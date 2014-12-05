Sony Corp American Dep Shs
Sony Corp American Dep Shs
Compare SNE to Popular Technology Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
VGT | ETF |
$331.52
+2.52%
$41.47 B
0.84%
$2.83
34.74%
0.10%
SNE Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
SNE Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SNE Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
36.10%
|
106.00%
|
200.75%
|
33.85%
|
64.68%
|
1
Trade SNE using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading SNE’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading SNE’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Microsoft Corporation: Breaking Records With Azure, Intelligent Edge and Microsoft 365
Brian Mathews
|
Microsoft Corporation, once known as the pioneer of the software industry, has now...
News
The Market Wrap for November 3: Jerome Powell to Chair the Fed
Asif Imtiaz
|
Although the Dow started the week negatively on Monday, the market resumed an...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
What Are ADR Dividend Stocks?
Sam Bourgi
|
American Depository Receipts (ADRs) are growing in popularity as investors increasingly set their...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
14 Failed Businesses from Successful Entrepreneurs
Daniela Pylypczak-Wasylyszyn
|
We take a look at some of the biggest business blunders made by...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Forget Apple Stock, Invest in Apple's Suppliers (AAPL)
Jared Cummans
|
A look at Apple's suppliers and what goes into its popular products.
Dividend University
The 7 Most Famous Product Recalls: How Did Stock Prices React?
Shauna O'Brien
|
We highlight seven big-name companies that have been faced with a major product...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Technology
Industry: Hardware
Sony Corp. is a Japanese conglomerate that has interests in electronics, games, music, movies, and financial services. In recent years, Sony has faced increasing competition from mobile developers in the electronics and games space and has seen profits fall as a result. Sony relies on its ability to constantly bring new products to market and its research and development teams to yield innovation in changing consumer landscapes. In 2012, Sony acquired EMI Music Publishing for $2.2 billion. Sony has been paying dividends since 1993 and has cut its dividend significantly since 2010. In 2011, Sony removed its dividend and reinstated it in 2012. Sony pays its dividends semi-annually.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$3.12
$0.02
0.645%
$0.49
$0.01
2.083%
$48.50
-$9.66
-16.609%
$5.69
$5.69
-4.865%
$67.90
$0.04
0.059%
$0.21
$0.21
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$3.36
-$0.09
-2.609%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$2.46
-$0.02
-0.806%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
SNE Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover