Johnson & Johnson

Stock

JNJ

Price as of:

$143.01 -0.38 -0.26%

Industry

Drug Manufacturers Major

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Drug Manufacturers Major /

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

JNJ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.65%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

43.83%

EPS $8.67

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

56 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get JNJ DARS™ Rating

JNJ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$143.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,527,526

Open Price

$143.72

Day's Range

$142.91 - $143.88

Previous Close

$143.56

52 week low / high

$121.0 - $144.98

Percent off 52 week high

-1.24%

JNJ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JNJ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade JNJ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
JNJ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JNJ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-25

$0.95

2019-08-26

$0.95

2019-05-24

$0.95

2019-02-25

$0.9

2018-11-26

$0.9

2018-08-27

$0.9

2018-05-25

$0.9

2018-02-26

$0.84

2017-11-27

$0.84

2017-08-25

$0.84

2017-05-25

$0.84

2017-02-24

$0.8

2016-11-18

$0.8

2016-08-19

$0.8

2016-05-20

$0.8

2016-02-19

$0.75

2015-11-20

$0.75

2015-08-21

$0.75

2015-05-21

$0.75

2015-02-20

$0.7

2014-11-21

$0.7

2014-08-22

$0.7

2014-05-22

$0.7

2014-02-21

$0.66

2013-11-22

$0.66

2013-08-23

$0.66

2013-05-23

$0.66

2013-02-22

$0.61

2012-11-23

$0.61

2012-08-24

$0.61

2012-05-24

$0.61

2012-02-24

$0.57

2011-11-25

$0.57

2011-08-26

$0.57

2011-05-26

$0.57

2011-02-25

$0.54

2010-11-26

$0.54

2010-08-27

$0.54

2010-05-27

$0.54

2010-02-19

$0.49

2009-11-20

$0.49

2009-08-21

$0.49

2009-05-21

$0.49

2009-02-20

$0.46

2008-11-21

$0.46

2008-08-22

$0.46

2008-05-22

$0.46

2008-02-22

$0.415

2007-11-23

$0.415

2007-08-24

$0.415

2007-05-24

$0.415

2007-02-23

$0.375

2006-11-24

$0.375

2006-08-25

$0.375

2006-05-25

$0.375

2006-02-24

$0.33

2005-11-18

$0.33

2005-08-19

$0.33

2005-05-13

$0.33

2005-02-11

$0.285

2004-11-12

$0.285

2004-08-13

$0.285

2004-05-14

$0.285

2004-02-12

$0.24

2003-11-14

$0.24

2003-08-15

$0.24

2003-05-16

$0.24

2003-02-13

$0.205

2002-11-15

$0.205

2002-08-16

$0.205

2002-05-17

$0.205

2002-02-14

$0.18

2001-11-16

$0.18

2001-08-17

$0.18

2001-05-18

$0.18

2001-02-15

$0.16

2000-11-17

$0.16

2000-08-18

$0.16

2000-05-19

$0.16

2000-02-11

$0.14

1999-11-12

$0.14

1999-08-13

$0.14

1999-05-14

$0.14

1999-02-11

$0.125

1998-11-13

$0.125

1998-08-14

$0.125

1998-05-15

$0.125

1998-02-12

$0.11

1997-11-14

$0.11

1997-08-15

$0.11

1997-05-16

$0.11

1997-02-13

$0.095

1996-11-15

$0.095

1996-08-16

$0.095

1996-05-17

$0.095

1996-02-15

$0.0825

1995-11-10

$0.0825

1995-08-11

$0.0825

1995-05-10

$0.0825

JNJ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
JNJ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JNJ

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

JNJ Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

JNJ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.45%

7.34%

56years

JNJ

News
JNJ

Research
JNJ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JNJ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

JNJ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9500

2019-10-17

2019-11-25

2019-11-26

2019-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2019-07-15

2019-08-26

2019-08-27

2019-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2019-04-25

2019-05-24

2019-05-28

2019-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2019-01-02

2019-02-25

2019-02-26

2019-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2018-10-18

2018-11-26

2018-11-27

2018-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2018-07-16

2018-08-27

2018-08-28

2018-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2018-04-26

2018-05-25

2018-05-29

2018-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2018-01-02

2018-02-26

2018-02-27

2018-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2017-10-19

2017-11-27

2017-11-28

2017-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2017-07-17

2017-08-25

2017-08-29

2017-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2017-04-27

2017-05-25

2017-05-30

2017-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2017-01-03

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2016-10-20

2016-11-18

2016-11-22

2016-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2016-07-18

2016-08-19

2016-08-23

2016-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2016-04-28

2016-05-20

2016-05-24

2016-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2016-01-04

2016-02-19

2016-02-23

2016-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2015-10-22

2015-11-20

2015-11-24

2015-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2015-07-20

2015-08-21

2015-08-25

2015-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2015-04-23

2015-05-21

2015-05-26

2015-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-01-05

2015-02-20

2015-02-24

2015-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2014-10-16

2014-11-21

2014-11-25

2014-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2014-07-21

2014-08-22

2014-08-26

2014-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2014-04-24

2014-05-22

2014-05-27

2014-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2014-01-02

2014-02-21

2014-02-25

2014-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2013-10-17

2013-11-22

2013-11-26

2013-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2013-07-15

2013-08-23

2013-08-27

2013-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2013-04-25

2013-05-23

2013-05-28

2013-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2013-01-02

2013-02-22

2013-02-26

2013-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2012-10-17

2012-11-23

2012-11-27

2012-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2012-07-16

2012-08-24

2012-08-28

2012-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2012-04-26

2012-05-24

2012-05-29

2012-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2012-01-03

2012-02-24

2012-02-28

2012-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2011-10-21

2011-11-25

2011-11-29

2011-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2011-07-18

2011-08-26

2011-08-30

2011-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2011-04-28

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2011-01-03

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2010-10-21

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2010-07-19

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2010-04-22

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2010-01-04

2010-02-19

2010-02-23

2010-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2009-10-22

2009-11-20

2009-11-24

2009-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2009-07-20

2009-08-21

2009-08-25

2009-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2009-04-23

2009-05-21

2009-05-26

2009-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2009-01-05

2009-02-20

2009-02-24

2009-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2008-10-16

2008-11-21

2008-11-25

2008-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2008-07-21

2008-08-22

2008-08-26

2008-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2008-04-24

2008-05-22

2008-05-27

2008-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2008-01-02

2008-02-22

2008-02-26

2008-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2007-10-18

2007-11-23

2007-11-27

2007-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2007-07-16

2007-08-24

2007-08-28

2007-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2007-04-26

2007-05-24

2007-05-29

2007-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2007-01-03

2007-02-23

2007-02-27

2007-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2006-10-19

2006-11-24

2006-11-28

2006-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2006-07-18

2006-08-25

2006-08-29

2006-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2006-04-27

2006-05-25

2006-05-30

2006-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2006-01-04

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2005-10-20

2005-11-18

2005-11-22

2005-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2005-07-18

2005-08-19

2005-08-23

2005-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2005-04-28

2005-05-13

2005-05-17

2005-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2005-01-04

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2004-10-22

2004-11-12

2004-11-16

2004-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2004-07-20

2004-08-13

2004-08-17

2004-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2004-04-22

2004-05-14

2004-05-18

2004-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2004-01-05

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2003-10-16

2003-11-14

2003-11-18

2003-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2003-07-22

2003-08-15

2003-08-19

2003-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2003-04-24

2003-05-16

2003-05-20

2003-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2003-01-06

2003-02-13

2003-02-18

2003-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2002-10-15

2002-11-15

2002-11-19

2002-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2002-07-15

2002-08-16

2002-08-20

2002-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2002-04-25

2002-05-17

2002-05-21

2002-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2002-01-02

2002-02-14

2002-02-19

2002-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2001-10-18

2001-11-16

2001-11-20

2001-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2001-07-16

2001-08-17

2001-08-21

2001-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2001-04-26

2001-05-18

2001-05-22

2001-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2001-01-02

2001-02-15

2001-02-20

2001-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2000-10-16

2000-11-17

2000-11-21

2000-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2000-07-17

2000-08-18

2000-08-22

2000-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2000-04-19

2000-05-19

2000-05-23

2000-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2000-01-03

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-10-18

1999-11-12

1999-11-16

1999-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-07-19

1999-08-13

1999-08-17

1999-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-04-22

1999-05-14

1999-05-18

1999-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1999-01-04

1999-02-11

1999-02-16

1999-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1998-10-19

1998-11-13

1998-11-17

1998-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1998-07-20

1998-08-14

1998-08-18

1998-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1998-04-23

1998-05-15

1998-05-19

1998-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1998-01-02

1998-02-12

1998-02-17

1998-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1997-10-20

1997-11-14

1997-11-18

1997-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1997-07-21

1997-08-15

1997-08-19

1997-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1997-04-24

1997-05-16

1997-05-20

1997-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1997-01-02

1997-02-13

1997-02-18

1997-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1996-10-21

1996-11-15

1996-11-19

1996-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1996-07-15

1996-08-16

1996-08-20

1996-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1996-04-25

1996-05-17

1996-05-21

1996-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1996-01-02

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1995-10-16

1995-11-10

1995-11-14

1995-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1995-07-17

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1995-04-27

1995-05-10

1995-05-16

1995-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

JNJ

Investor Resources

Learn more about Johnson & Johnson on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

JNJ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Drug Manufacturers Major

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a holding company that researches, develops, and manufactures a diversified range of products in the healthcare field. The company has three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices and Diagnostics. JNJ was founded in 1887, and is based in New Brunswick, NJ. As a consumer-facing company, JNJ is widely affected by the general economic environment. Other factors include government policy regarding regulation, challenges inherent in new product development, such as patents and regulatory approval, and trends towards health care cost containment. Johnson & Johnson has been paying dividends since 1963, and has consistently increased them every year. Johnson & Johnson is a dividend aristocrat, and pays its dividend every quarter.

