Boston Properties

Stock

BXP

Price as of:

$134.47 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Reit Office

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Office /

Boston Properties (BXP)

BXP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.92%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.92

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

118.45%

EPS $3.31

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BXP DARS™ Rating

BXP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$134.47

Quote Time

Today's Volume

363,210

Open Price

$134.27

Day's Range

$133.6 - $134.85

Previous Close

$134.47

52 week low / high

$107.84 - $140.35

Percent off 52 week high

-4.19%

BXP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.9800

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.9800

2019-12-17

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-30

Regular

Trade BXP's Upcoming Dividend

BXP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BXP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.98

2019-09-27

$0.95

2019-06-27

$0.95

2019-03-28

$0.95

2018-12-28

$0.95

2018-09-27

$0.95

2018-06-28

$0.8

2018-03-28

$0.8

2017-12-28

$0.8

2017-09-28

$0.75

2017-06-28

$0.75

2017-03-29

$0.75

2016-12-28

$0.75

2016-09-28

$0.65

2016-06-28

$0.65

2016-03-29

$0.65

2015-12-29

$0.65

2015-09-28

$0.65

2015-06-26

$0.65

2015-03-27

$0.65

2014-12-29

$0.65

2014-09-26

$0.65

2014-06-26

$0.65

2014-03-27

$0.65

2013-12-27

$0.65

2013-09-26

$0.65

2013-06-26

$0.65

2013-03-26

$0.65

2012-12-27

$0.65

2012-09-26

$0.55

2012-06-27

$0.55

2012-03-28

$0.55

2011-12-28

$0.55

2011-09-28

$0.5

2011-06-28

$0.5

2011-03-29

$0.5

2010-12-29

$0.5

2010-09-28

$0.5

2010-06-28

$0.5

2010-03-29

$0.5

2009-12-29

$0.5

2009-09-28

$0.5

2009-06-26

$0.5

2009-03-27

$0.68

2008-12-29

$0.68

2008-09-26

$0.68

2008-06-26

$0.68

2008-03-27

$0.68

2007-12-27

$0.68

2007-09-26

$0.68

2007-06-27

$0.68

2007-03-28

$0.68

2006-12-27

$0.68

2006-09-27

$0.68

2006-06-28

$0.68

2006-03-29

$0.68

2005-12-28

$0.68

2005-09-28

$0.68

2005-06-28

$0.68

2005-03-29

$0.65

2004-12-29

$0.65

2004-09-28

$0.65

2004-06-28

$0.65

2004-03-29

$0.63

2003-12-26

$0.63

2003-09-26

$0.63

2003-06-26

$0.63

2003-03-26

$0.61

2002-12-26

$0.61

2002-09-26

$0.61

2002-06-26

$0.61

2002-03-26

$0.58

2001-12-26

$0.58

2001-09-26

$0.58

2001-06-27

$0.58

2001-03-28

$0.53

2000-12-27

$0.53

2000-09-27

$0.53

2000-06-28

$0.53

2000-03-29

$0.45

1999-12-28

$0.45

1999-09-28

$0.45

1999-06-28

$0.425

1999-03-29

$0.425

1998-12-28

$0.425

1998-11-05

$0.425

1998-08-06

$0.405

1998-05-06

$0.405

1997-12-23

$0.405

1997-11-05

$0.44

BXP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BXP

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BXP Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

BXP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.23%

12.00%

2years

BXP

News
BXP

Research
BXP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BXP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BXP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9800

2019-12-17

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2019-09-10

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2019-06-10

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2019-03-18

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2018-12-17

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2018-09-18

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2018-06-14

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2018-03-15

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2017-12-18

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-09-15

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-06-16

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-03-16

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2016-12-19

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2016-09-01

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2016-06-16

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2016-03-09

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2015-12-17

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2015-09-16

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2015-06-17

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2015-03-18

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2014-12-08

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2014-09-11

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2014-06-19

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2014-03-18

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2013-12-02

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2013-09-18

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2013-06-18

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2013-03-11

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2012-11-08

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-09-17

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-06-15

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-03-16

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2011-12-14

2011-12-28

2011-12-31

2012-01-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-09-16

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-06-17

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-03-18

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2010-12-20

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2010-09-16

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2010-06-17

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2010-03-18

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2009-12-17

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2009-09-17

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2009-06-17

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2009-03-17

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2008-12-15

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2008-09-17

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2008-06-17

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2008-03-17

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2007-12-18

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2007-09-17

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2007-06-18

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2007-03-13

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2006-12-18

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2006-09-18

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2006-06-19

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2006-03-17

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2005-12-19

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2005-09-19

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2005-05-11

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2005-03-17

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2004-12-17

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2004-09-16

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2004-05-05

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2004-03-18

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2003-12-18

2003-12-26

2003-12-30

2004-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2003-09-11

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2003-05-08

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2003-03-17

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2002-12-19

2002-12-26

2002-12-30

2003-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2002-09-19

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2002-05-02

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2002-03-18

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2001-12-18

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2002-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2001-09-17

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2001-05-02

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2001-03-20

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2000-12-15

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2000-09-18

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2000-05-03

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2000-03-21

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1999-12-17

1999-12-28

1999-12-30

2000-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1999-09-16

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

1999-06-21

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

1999-03-22

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

1998-12-22

1998-12-28

1998-12-30

1999-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

1998-10-29

1998-11-05

1998-11-09

1998-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

1998-07-30

1998-08-06

1998-08-10

1998-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

1998-04-29

1998-05-06

1998-05-08

1998-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

1997-12-15

1997-12-23

1997-12-26

1998-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1997-10-29

1997-11-05

1997-11-07

1997-11-21

Initial

Regular

Quarter

BXP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Boston Properties on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BXP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Office

Boston Propoerties- (BXP)-engages in the ownership and development of office properties. Its properties are located in Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; midtown Manhattan, New York; San Francisco, California; and Princeton, New Jersey. As of December 31, 2007, the company owned interests in 139 properties, including approximately 33.9 million net rentable square feet and structured parking for vehicles containing approximately 9.9 million square feet. Its properties also included 135 office properties, 1 hotel, and 3 retail properties. In addition, it owned an undeveloped land totaling approximately 605.2 acres. As a REIT, the capital gains are factored differently. Please consult with an accountant for more info. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

