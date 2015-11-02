Best Dividend Stocks
S&T Bancorp

Stock

STBA

Price as of:

$40.8 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Regional Northeast Banks

S&T Bancorp (STBA)

Stock Dividend Data

2.79%

financial Average 0.04%

$1.12

Paid Quarterly

41.03%

EPS $2.73

6 yrs

Get STBA DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$40.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

419,400

Open Price

$40.95

Day's Range

$40.14 - $41.0

Previous Close

$40.8

52 week low / high

$33.3 - $42.02

Percent off 52 week high

-2.90%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

STBA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast STBA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-06

$0.28

2019-07-31

$0.27

2019-05-01

$0.27

2019-02-13

$0.27

2018-10-31

$0.27

2018-08-01

$0.25

2018-05-02

$0.25

2018-02-07

$0.22

2017-11-01

$0.22

2017-08-01

$0.2

2017-05-02

$0.2

2017-02-07

$0.2

2016-11-01

$0.2

2016-08-02

$0.19

2016-05-03

$0.19

2016-02-09

$0.19

2015-11-03

$0.19

2015-08-04

$0.18

2015-05-05

$0.18

2015-02-10

$0.18

2014-11-10

$0.18

2014-08-12

$0.17

2014-05-13

$0.17

2014-02-11

$0.16

2013-11-13

$0.16

2013-08-06

$0.15

2013-05-07

$0.15

2013-02-12

$0.15

2012-11-06

$0.15

2012-08-08

$0.15

2012-05-08

$0.15

2012-02-07

$0.15

2011-11-04

$0.15

2011-08-04

$0.15

2011-04-28

$0.15

2011-01-27

$0.15

2010-10-27

$0.15

2010-07-28

$0.15

2010-04-28

$0.15

2010-01-28

$0.15

2009-09-28

$0.15

2009-06-26

$0.15

2009-03-27

$0.31

2008-12-29

$0.31

2008-09-29

$0.31

2008-06-27

$0.31

2008-03-28

$0.31

2007-12-27

$0.31

2007-09-27

$0.3

2007-06-27

$0.3

2007-03-28

$0.3

2006-12-27

$0.3

2006-09-27

$0.29

2006-06-28

$0.29

2006-03-29

$0.29

2005-12-28

$0.29

2005-09-28

$0.28

2005-06-29

$0.28

2005-03-30

$0.28

2004-12-29

$0.27

2004-09-29

$0.27

2004-06-28

$0.27

2004-03-29

$0.26

2003-12-29

$0.26

2003-09-29

$0.26

2003-06-27

$0.25

2003-03-28

$0.25

2002-12-27

$0.25

2002-09-27

$0.24

2002-06-27

$0.24

2002-03-27

$0.24

2001-12-27

$0.24

2001-09-27

$0.23

2001-06-27

$0.23

2001-03-28

$0.22

2000-12-27

$0.22

2000-09-27

$0.21

2000-06-28

$0.21

2000-03-29

$0.2

1999-12-29

$0.2

1999-09-29

$0.19

1999-06-29

$0.19

1999-03-30

$0.18

1998-12-29

$0.18

1998-09-29

$0.165

1998-06-29

$0.165

1998-03-30

$0.15

1997-12-29

$0.15

1997-09-29

$0.14

1997-06-27

$0.14

1997-03-27

$0.125

1996-12-30

$0.125

1996-09-27

$0.12

1996-06-27

$0.12

1996-03-28

$0.105

1995-12-28

$0.105

1995-09-28

$0.09

1995-06-29

$0.09

STBA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for STBA

Metric

STBA Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.30%

13.13%

6years

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2800

2019-10-21

2019-11-06

2019-11-07

2019-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2019-07-15

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2019-01-28

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-10-15

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-07-16

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-04-16

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-01-22

2018-02-07

2018-02-08

2018-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-10-17

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-07-17

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-04-17

2017-05-02

2017-05-04

2017-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-01-23

2017-02-07

2017-02-09

2017-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-10-16

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-07-18

2016-08-02

2016-08-04

2016-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-04-18

2016-05-03

2016-05-05

2016-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-01-25

2016-02-09

2016-02-11

2016-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2015-10-19

2015-11-03

2015-11-05

2015-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-07-21

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-04-20

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

2015-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-01-26

2015-02-10

2015-02-12

2015-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2014-10-28

2014-11-10

2014-11-13

2014-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-07-28

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-04-28

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-01-27

2014-02-11

2014-02-13

2014-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-10-28

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-07-22

2013-08-06

2013-08-08

2013-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-04-22

2013-05-07

2013-05-09

2013-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-01-28

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-10-22

2012-11-06

2012-11-08

2012-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-07-23

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-04-23

2012-05-08

2012-05-10

2012-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-01-23

2012-02-07

2012-02-09

2012-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-10-24

2011-11-04

2011-11-08

2011-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-07-25

2011-08-04

2011-08-08

2011-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-04-26

2011-04-28

2011-04-29

2011-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-01-17

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-10-18

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-07-19

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-04-19

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-01-18

2010-01-28

2010-02-01

2010-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-09-21

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-06-15

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2009-03-16

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-12-15

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-09-15

2008-09-29

2008-10-01

2008-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-06-16

2008-06-27

2008-07-01

2008-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-03-17

2008-03-28

2008-04-01

2008-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-12-17

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-09-17

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

2007-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-06-18

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-03-19

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-12-18

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2006-09-18

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2006-06-20

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2006-03-20

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2005-12-20

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2005-09-19

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2005-06-20

2005-06-29

2005-07-01

2005-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2005-03-21

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

2005-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2004-12-21

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2004-09-20

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2004-06-21

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2004-03-15

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2003-12-16

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2003-09-15

2003-09-29

2003-10-01

2003-10-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-06-16

2003-06-27

2003-07-01

2003-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-03-17

2003-03-28

2003-04-01

2003-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-12-16

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2002-09-16

2002-09-27

2002-10-01

2002-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2002-06-17

2002-06-27

2002-07-01

2002-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2002-03-18

2002-03-27

2002-04-01

2002-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2001-12-17

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2001-09-17

2001-09-27

2001-10-01

2001-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2001-06-18

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2001-03-20

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2000-12-18

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2000-09-18

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2000-06-20

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-03-21

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1999-12-21

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1999-09-20

1999-09-29

1999-10-01

1999-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1999-06-21

1999-06-29

1999-07-01

1999-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1999-03-16

1999-03-30

1999-04-01

1999-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1998-12-22

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1998-09-21

1998-09-29

1998-10-01

1998-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1998-06-16

1998-06-29

1998-07-01

1998-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-03-17

1998-03-30

1998-04-01

1998-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-12-16

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1997-09-16

1997-09-29

1997-10-01

1997-10-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1997-06-17

1997-06-27

1997-07-01

1997-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1997-03-18

1997-03-27

1997-04-01

1997-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1996-12-16

1996-12-30

1997-01-02

1997-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1996-09-17

1996-09-27

1996-10-01

1996-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1996-06-18

1996-06-27

1996-07-01

1996-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1996-03-19

1996-03-28

1996-04-01

1996-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1995-12-19

1995-12-28

1996-01-02

1996-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1995-09-19

1995-09-28

1995-10-02

1995-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1995-06-20

1995-06-29

1995-07-03

1995-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

Investor Resources

Learn more about S&T Bancorp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Northeast Banks

S&T Bancorp- (STBA)-operates as the holding company for the S&T Bank, which offers various commercial banking and other financial services to individual and corporate customers. As of December 31, 2006, the bank operated a network of 49 offices located in Allegheny, Armstrong, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clarion, Clearfield, Indiana, Jefferson, and Westmoreland counties of Pennsylvania. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

