, electrical contractors, thermography consultants, damage restoration contractors, and other commercial enterprises. The Commercial Vision Systems division provides camera cores, readout integrated circuits, and other sub-components to original equipment manufacturers, as well as offers infrared detectors. It also sells focal plane arrays and camera cores to third parties on an OEM basis. This segment markets its products to automotive suppliers, aircraft manufacturers and dealers, marine electronics dealers, integrators of security systems, and news gathering agencies. The Government Systems division provides hand-held and fixed mounted products for a range of applications, such as force protection, counter terrorism, search and rescue, perimeter security, navigation safety, law enforcement, narcotics detection, maritime and border patrol, and anti-piracy. It serves government agencies, including military, paramilitary, and police forces, as well as defense contractors and aircraft manufacturers. FLIR Systems, Inc. distributes its products through a direct sales force, independent representatives and distributors, dealers, application engineers, and service and training centers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X