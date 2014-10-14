Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources
Compare BEN to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
BEN Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
BEN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
BEN Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
10.53%
|
41.89%
|
105.88%
|
270.59%
|
1300.00%
|
1
Trade BEN using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading BEN’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading BEN’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
AbbVie, Oracle and Abbott Laboratories Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Danaher Corporation Leads 209 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Medtronic Plc. Leads 238 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Comcast Corporation Leads 130 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 130 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, June 26.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Socially Responsible Investing - A Dividend.com Guide
Stoyan Bojinov
|
How to find socially responsible stocks that pay dividends.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Comparing Average Dividend Yield by Sector
Shauna O'Brien
|
We look at dividend yields in every major economic sector and how they...
Dividend University
Everything Investors Need to Know About Special Dividends
Jared Cummans
|
Special dividend stocks and how these payouts work.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Asset Management
Additional Links:
Franklin Resources- (BEN)- a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Fiduciary Trust, Darby and Bissett investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 60 years of investment experience and over $591 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2008. Franklin Resources was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$14.00
$14.00
7.143%
$0.03
$0.01
50.000%
$563.55
$8.75
1.577%
$9.42
$0.10
1.073%
$12.64
$1.14
9.913%
$0.97
$0.31
46.970%
$0.07
$0.00
0.000%
$34.81
$0.18
0.520%
$0.35
$0.00
0.000%
$0.07
$0.01
16.667%
BEN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
