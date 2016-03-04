Best Dividend Stocks
Taubman Centers

Stock

TCO

Price as of:

$43.47 -1.33 -3.08%

Industry

Reit Retail

Taubman Centers (TCO)

TCO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

6.26%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.70

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS -$0.30

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

10 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

TCO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$43.47

Quote Time

Today's Volume

301,147

Open Price

$42.91

Day's Range

$42.04 - $43.65

Previous Close

$41.91

52 week low / high

$26.24 - $54.5

Percent off 52 week high

-23.10%

TCO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TCO

TCO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TCO's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-13

$0.675

2019-12-13

$0.675

2019-09-13

$0.675

2019-06-13

$0.675

2019-03-14

$0.675

2018-12-14

$0.655

2018-09-14

$0.655

2018-06-14

$0.655

2018-03-14

$0.655

2017-12-14

$0.625

2017-09-14

$0.625

2017-06-13

$0.625

2017-03-13

$0.625

2016-12-13

$0.595

2016-09-13

$0.595

2016-06-13

$0.595

2016-03-11

$0.595

2015-12-11

$0.565

2015-09-11

$0.565

2015-06-11

$0.565

2015-03-18

$0.565

2014-12-11

$0.54

2014-09-11

$0.54

2014-06-12

$0.54

2014-03-13

$0.54

2013-12-12

$0.5

2013-09-12

$0.5

2013-06-12

$0.5

2013-03-14

$0.5

2012-12-13

$0.4625

2012-09-13

$0.4625

2012-06-14

$0.4625

2012-03-13

$0.4625

2011-12-15

$0.45

2011-09-14

$0.4375

2011-06-13

$0.4375

2011-03-11

$0.4375

2010-12-15

$0.4375

2010-09-13

$0.415

2010-06-11

$0.415

2010-03-11

$0.415

2009-12-11

$0.415

2009-09-11

$0.415

2009-06-11

$0.415

2009-03-12

$0.415

2008-12-29

$0.415

2008-09-26

$0.415

2008-06-26

$0.415

2008-03-27

$0.415

2007-12-27

$0.415

2007-09-26

$0.375

2007-06-27

$0.375

2007-03-28

$0.375

2006-12-27

$0.375

2006-09-27

$0.305

2006-06-28

$0.305

2006-03-29

$0.305

2005-12-28

$0.305

2005-09-28

$0.285

2005-06-28

$0.285

2005-03-29

$0.285

2004-12-29

$0.285

2004-09-28

$0.27

2004-06-28

$0.27

2004-03-29

$0.27

2003-12-29

$0.27

2003-09-26

$0.26

2003-06-26

$0.26

2003-03-28

$0.26

2002-12-27

$0.26

2002-09-26

$0.255

2002-06-27

$0.255

2002-03-27

$0.255

2001-12-27

$0.255

2001-09-27

$0.25

2001-06-28

$0.25

2001-03-29

$0.25

2000-12-27

$0.25

2000-09-27

$0.245

2000-06-28

$0.245

2000-03-29

$0.245

1999-12-29

$0.245

1999-09-28

$0.24

1999-06-28

$0.24

1999-03-29

$0.24

1998-12-29

$0.24

1998-09-28

$0.235

1998-06-26

$0.235

1998-03-27

$0.235

1997-12-29

$0.235

1997-09-26

$0.23

1997-06-26

$0.23

1997-03-26

$0.23

1996-12-27

$0.23

1996-10-02

$0.22

1996-06-26

$0.22

1996-03-27

$0.22

1995-12-27

$0.22

1995-10-04

$0.22

1995-06-28

$0.22

1992-12-24

$0.0694

TCO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TCO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TCO

Metric

TCO Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TCO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.60%

0.00%

10years

TCO

TCO

TCO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TCO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1992

TCO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6750

2020-03-05

2020-03-13

2020-03-16

2020-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2019-12-05

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2019-09-05

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2019-05-30

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2019-03-04

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6550

2018-12-06

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6550

2018-09-06

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6550

2018-05-31

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6550

2018-03-02

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2017-12-04

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2017-03-02

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

2016-12-02

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

2016-03-03

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2015-12-03

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2015-09-03

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2015-05-29

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2015-03-10

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2014-12-02

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2014-09-04

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2014-05-22

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2014-03-06

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2013-12-04

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2013-08-26

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2013-05-29

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2013-03-08

2013-03-14

2013-03-18

2013-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2012-11-30

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2012-09-05

2012-09-13

2012-09-17

2012-09-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2012-06-07

2012-06-14

2012-06-18

2012-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2011-12-09

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2011-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

2011-09-06

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

2011-06-02

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

2011-03-03

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

2010-12-09

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2010-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2010-09-02

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2010-05-21

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2010-03-03

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2009-12-03

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2009-09-03

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2009-05-29

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2009-03-06

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2008-12-10

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2008-09-03

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2008-05-29

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2008-02-27

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2007-12-11

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2007-09-06

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2007-05-09

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2007-03-07

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2006-12-07

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2006-09-06

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2006-05-15

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2006-03-08

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2005-12-07

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2005-09-08

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2005-05-18

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2005-03-01

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2004-12-07

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2004-09-09

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2004-05-18

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2004-03-09

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2003-12-10

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2003-09-09

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2003-05-29

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2003-03-04

2003-03-28

2003-04-01

2003-04-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2002-12-11

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2002-09-05

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2002-05-30

2002-06-27

2002-07-01

2002-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2002-03-05

2002-03-27

2002-04-01

2002-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2001-12-11

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-09-11

2001-09-27

2001-10-01

2001-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-05-31

2001-06-28

2001-07-02

2001-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-03-08

2001-03-29

2001-04-02

2001-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-12-12

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2000-09-07

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2000-06-07

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2000-03-07

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

1999-12-09

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1999-09-07

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1999-06-03

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1999-03-04

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1998-12-10

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

1998-09-08

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

1998-06-03

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

1998-03-05

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

1997-12-11

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

1997-09-18

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

1997-06-09

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

1997-03-05

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

1996-12-10

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1996-09-18

1996-10-02

1996-10-04

1996-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1996-06-10

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1996-03-13

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1995-12-14

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1995-09-20

1995-10-04

1995-10-06

1995-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1995-06-14

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0694

1992-12-17

1992-12-24

1992-12-31

1993-01-20

Initial

Regular

Quarter

TCO

Learn more about Taubman Centers on:

TCO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Retail

Taubman Centers- (TCO)-The operating partnership is a subsidiary that engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein. As of August 23, 2007, it owned and/or managed 23 urban and suburban shopping centers in 11 states the United States. These centers are located in metropolitan areas, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Detroit, Phoenix, Miami, Dallas, Tampa, Orlando, and Washington, D.C. Taubman Centers was founded in 1950 by A. Alfred Taubman and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

