Dentsply International

Stock

XRAY

Price as of:

$33.76 +1.5 +4.7%

Industry

Medical Instruments And Supplies

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Medical Instruments And Supplies /

Dentsply International (XRAY)

XRAY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.14%

healthcare Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

15.48%

EPS $2.58

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get XRAY DARS™ Rating

XRAY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.76

Quote Time

Today's Volume

531,109

Open Price

$33.44

Day's Range

$33.1 - $34.15

Previous Close

$31.9

52 week low / high

$31.58 - $60.87

Percent off 52 week high

-45.13%

XRAY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1000

Dividend Shot Clock®

MAR 26

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1000

2020-02-28

2020-03-26

2020-03-27

2020-04-10

Regular

XRAY

Compare XRAY to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade XRAY's Upcoming Dividend

XRAY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast XRAY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-26

$0.1

2019-12-26

$0.1

2019-09-26

$0.1

2019-06-27

$0.0875

2019-03-28

$0.0875

2018-12-27

$0.0875

2018-09-27

$0.0875

2018-06-28

$0.0875

2018-03-28

$0.0875

2017-12-28

$0.0875

2017-09-28

$0.0875

2017-06-28

$0.0875

2017-03-29

$0.0875

2016-12-28

$0.0775

2016-09-28

$0.0775

2016-06-22

$0.0775

2016-03-22

$0.0775

2015-12-22

$0.0725

2015-09-23

$0.0725

2015-06-24

$0.0725

2015-03-25

$0.0725

2014-12-23

$0.06625

2014-09-24

$0.06625

2014-06-25

$0.06625

2014-03-26

$0.06625

2013-12-24

$0.0625

2013-09-25

$0.0625

2013-06-26

$0.0625

2013-03-26

$0.0625

2012-12-26

$0.055

2012-09-26

$0.055

2012-06-27

$0.055

2012-03-28

$0.055

2011-12-28

$0.055

2011-09-23

$0.05

2011-06-28

$0.05

2011-03-29

$0.05

2010-12-27

$0.05

2010-09-27

$0.05

2010-06-23

$0.05

2010-03-24

$0.05

2009-12-24

$0.05

2009-09-23

$0.05

2009-06-24

$0.05

2009-03-24

$0.05

2008-12-24

$0.05

2008-09-24

$0.045

2008-06-25

$0.045

2008-03-25

$0.045

2007-12-24

$0.045

2007-09-25

$0.04

2007-06-26

$0.04

2007-03-23

$0.04

2006-12-26

$0.04

2006-09-27

$0.035

2006-06-22

$0.035

2006-03-23

$0.035

2005-12-22

$0.035

2005-09-23

$0.03

2005-06-22

$0.03

2005-03-22

$0.03

2004-12-23

$0.03

2004-09-23

$0.02625

2004-06-25

$0.02625

2004-03-25

$0.02625

2003-12-24

$0.02625

2003-10-01

$0.02625

2003-06-25

$0.023

2003-03-25

$0.023

2002-12-24

$0.023

2002-09-20

$0.023

2002-06-26

$0.023

2002-03-21

$0.023

2001-12-19

$0.022916666666666665

2001-09-20

$0.022916666666666665

2001-06-21

$0.022916666666666665

2001-03-29

$0.022916666666666665

2000-12-26

$0.022916666666666665

2000-09-21

$0.020833333333333332

2000-06-22

$0.020833333333333332

2000-03-29

$0.020833333333333332

1999-12-27

$0.020833333333333332

1999-09-24

$0.01875

1999-06-22

$0.01875

1999-03-04

$0.01875

1998-12-28

$0.01875

1998-09-25

$0.017083333333333332

1998-06-25

$0.017083333333333332

1998-03-25

$0.017083333333333332

1997-12-26

$0.017083333333333332

1997-09-26

$0.017083333333333332

1997-06-26

$0.015416666666666667

1997-03-26

$0.015416666666666667

1996-12-24

$0.015416666666666667

1996-09-25

$0.01375

1996-06-26

$0.01375

1996-03-27

$0.01375

1995-12-26

$0.01375

1995-10-02

$0.0125

1995-06-28

$0.0125

1994-09-08

$0.0020833333333333333

XRAY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

XRAY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for XRAY

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

XRAY Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

XRAY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.55%

6.67%

8years

XRAY

News
XRAY

Research
XRAY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

XRAY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

XRAY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1000

2020-02-28

2020-03-26

2020-03-27

2020-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-12-11

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-08-02

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2019-05-22

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2019-02-27

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2018-12-13

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2018-06-26

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2018-04-25

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2018-02-14

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2017-12-12

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2017-06-28

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2017-06-22

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2017-02-17

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2016-12-15

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2016-09-22

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2016-04-08

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2016-03-02

2016-03-22

2016-03-25

2016-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2015-09-30

2015-12-22

2015-12-25

2016-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2015-07-29

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2015-05-20

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2015-02-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0663

2014-09-24

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2015-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0663

2014-07-30

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0663

2014-05-22

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0663

2014-02-18

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2013-09-26

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2014-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2013-08-01

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2013-05-23

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2013-02-26

2013-03-26

2013-03-29

2013-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2012-09-27

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2012-07-25

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2012-05-23

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2012-02-15

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2011-11-30

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-07-27

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-05-26

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-02-11

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-09-30

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2011-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-07-28

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

2010-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-05-11

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-02-10

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-09-29

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2010-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-07-29

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-05-12

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-02-12

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-09-30

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2009-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2008-07-28

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2008-05-13

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2008-02-13

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2007-09-18

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-07-31

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-05-15

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-02-14

2007-03-23

2007-03-27

2007-04-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-09-19

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

2007-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2006-07-25

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2006-05-10

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2006-02-14

2006-03-23

2006-03-27

2006-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-09-21

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2006-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-07-25

2005-09-23

2005-09-27

2005-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-05-11

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

2005-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-02-15

2005-03-22

2005-03-24

2005-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2004-09-22

2004-12-23

2004-12-28

2005-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0263

2004-07-21

2004-09-23

2004-09-27

2004-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0263

2004-05-10

2004-06-25

2004-06-29

2004-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0263

2004-02-04

2004-03-25

2004-03-29

2004-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0263

2003-12-16

2003-12-24

2003-12-29

2004-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0263

2003-09-24

2003-10-01

2003-10-05

2003-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0230

2003-05-13

2003-06-25

2003-06-27

2003-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0230

2003-02-05

2003-03-25

2003-03-27

2003-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0230

2002-12-11

2002-12-24

2002-12-27

2003-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0230

2002-07-24

2002-09-20

2002-09-24

2002-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0230

2002-05-22

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0230

2002-02-06

2002-03-21

2002-03-25

2002-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0229

2001-12-12

2001-12-19

2001-12-21

2002-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0229

2001-07-25

2001-09-20

2001-09-24

2001-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0229

2001-05-23

2001-06-21

2001-06-25

2001-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0229

2001-03-21

2001-03-29

2001-04-02

2001-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0229

2000-12-13

2000-12-26

2000-12-28

2001-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2000-07-26

2000-09-21

2000-09-25

2000-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2000-05-24

2000-06-22

2000-06-26

2000-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2000-03-21

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

1999-12-08

1999-12-27

1999-12-29

2000-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1999-09-15

1999-09-24

1999-09-28

1999-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1999-05-19

1999-06-22

1999-06-24

1999-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1999-03-02

1999-03-04

1999-03-08

1999-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1998-12-10

1998-12-28

1998-12-30

1999-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

1998-09-10

1998-09-25

1998-09-29

1998-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

1998-05-20

1998-06-25

1998-06-29

1998-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

1998-03-23

1998-03-25

1998-03-27

1998-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

1997-12-17

1997-12-26

1997-12-30

1998-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

1997-09-18

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0154

1997-05-21

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0154

1997-02-03

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0154

1996-12-11

1996-12-24

1996-12-27

1997-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

1996-09-11

1996-09-25

1996-09-27

1996-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

1996-05-23

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

1996-03-21

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

1995-12-14

1995-12-26

1995-12-28

1996-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1995-09-28

1995-10-02

1995-10-04

1995-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1995-05-24

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0021

1994-09-07

1994-09-08

1994-09-12

1994-10-12

Initial

Regular

Quarter

XRAY

Investor Resources

Learn more about Dentsply International on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

XRAY

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Medical Instruments And Supplies

Dentsply- (XRAY)-designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products for the dental market. The Company believes that it is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of dental prosthetics, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, endodontic instruments and materials, prophylaxis paste, dental sealants, ultrasonic scalers, and crown and bridge materials; the leading United States manufacturer and distributor of dental handpieces, dental x-ray film holders, film mounts and bone substitute/grafting materials; and a leading worldwide manufacturer or distributor of dental implants, impression materials, orthodontic appliances, dental cutting instruments, infection control products, and dental injectable anesthetics. The Company distributes its dental products in over 120 countries under some of the most well established brand names in the industry. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

