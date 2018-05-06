Best Dividend Stocks
Quest Diagnostics

Stock

DGX

Price as of:

$108.63 +1.42 +1.32%

Industry

Medical Laboratories And Research

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Medical Laboratories And Research /

Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

DGX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.98%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

32.63%

EPS $6.50

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DGX DARS™ Rating

DGX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$108.63

Quote Time

Today's Volume

268,006

Open Price

$107.95

Day's Range

$107.77 - $108.95

Previous Close

$107.21

52 week low / high

$78.95 - $108.95

Percent off 52 week high

-0.29%

DGX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.5300

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 13

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.5300

2019-11-20

2020-01-13

2020-01-14

2020-01-29

Regular

Trade DGX's Upcoming Dividend

DGX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DGX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-13

$0.53

2019-10-03

$0.53

2019-07-05

$0.53

2019-04-05

$0.53

2019-01-14

$0.53

2018-10-04

$0.5

2018-07-06

$0.5

2018-04-03

$0.5

2018-01-08

$0.45

2017-10-02

$0.45

2017-07-06

$0.45

2017-04-03

$0.45

2017-01-06

$0.45

2016-09-30

$0.4

2016-07-01

$0.4

2016-04-04

$0.4

2016-01-08

$0.38

2015-10-02

$0.38

2015-07-06

$0.38

2015-04-06

$0.38

2015-01-09

$0.33

2014-10-03

$0.33

2014-07-07

$0.33

2014-04-04

$0.33

2014-01-03

$0.3

2013-09-27

$0.3

2013-06-28

$0.3

2013-03-28

$0.3

2013-01-09

$0.3

2012-09-27

$0.17

2012-06-29

$0.17

2012-03-30

$0.17

2012-01-05

$0.17

2011-10-05

$0.1

2011-06-30

$0.1

2011-04-01

$0.1

2011-01-06

$0.1

2010-09-30

$0.1

2010-07-01

$0.1

2010-04-01

$0.1

2010-01-05

$0.1

2009-09-30

$0.1

2009-07-01

$0.1

2009-04-02

$0.1

2009-01-07

$0.1

2008-10-01

$0.1

2008-07-01

$0.1

2008-04-02

$0.1

2008-01-07

$0.1

2007-10-01

$0.1

2007-07-02

$0.1

2007-04-02

$0.1

2007-01-08

$0.1

2006-10-02

$0.1

2006-07-05

$0.1

2006-04-03

$0.1

2006-01-09

$0.09

2005-10-03

$0.09

2005-07-06

$0.09

2005-04-04

$0.09

2005-01-07

$0.075

2004-10-06

$0.075

2004-07-02

$0.075

2004-04-05

$0.075

2004-01-06

$0.075

DGX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DGX

Metric

DGX Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

DGX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.30%

8.72%

7years

DGX

News
DGX

Research
DGX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DGX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

DGX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5300

2019-11-20

2020-01-13

2020-01-14

2020-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2019-08-14

2019-10-03

2019-10-04

2019-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2019-05-14

2019-07-05

2019-07-08

2019-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2019-03-01

2019-04-05

2019-04-08

2019-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2018-11-28

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-08-16

2018-10-04

2018-10-05

2018-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-05-14

2018-07-06

2018-07-09

2018-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-02-01

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-11-29

2018-01-08

2018-01-09

2018-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-08-18

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-05-16

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-02-21

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-11-11

2017-01-06

2017-01-10

2017-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-08-17

2016-09-30

2016-10-04

2016-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-05-18

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-01-28

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-12-04

2016-01-08

2016-01-12

2016-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-08-18

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

2015-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-05-15

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

2015-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-01-29

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

2015-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2014-12-04

2015-01-09

2015-01-13

2015-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2014-08-15

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

2014-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2014-05-21

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

2014-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2014-01-30

2014-04-04

2014-04-08

2014-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-12-06

2014-01-03

2014-01-07

2014-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-08-20

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

2013-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-05-21

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-02-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-11-16

2013-01-09

2013-01-11

2013-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-08-09

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

2012-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-05-11

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-02-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-03

2012-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2011-10-25

2012-01-05

2012-01-09

2012-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-08-12

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

2011-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-05-17

2011-06-30

2011-07-05

2011-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-02-16

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-12-02

2011-01-06

2011-01-10

2011-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-08-11

2010-09-30

2010-10-04

2010-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-05-06

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-02-11

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-12-09

2010-01-05

2010-01-07

2010-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-08-12

2009-09-30

2009-10-02

2009-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-05-14

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-02-11

2009-04-02

2009-04-06

2009-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-12-18

2009-01-07

2009-01-09

2009-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-08-05

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-05-21

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-02-14

2008-04-02

2008-04-04

2008-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-12-18

2008-01-07

2008-01-09

2008-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-08-20

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-05-08

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-02-13

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-12-14

2007-01-08

2007-01-10

2007-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-08-09

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-05-10

2006-07-05

2006-07-07

2006-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-01-26

2006-04-03

2006-04-05

2006-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-12-13

2006-01-09

2006-01-11

2006-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-08-10

2005-10-03

2005-10-05

2005-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-05-10

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-01-27

2005-04-04

2005-04-06

2005-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-12-14

2005-01-07

2005-01-11

2005-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-07-22

2004-10-06

2004-10-08

2004-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-05-04

2004-07-02

2004-07-07

2004-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-02-19

2004-04-05

2004-04-07

2004-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2003-10-21

2004-01-06

2004-01-08

2004-01-23

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

DGX

Investor Resources

Learn more about Quest Diagnostics on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DGX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Medical Laboratories And Research

Quest Diagnostics- (DGX)-provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States. The company offers routine tests, including blood chemistries, blood cholesterol levels, complete blood cell counts, urinalyses, pregnancy and other prenatal tests, alcohol and other substance-abuse tests, and allergy tests. As of December 31, 2007, it operated a network of approximately 2,100 patient service centers and principal laboratories, as well as approximately 150 smaller laboratories. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

