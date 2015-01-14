Best Dividend Stocks
Becton Dickinson

Stock

BDX

Price as of:

$268.54 +1.36 +0.51%

Industry

Medical Instruments And Supplies

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Medical Instruments And Supplies /

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

BDX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.18%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.16

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

27.05%

EPS $11.68

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

47 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BDX DARS™ Rating

BDX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$268.54

Quote Time

Today's Volume

277,060

Open Price

$266.97

Day's Range

$266.22 - $268.54

Previous Close

$267.18

52 week low / high

$208.62 - $272.94

Percent off 52 week high

-1.61%

BDX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BDX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BDX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BDX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BDX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-09

$0.79

2019-09-06

$0.77

2019-06-06

$0.77

2019-03-07

$0.77

2018-12-07

$0.77

2018-09-06

$0.75

2018-06-07

$0.75

2018-03-08

$0.75

2017-12-07

$0.75

2017-09-07

$0.73

2017-06-07

$0.73

2017-03-08

$0.73

2016-12-07

$0.73

2016-09-07

$0.66

2016-06-07

$0.66

2016-03-08

$0.66

2015-12-08

$0.66

2015-09-04

$0.6

2015-06-05

$0.6

2015-03-06

$0.6

2014-12-08

$0.6

2014-09-05

$0.545

2014-06-05

$0.545

2014-03-06

$0.545

2013-12-06

$0.545

2013-09-05

$0.495

2013-06-05

$0.495

2013-03-06

$0.495

2012-12-06

$0.495

2012-09-05

$0.45

2012-06-06

$0.45

2012-03-07

$0.45

2011-12-08

$0.45

2011-09-07

$0.41

2011-06-07

$0.41

2011-03-08

$0.41

2010-12-08

$0.41

2010-09-07

$0.37

2010-06-07

$0.37

2010-03-08

$0.37

2009-12-10

$0.37

2009-09-04

$0.33

2009-06-05

$0.33

2009-03-06

$0.33

2008-12-10

$0.33

2008-09-05

$0.285

2008-06-05

$0.285

2008-03-06

$0.285

2007-12-10

$0.285

2007-09-05

$0.245

2007-06-06

$0.245

2007-03-07

$0.245

2006-12-08

$0.245

2006-09-06

$0.215

2006-06-07

$0.215

2006-03-08

$0.215

2005-12-09

$0.215

2005-09-07

$0.18

2005-06-07

$0.18

2005-03-08

$0.18

2004-12-09

$0.18

2004-09-07

$0.15

2004-06-07

$0.15

2004-03-08

$0.15

2003-12-10

$0.15

2003-09-05

$0.1

2003-06-05

$0.1

2003-03-06

$0.1

2002-12-10

$0.1

2002-09-05

$0.0975

2002-06-05

$0.0975

2002-03-06

$0.0975

2001-12-10

$0.0975

2001-09-05

$0.095

2001-06-06

$0.095

2001-03-07

$0.095

2000-12-08

$0.095

2000-09-06

$0.0925

2000-06-07

$0.0925

2000-03-08

$0.0925

1999-12-10

$0.0925

1999-09-07

$0.085

1999-06-07

$0.085

1999-03-08

$0.085

1998-12-10

$0.085

1998-09-04

$0.0725

1998-06-03

$0.0725

1998-03-04

$0.0725

1997-12-12

$0.0725

1997-09-04

$0.065

1997-06-04

$0.065

1997-03-05

$0.065

1996-12-12

$0.065

1996-09-05

$0.0575

1996-06-05

$0.0575

1996-03-06

$0.0575

1995-12-14

$0.0575

1995-09-06

$0.05125

1995-06-06

$0.05125

BDX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BDX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BDX

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BDX Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

BDX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.25%

4.64%

47years

BDX

News
BDX

Research
BDX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BDX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BDX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7900

2019-11-25

2019-12-09

2019-12-10

2019-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2019-07-22

2019-09-06

2019-09-09

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2019-04-29

2019-06-06

2019-06-07

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2019-01-21

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2018-11-19

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2018-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2018-07-24

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2018-04-23

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2018-01-22

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-11-20

2017-12-07

2017-12-08

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2017-07-25

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2017-05-23

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2017-01-23

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2016-11-21

2016-12-07

2016-12-09

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2016-07-26

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2016-05-24

2016-06-07

2016-06-09

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2016-01-25

2016-03-08

2016-03-10

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2015-11-23

2015-12-08

2015-12-10

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2015-07-28

2015-09-04

2015-09-09

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2015-05-19

2015-06-05

2015-06-09

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2015-01-27

2015-03-06

2015-03-10

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2014-11-25

2014-12-08

2014-12-10

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2014-07-22

2014-09-05

2014-09-09

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2014-05-20

2014-06-05

2014-06-09

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2014-01-28

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2013-11-26

2013-12-06

2013-12-10

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2013-07-23

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2013-05-21

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2013-01-29

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2012-11-20

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2012-07-24

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2012-05-22

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2012-01-31

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2011-11-22

2011-12-08

2011-12-12

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2011-07-26

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2011-05-24

2011-06-07

2011-06-09

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2011-02-01

2011-03-08

2011-03-10

2011-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2010-11-23

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2010-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2010-07-27

2010-09-07

2010-09-09

2010-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2010-05-25

2010-06-07

2010-06-09

2010-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2010-02-02

2010-03-08

2010-03-10

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2009-11-24

2009-12-10

2009-12-14

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2009-07-28

2009-09-04

2009-09-09

2009-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2009-05-20

2009-06-05

2009-06-09

2009-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2009-02-03

2009-03-06

2009-03-10

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2008-11-25

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2008-07-22

2008-09-05

2008-09-09

2008-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2008-05-20

2008-06-05

2008-06-09

2008-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2008-01-29

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2007-11-20

2007-12-10

2007-12-12

2008-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2007-07-24

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2007-05-22

2007-06-06

2007-06-08

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2007-01-30

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2006-11-21

2006-12-08

2006-12-12

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2006-07-25

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2006-05-23

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2006-01-31

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2005-11-22

2005-12-09

2005-12-13

2006-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-07-26

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-05-24

2005-06-07

2005-06-09

2005-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-02-01

2005-03-08

2005-03-10

2005-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2004-11-23

2004-12-09

2004-12-13

2005-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-07-27

2004-09-07

2004-09-09

2004-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-05-25

2004-06-07

2004-06-09

2004-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-01-27

2004-03-08

2004-03-10

2004-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-11-24

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2004-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-07-22

2003-09-05

2003-09-09

2003-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-05-20

2003-06-05

2003-06-09

2003-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-01-28

2003-03-06

2003-03-10

2003-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-11-26

2002-12-10

2002-12-12

2003-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2002-07-23

2002-09-05

2002-09-09

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2002-05-21

2002-06-05

2002-06-07

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2002-01-22

2002-03-06

2002-03-08

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2001-11-27

2001-12-10

2001-12-12

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2001-07-24

2001-09-05

2001-09-07

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2001-05-22

2001-06-06

2001-06-08

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2001-01-23

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2000-11-28

2000-12-08

2000-12-12

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2000-07-25

2000-09-06

2000-09-08

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2000-05-23

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2000-01-25

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

1999-11-23

1999-12-10

1999-12-14

2000-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1999-07-27

1999-09-07

1999-09-09

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1999-05-25

1999-06-07

1999-06-09

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1999-01-26

1999-03-08

1999-03-10

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1998-11-23

1998-12-10

1998-12-14

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

1998-07-28

1998-09-04

1998-09-09

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

1998-05-19

1998-06-03

1998-06-06

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

1998-01-27

1998-03-04

1998-03-06

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

1997-11-25

1997-12-12

1997-12-16

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1997-07-22

1997-09-04

1997-09-08

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1997-05-20

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1997-01-28

1997-03-05

1997-03-07

1997-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1996-11-26

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

1996-07-23

1996-09-05

1996-09-09

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

1996-05-21

1996-06-05

1996-06-07

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

1996-01-23

1996-03-06

1996-03-08

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

1995-11-28

1995-12-14

1995-12-18

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0513

1995-07-25

1995-09-06

1995-09-08

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0513

1995-05-23

1995-06-06

1995-06-09

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

BDX

Investor Resources

Learn more about Becton Dickinson on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BDX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Medical Instruments And Supplies

Becton Dickinson (BDX) is a leading global medical technology company that manufactures and sells medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BDX is focused on improving drug therapy, enhancing the quality and speed of diagnosing infectious diseases, and advancing research and discovery of new drugs and vaccines. Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, the company serves healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, industry and the general public. BDX is largely affected by the success of its research and development efforts, as well as patent protection for its products. BDX has been paying dividends since 1962, and has increased them since 1972. The company is known as a dividend aristocrat, as it has been increasing dividends consecutively annually for more than 25 years. BDX pays dividends quarterly.

