JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a multinational banking and financial services company. The company provides investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, asset management and private equity management. Based out of New York, New York, it is the largest bank in the United States in term of assets. It was formed in 2000 when JP Morgan & Co. merged with Chase Manhattan Corporation. The JP Morgan brand is used for investment and private banking while the Chase brand is used for credit card services, retail, and commercial banking. Following the financial crisis, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is subject to substantial regulation from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). JPM settled a case with the Justice Department over the value of mortgage backed securities it sold prior to the financial crisis and paid a fine of $13B. JPM has been paying dividends since 1993, and while the dividends were cut following the financial crisis, they have been steadily increased since 2011. JPM pays its dividend quarterly.