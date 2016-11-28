Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Kite Realty Group

Stock

KRG

Price as of:

$18.56 +0.1 +0.54%

Industry

Reit Retail

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Retail /

Kite Realty Group (KRG)

KRG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.76%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.27

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

1154.55%

EPS $0.11

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get KRG DARS™ Rating

KRG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.56

Quote Time

Today's Volume

212,358

Open Price

$18.54

Day's Range

$18.31 - $18.58

Previous Close

$18.46

52 week low / high

$13.66 - $19.77

Percent off 52 week high

-6.12%

KRG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KRG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade KRG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
KRG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KRG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.3175

2019-09-19

$0.3175

2019-06-20

$0.3175

2019-03-21

$0.3175

2019-01-03

$0.3175

2018-10-04

$0.3175

2018-07-05

$0.3175

2018-04-05

$0.3175

2018-01-04

$0.3175

2017-10-05

$0.3025

2017-07-03

$0.3025

2017-04-04

$0.3025

2017-01-04

$0.3025

2016-10-04

$0.2875

2016-07-05

$0.2875

2016-04-04

$0.2875

2016-01-04

$0.2725

2015-10-02

$0.2725

2015-07-02

$0.2725

2015-04-01

$0.2725

2015-01-02

$0.26

2014-10-02

$0.26

2014-06-20

$0.26

2014-04-03

$0.26

2014-01-02

$0.24

2013-10-02

$0.24

2013-07-02

$0.24

2013-04-03

$0.24

2013-01-02

$0.24

2012-10-03

$0.24

2012-07-03

$0.24

2012-04-03

$0.24

2012-01-04

$0.24

2011-10-04

$0.24

2011-07-05

$0.24

2011-04-04

$0.24

2011-01-04

$0.24

2010-10-04

$0.24

2010-07-02

$0.24

2010-04-05

$0.24

2010-01-05

$0.24

2009-10-05

$0.24

2009-07-02

$0.24

2009-04-03

$0.61

2009-01-05

$0.82

2008-10-03

$0.82

2008-07-02

$0.82

2008-04-03

$0.82

2008-01-03

$0.82

2007-10-02

$0.82

2007-07-03

$0.78

2007-04-03

$0.78

2007-01-03

$0.78

2006-10-03

$0.78

2006-07-03

$0.75

2006-04-04

$0.75

2006-01-04

$0.75

2005-09-29

$0.75

2005-06-30

$0.75

2005-04-01

$0.75

2004-12-31

$0.75

2004-09-30

$0.375

KRG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
KRG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KRG

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

KRG Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

KRG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.82%

0.00%

5years

KRG

News
KRG

Research
KRG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KRG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

KRG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3175

2019-11-21

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3175

2019-08-16

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3175

2019-05-15

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3175

2019-02-13

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3175

2018-11-20

2019-01-03

2019-01-04

2019-01-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3175

2018-08-30

2018-10-04

2018-10-05

2018-10-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3175

2018-05-10

2018-07-05

2018-07-06

2018-07-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3175

2018-02-14

2018-04-05

2018-04-06

2018-04-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3175

2017-11-29

2018-01-04

2018-01-05

2018-01-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

2017-08-11

2017-10-05

2017-10-06

2017-10-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

2017-05-11

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

2017-03-07

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-04-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

2016-11-22

2017-01-04

2017-01-06

2017-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2016-08-11

2016-10-04

2016-10-06

2016-10-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2016-06-16

2016-07-05

2016-07-07

2016-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2016-02-04

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-04-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2725

2015-12-01

2016-01-04

2016-01-06

2016-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2725

2015-09-18

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

2015-10-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2725

2015-05-12

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

2015-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2725

2015-02-05

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-12-22

2015-01-02

2015-01-06

2015-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-09-19

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

2014-10-13

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-06-13

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-03-20

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

2014-04-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-12-24

2014-01-02

2014-01-06

2014-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-09-19

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

2013-10-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-06-17

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-03-18

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

2013-04-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-12-19

2013-01-02

2013-01-04

2013-01-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-09-19

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-10-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-06-20

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-07-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-03-20

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

2012-04-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-12-22

2012-01-04

2012-01-06

2012-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-09-19

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

2011-10-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-06-23

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

2011-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-03-17

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

2011-04-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-12-17

2011-01-04

2011-01-06

2011-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-09-17

2010-10-04

2010-10-06

2010-10-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-06-16

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

2010-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-03-16

2010-04-05

2010-04-07

2010-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-12-23

2010-01-05

2010-01-07

2010-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-09-16

2009-10-05

2009-10-07

2009-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-05-12

2009-07-02

2009-07-07

2009-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2009-02-17

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

2009-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2008-11-04

2009-01-05

2009-01-07

2009-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2008-08-05

2008-10-03

2008-10-07

2008-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2008-05-06

2008-07-02

2008-07-07

2008-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2008-02-16

2008-04-03

2008-04-07

2008-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2007-12-21

2008-01-03

2008-01-07

2008-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2007-08-09

2007-10-02

2007-10-04

2007-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2007-05-10

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

2007-07-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2007-03-22

2007-04-03

2007-04-05

2007-04-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2006-11-02

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2006-08-03

2006-10-03

2006-10-05

2006-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2006-05-04

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2006-02-09

2006-04-04

2006-04-06

2006-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2005-11-07

2006-01-04

2006-01-06

2006-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2005-08-17

2005-09-29

2005-10-03

2005-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2005-05-17

2005-06-30

2005-07-05

2005-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2005-02-10

2005-04-01

2005-04-05

2005-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2004-12-17

2004-12-31

2005-01-04

2005-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2004-09-24

2004-09-30

2004-10-04

2004-10-15

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

KRG

Investor Resources

Learn more about Kite Realty Group on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

KRG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Retail

Kite Realty Group- (KRG)-is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, expansion and development of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. The Company owns interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, and parcels of land that may be used for future development of retail or commercial properties.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X