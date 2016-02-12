This table allows you to know how fast BRX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2020-01-03 $0.285 2019-10-03 $0.28 2019-07-03 $0.28 2019-04-04 $0.28 2019-01-03 $0.28 2018-10-04 $0.275 2018-07-05 $0.275 2018-04-04 $0.275 2018-01-03 $0.275 2017-10-04 $0.26 2017-07-03 $0.26 2017-04-03 $0.26 2017-01-03 $0.26 2016-10-03 $0.245 2016-07-01 $0.245 2016-04-01 $0.245 2016-01-04 $0.245 2015-10-01 $0.225 2015-07-01 $0.225 2015-04-01 $0.225 2015-01-02 $0.225 2014-10-01 $0.2 2014-07-01 $0.2 2014-04-01 $0.2 2014-01-02 $0.127