Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

CBL & Associates Properties

Stock

CBL

Price as of:

$1.09 +0.03 +2.83%

Industry

Reit Retail

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Retail /

CBL & Associates Properties (CBL)

CBL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS -$0.64

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CBL DARS™ Rating

CBL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$1.09

Quote Time

Today's Volume

902,892

Open Price

$1.05

Day's Range

$1.03 - $1.1

Previous Close

$1.06

52 week low / high

$0.77 - $2.61

Percent off 52 week high

-58.24%

CBL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CBL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CBL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CBL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CBL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-03-29

$0.075

2018-12-28

$0.075

2018-09-28

$0.2

2018-06-29

$0.2

2018-03-28

$0.2

2017-12-28

$0.2

2017-09-29

$0.265

2017-06-28

$0.265

2017-03-28

$0.265

2016-12-28

$0.265

2016-09-28

$0.265

2016-06-28

$0.265

2016-03-28

$0.265

2015-12-28

$0.265

2015-09-28

$0.265

2015-06-26

$0.265

2015-03-26

$0.265

2014-12-26

$0.265

2014-09-26

$0.245

2014-06-26

$0.245

2014-03-27

$0.245

2013-12-26

$0.245

2013-09-26

$0.23

2013-06-27

$0.23

2013-03-27

$0.23

2012-12-26

$0.22

2012-09-26

$0.22

2012-06-27

$0.22

2012-03-28

$0.22

2011-12-28

$0.21

2011-09-28

$0.21

2011-06-28

$0.21

2011-03-28

$0.21

2010-12-28

$0.2

2010-09-28

$0.2

2010-06-28

$0.2

2010-03-26

$0.2

2009-12-28

$0.05

2009-09-28

$0.05

2009-06-26

$0.11

2009-03-11

$0.37

2008-12-26

$0.37

2008-09-26

$0.545

2008-06-26

$0.545

2008-03-27

$0.545

2007-12-26

$0.545

2007-09-26

$0.505

2007-06-27

$0.505

2007-03-28

$0.505

2006-12-27

$0.505

2006-09-27

$0.4575

2006-06-28

$0.4575

2006-03-29

$0.4575

2005-12-28

$0.4575

2005-09-28

$0.40625

2005-06-28

$0.40625

2005-03-29

$0.40625

2004-12-29

$0.40625

2004-09-28

$0.3625

2004-06-28

$0.3625

2004-03-29

$0.3625

2003-12-29

$0.3625

2003-09-26

$0.3275

2003-06-26

$0.3275

2003-03-25

$0.3275

2002-12-24

$0.3275

2002-09-26

$0.2775

2002-06-26

$0.2775

2002-03-26

$0.2775

2001-12-26

$0.26625

2001-09-26

$0.26625

2001-06-27

$0.26625

2001-03-28

$0.26625

2000-12-27

$0.255

2000-09-27

$0.255

2000-06-28

$0.255

2000-03-29

$0.255

1999-12-29

$0.24375

1999-09-28

$0.24375

1999-06-28

$0.24375

1999-03-29

$0.24375

1998-12-29

$0.2325

1998-09-28

$0.2325

1998-06-26

$0.2325

1998-03-27

$0.2325

1997-12-29

$0.22125

1997-09-26

$0.22125

1997-06-26

$0.22125

1997-03-26

$0.22125

1996-12-23

$0.21

1996-10-28

$0.21

1996-08-06

$0.21

1996-05-06

$0.21

1995-12-22

$0.19875

1995-11-07

$0.19875

1995-08-07

$0.19875

1995-05-04

$0.19875

1993-12-22

$0.0605

CBL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CBL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CBL

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CBL Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CBL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

CBL

News
CBL

Research
CBL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CBL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CBL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2019-02-25

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2018-10-29

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-08-24

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-05-31

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-02-22

2018-03-28

2018-03-30

2018-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-11-02

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2017-08-24

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2017-06-02

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2017-02-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

2017-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2016-11-03

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2016-08-24

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2016-06-02

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2016-02-26

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

2016-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2015-11-13

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2016-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2015-08-25

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2015-05-28

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2015-02-26

2015-03-26

2015-03-30

2015-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2014-11-13

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2014-08-28

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2014-05-30

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2014-02-26

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2013-11-25

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-08-30

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-05-31

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-02-26

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-11-28

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-08-30

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-06-01

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-02-24

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-11-30

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-08-31

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-06-01

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-02-28

2011-03-28

2011-03-30

2011-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-12-01

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2011-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-08-31

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-06-02

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-02-22

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

2010-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-12-02

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

2010-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-09-01

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2009-05-29

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2009-02-27

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2008-11-04

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

2009-01-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2008-09-04

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2008-06-02

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2008-02-28

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2007-11-06

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2007-09-07

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2007-06-08

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2007-02-27

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2006-11-02

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4575

2006-09-06

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4575

2006-06-08

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4575

2006-02-24

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4575

2005-10-27

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2005-09-07

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2005-06-09

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2005-03-03

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2004-11-04

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2004-09-09

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2004-06-10

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2004-03-03

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2003-10-29

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3275

2003-09-11

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3275

2003-06-06

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3275

2003-01-29

2003-03-25

2003-03-31

2003-04-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3275

2002-10-29

2002-12-24

2002-12-27

2003-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2002-09-12

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2002-06-13

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2002-03-12

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2663

2001-12-14

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2663

2001-09-14

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2663

2001-06-01

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2663

2001-03-06

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2000-12-15

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2000-09-15

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2000-06-09

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2000-03-08

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2438

1999-12-16

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2438

1999-09-16

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2438

1999-06-11

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2438

1999-03-11

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

1998-12-18

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

1998-09-16

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

1998-06-16

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

1998-03-19

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2213

1997-12-18

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2213

1997-09-18

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2213

1997-06-18

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2213

1997-03-20

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1996-12-11

1996-12-23

1996-12-26

1997-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1996-10-16

1996-10-28

1996-10-30

1996-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1996-07-24

1996-08-06

1996-08-08

1996-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1996-04-24

1996-05-06

1996-05-08

1996-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1988

1995-12-14

1995-12-22

1995-12-27

1996-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1988

1995-10-25

1995-11-07

1995-11-09

1995-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1988

1995-07-27

1995-08-07

1995-08-09

1995-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1988

1995-04-25

1995-05-04

1995-05-10

1995-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0605

1993-12-17

1993-12-22

1993-12-29

1994-01-17

Initial

Regular

Quarter

CBL

Investor Resources

Learn more about CBL & Associates Properties on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CBL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Retail

CBL & Associates Properties- (CBL)- is one of the largest and most active owners and developers of malls and shopping centers in the United States. CBL owns, holds interests in or manages 162 properties, including 86 regional malls/open-air centers. The properties are located in 27 states and total 84.6 million square feet including 2.1 million square feet of non-owned shopping centers managed for third parties. CBL currently has fifteen projects under construction totaling 4.0 million square feet including Pearland Town Center, Houston (Pearland), TX; The Pavilion at Port Orange, Port Orange, FL; Settlers Ridge in Pittsburgh, PA; Hammock Landing in West Melbourne, FL; two lifestyle/associated centers, eight expansions/redevelopments and one community center. Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL has regional offices in Boston (Waltham), MA, Dallas, TX, and St. Louis, MO. As a REIT, the capital gains are treated differently, so be sure to speak with a tax consultant about this.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X