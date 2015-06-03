Best Dividend Stocks
Weingarten Realty

Stock

WRI

Price as of:

$13.65 -1.05 -7.45%

Industry

Reit Retail

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Retail /

Weingarten Realty (WRI)

WRI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

11.18%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.58

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

168.54%

EPS $0.94

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WRI DARS™ Rating

WRI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.65

Quote Time

Today's Volume

60,004

Open Price

$13.55

Day's Range

$13.5 - $14.1

Previous Close

$13.05

52 week low / high

$12.61 - $32.17

Percent off 52 week high

-59.43%

WRI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WRI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WRI

Compare WRI to Popular Screens

WRI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WRI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-05

$0.395

2019-12-05

$0.395

2019-09-05

$0.395

2019-06-06

$0.395

2019-03-07

$0.395

2018-12-06

$0.395

2018-09-06

$0.395

2018-06-07

$0.395

2018-03-07

$0.395

2017-12-07

$0.385

2017-09-07

$0.385

2017-06-06

$0.385

2017-03-06

$0.385

2016-12-06

$0.365

2016-09-06

$0.365

2016-06-06

$0.365

2016-03-04

$0.365

2015-12-04

$0.345

2015-09-03

$0.345

2015-06-04

$0.345

2015-03-05

$0.345

2014-12-04

$0.325

2014-09-04

$0.325

2014-06-03

$0.325

2014-03-04

$0.325

2013-12-03

$0.305

2013-09-03

$0.305

2013-06-04

$0.305

2013-03-05

$0.305

2012-12-04

$0.29

2012-09-04

$0.29

2012-06-05

$0.29

2012-03-08

$0.29

2011-11-30

$0.275

2011-08-31

$0.275

2011-06-01

$0.275

2011-03-04

$0.275

2010-12-06

$0.26

2010-09-03

$0.26

2010-06-04

$0.26

2010-03-04

$0.26

2009-12-03

$0.25

2009-09-02

$0.25

2009-06-04

$0.25

2009-03-04

$0.525

2008-12-03

$0.525

2008-09-03

$0.525

2008-06-04

$0.525

2008-03-05

$0.525

2007-12-05

$0.495

2007-09-05

$0.495

2007-06-06

$0.495

2007-03-06

$0.495

2006-12-04

$0.465

2006-09-06

$0.465

2006-06-06

$0.465

2006-03-06

$0.465

2005-12-01

$0.44

2005-08-31

$0.44

2005-06-02

$0.44

2005-03-03

$0.44

2004-12-01

$0.415

2004-09-01

$0.415

2004-06-02

$0.415

2004-03-03

$0.415

2003-11-26

$0.39

2003-08-28

$0.39

2003-05-29

$0.39

2003-03-05

$0.39

2002-11-06

$0.37

2002-08-09

$0.37

2002-05-08

$0.37

2002-03-06

$0.37

2001-11-29

$0.3511111111111111

2001-08-22

$0.3511111111111111

2001-05-16

$0.3511111111111111

2001-03-07

$0.3511111111111111

2000-11-29

$0.3333333333333333

2000-08-23

$0.3333333333333333

2000-05-15

$0.3333333333333333

2000-03-03

$0.3333333333333333

1999-11-29

$0.31555555555555553

1999-08-25

$0.31555555555555553

1999-05-19

$0.31555555555555553

1999-03-05

$0.31555555555555553

1998-11-27

$0.29777777777777775

1998-08-26

$0.29777777777777775

1998-05-20

$0.29777777777777775

1998-03-04

$0.29777777777777775

1997-11-26

$0.28444444444444444

1997-08-26

$0.28444444444444444

1997-05-20

$0.28444444444444444

1997-03-05

$0.28444444444444444

1996-11-27

$0.27555555555555555

1996-08-27

$0.27555555555555555

1996-06-04

$0.27555555555555555

1996-03-04

$0.27555555555555555

1995-11-29

$0.26666666666666666

1995-08-30

$0.26666666666666666

1995-05-22

$0.26666666666666666

WRI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
WRI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WRI

Metric

WRI Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

WRI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.86%

0.00%

9years

WRI

News
WRI

Research
WRI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WRI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

WRI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3950

2020-02-25

2020-03-05

2020-03-06

2020-03-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2019-10-29

2019-12-05

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2019-07-31

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-09-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2019-04-29

2019-06-06

2019-06-07

2019-06-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2019-02-20

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2018-10-24

2018-12-06

2018-12-07

2018-12-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2018-07-30

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2018-04-24

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2018-02-21

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2017-10-24

2017-12-07

2017-12-08

2017-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2017-07-27

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2017-04-24

2017-06-06

2017-06-08

2017-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2017-02-21

2017-03-06

2017-03-08

2017-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2016-10-27

2016-12-06

2016-12-08

2016-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2016-07-28

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

2016-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2016-04-21

2016-06-06

2016-06-08

2016-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2016-02-16

2016-03-04

2016-03-08

2016-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2015-10-29

2015-12-04

2015-12-08

2015-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2015-07-28

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

2015-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2015-04-28

2015-06-04

2015-06-08

2015-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2015-02-16

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

2015-03-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2014-10-23

2014-12-04

2014-12-08

2014-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2014-07-24

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

2014-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2014-04-24

2014-06-03

2014-06-05

2014-06-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2014-02-13

2014-03-04

2014-03-06

2014-03-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2013-10-31

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

2013-12-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2013-07-31

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2013-04-30

2013-06-04

2013-06-06

2013-06-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2013-02-14

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

2013-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2012-10-26

2012-12-04

2012-12-06

2012-12-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2012-08-07

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2012-05-08

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

2012-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2012-02-29

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2011-10-31

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2011-08-02

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2011-05-04

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2011-02-25

2011-03-04

2011-03-08

2011-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-11-01

2010-12-06

2010-12-08

2010-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-08-05

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

2010-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-05-06

2010-06-04

2010-06-08

2010-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-02-24

2010-03-04

2010-03-08

2010-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-10-26

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

2009-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-07-30

2009-09-02

2009-09-07

2009-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-04-27

2009-06-04

2009-06-08

2009-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2009-02-20

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

2009-03-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2008-10-30

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

2008-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2008-07-31

2008-09-03

2008-09-05

2008-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2008-05-07

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-06-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2008-02-26

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

2008-03-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

Unknown

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

2007-12-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2007-07-27

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-09-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2007-05-03

2007-06-06

2007-06-08

2007-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2007-02-22

2007-03-06

2007-03-08

2007-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2006-10-30

2006-12-04

2006-12-06

2006-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2006-08-01

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2006-05-01

2006-06-06

2006-06-08

2006-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2006-02-23

2006-03-06

2006-03-08

2006-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2005-10-26

2005-12-01

2005-12-05

2005-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2005-07-27

2005-08-31

2005-09-05

2005-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2005-04-28

2005-06-02

2005-06-06

2005-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2005-02-24

2005-03-03

2005-03-07

2005-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2004-10-25

2004-12-01

2004-12-03

2004-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2004-07-26

2004-09-01

2004-09-03

2004-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

Unknown

2004-06-02

2004-06-04

2004-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2004-02-23

2004-03-03

2004-03-05

2004-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2003-10-27

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2003-08-11

2003-08-28

2003-09-02

2003-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2003-04-28

2003-05-29

2003-06-02

2003-06-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2003-02-24

2003-03-05

2003-03-07

2003-03-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2002-10-28

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2002-07-29

2002-08-09

2002-08-13

2002-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2002-04-29

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2002-02-26

2002-03-06

2002-03-08

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3511

2001-10-25

2001-11-29

2001-12-03

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3511

2001-07-31

2001-08-22

2001-08-24

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3511

2001-04-19

2001-05-16

2001-05-18

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3511

2001-02-23

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3333

2000-10-23

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3333

2000-07-24

2000-08-23

2000-08-25

2000-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3333

2000-04-25

2000-05-15

2000-05-17

2000-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3333

2000-02-22

2000-03-03

2000-03-07

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3156

1999-11-02

1999-11-29

1999-12-01

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3156

1999-07-27

1999-08-25

1999-08-27

1999-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3156

1999-04-29

1999-05-19

1999-05-21

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3156

1999-02-23

1999-03-05

1999-03-09

1999-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2978

1998-10-27

1998-11-27

1998-12-01

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2978

1998-07-28

1998-08-26

1998-08-28

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2978

1998-04-28

1998-05-20

1998-05-22

1998-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2978

1998-02-20

1998-03-04

1998-03-06

1998-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2844

1997-10-20

1997-11-26

1997-12-01

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2844

1997-07-25

1997-08-26

1997-08-28

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2844

1997-04-29

1997-05-20

1997-05-22

1997-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2844

1997-02-25

1997-03-05

1997-03-07

1997-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2756

1996-10-29

1996-11-27

1996-12-02

1996-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2756

1996-07-30

1996-08-27

1996-08-29

1996-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2756

1996-05-03

1996-06-04

1996-05-24

1996-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2756

1996-02-22

1996-03-04

1996-03-06

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2667

1995-10-24

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2667

1995-07-28

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2667

1995-04-28

1995-05-22

1995-05-26

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

WRI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Weingarten Realty on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

WRI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Retail

Weingarten Realty- (WRI)-engages in the management, acquisition, and development of real estate. It operates in two segments, Shopping Center and Industrial. As of June 30, 2005, Weingarten Realty Investors owned or operated under long-term leases, directly or through its interest in joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 350 developed properties and 3 properties that are in various stages of development. Its properties include 294 shopping centers and 59 industrial properties. Weingarten Realty Investors qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be taxed on the portion of its income, which is distributed to shareholders, provided it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income. The company was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

