Peoples Financial Services Corp

Stock

PFIS

Price as of:

$52.28 -1.15 -2.15%

Industry

Regional Northeast Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Northeast Banks /

Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS)

PFIS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.70%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PFIS DARS™ Rating

PFIS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$52.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,000

Open Price

$53.25

Day's Range

$51.65 - $53.88

Previous Close

$53.43

52 week low / high

$39.76 - $53.88

Percent off 52 week high

-2.97%

PFIS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PFIS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PFIS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PFIS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PFIS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.35

2019-08-29

$0.34

2019-05-30

$0.34

2019-02-27

$0.34

2018-11-29

$0.33

2018-08-30

$0.33

2018-05-30

$0.33

2018-02-27

$0.32

2017-11-29

$0.32

2017-08-29

$0.32

2017-05-26

$0.31

2017-02-24

$0.31

2016-11-28

$0.31

2016-08-29

$0.31

2016-05-26

$0.31

2016-02-25

$0.31

2015-11-25

$0.31

2015-08-27

$0.31

2015-05-27

$0.31

2015-02-25

$0.31

2014-11-25

$0.31

2014-08-27

$0.31

2014-05-28

$0.31

2014-02-26

$0.31

2013-10-29

$0.23

2013-07-29

$0.23

2013-04-26

$0.23

2013-01-29

$0.23

2012-10-29

$0.22

2012-07-27

$0.22

2012-04-26

$0.21

2012-01-27

$0.21

2011-10-27

$0.2

2011-07-27

$0.2

2011-04-27

$0.2

2011-01-27

$0.2

2010-10-27

$0.2

2010-07-28

$0.2

2010-04-28

$0.2

2010-01-27

$0.19

2009-10-28

$0.19

2009-07-29

$0.19

2009-04-28

$0.19

2009-01-28

$0.19

2008-10-29

$0.19

2008-07-29

$0.19

2008-04-28

$0.19

2008-01-29

$0.19

2007-10-29

$0.19

2007-08-01

$0.19

2007-04-26

$0.19

2007-01-29

$0.19

2006-10-27

$0.19

2006-07-27

$0.19

2006-04-26

$0.19

2006-01-27

$0.19

2005-10-26

$0.19

2005-07-27

$0.19

2005-04-27

$0.19

2005-01-26

$0.19

2004-10-27

$0.19

2004-07-28

$0.18

2004-04-28

$0.18

2004-01-28

$0.18

2003-10-29

$0.17

2003-07-29

$0.16

2003-04-28

$0.16

2003-01-29

$0.16

2002-10-29

$0.15333333333333332

2002-07-29

$0.14666666666666667

2002-04-26

$0.14666666666666667

2002-01-29

$0.14

2001-10-29

$0.12666666666666668

2001-07-27

$0.12666666666666668

2001-04-26

$0.11333333333333333

2001-01-29

$0.11333333333333333

2000-11-09

$0.10666666666666667

2000-08-08

$0.10666666666666667

2000-05-05

$0.1

2000-01-28

$0.1

1999-11-04

$0.09333333333333334

1999-08-13

$0.08666666666666667

1999-06-07

$0.08666666666666667

1999-02-16

$0.08

1998-11-16

$0.08

1998-08-03

$0.07733333333333334

1998-05-18

$0.07733333333333334

1998-02-17

$0.06933333333333333

1997-10-31

$0.064

1997-08-01

$0.05333333333333334

1997-05-16

$0.05333333333333334

1997-02-05

$0.05333333333333334

1996-12-11

$0.05333333333333334

1996-09-11

$0.042666666666666665

1996-06-19

$0.042666666666666665

1996-03-13

$0.042666666666666665

1995-12-13

$0.04533333333333334

1995-09-20

$0.034666666666666665

1995-06-14

$0.02311111111111111

1994-12-14

$0.037333333333333336

PFIS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PFIS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PFIS

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PFIS Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PFIS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.13%

6.87%

2years

PFIS

News
PFIS

Research
PFIS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PFIS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

Brought to You by Mitre Media

PFIS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3500

2019-10-25

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2019-07-26

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2019-04-26

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2019-02-01

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-10-26

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-07-27

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-04-27

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-01-26

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-10-27

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-07-28

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-04-28

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-01-27

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-10-28

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-07-29

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-05-02

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-01-29

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-10-30

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-07-31

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-04-24

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-01-30

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-11-06

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-07-28

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-04-25

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-01-31

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-10-01

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-07-01

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-04-01

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-01-02

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-10-01

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-07-02

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-04-02

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-12-23

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-10-03

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

Unknown

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-04-01

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-01-03

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-10-01

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-07-01

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-04-01

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2010-01-04

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2009-10-01

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2009-07-01

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2009-04-02

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2009-01-02

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2008-10-01

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2008-07-01

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2008-04-01

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2008-01-02

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2007-10-01

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2007-07-02

2007-08-01

2007-07-31

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2007-04-03

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2007-01-02

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2006-10-04

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2006-07-05

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2006-04-03

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2006-01-03

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2005-10-03

2005-10-26

2005-10-28

2005-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2005-07-01

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2005-04-01

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2005-01-07

2005-01-26

2005-01-28

2005-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2004-10-01

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2004-07-01

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2004-04-01

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2004-01-02

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2003-10-01

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-07-01

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-04-01

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-01-03

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2002-10-04

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2002-07-02

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2002-04-05

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2002-01-04

2002-01-29

2002-01-31

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2001-10-01

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2001-07-02

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2001-03-28

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2000-12-27

2001-01-29

2001-01-31

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2000-11-02

2000-11-09

2000-11-13

2000-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2000-07-26

2000-08-08

2000-07-28

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-05-03

2000-05-05

2000-05-03

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-01-26

2000-01-28

2000-01-28

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

1999-10-27

1999-11-04

1999-10-29

1999-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

1999-07-28

1999-08-13

1999-07-30

1999-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

1999-04-28

1999-06-07

1999-04-30

1999-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

Unknown

1999-02-16

1999-01-29

1999-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

Unknown

1998-11-16

1998-10-30

1998-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0773

1998-07-29

1998-08-03

1998-07-31

1998-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0773

1998-04-30

1998-05-18

1998-04-30

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0693

Unknown

1998-02-17

1998-01-30

1998-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1997-10-29

1997-10-31

1997-10-31

1997-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1997-07-30

1997-08-01

1997-07-31

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

Unknown

1997-05-16

1997-04-30

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1997-01-29

1997-02-05

1997-01-31

1997-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1996-11-27

1996-12-11

1996-12-13

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0427

1996-08-28

1996-09-11

1996-09-13

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0427

1996-05-29

1996-06-19

1996-06-14

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0427

1996-02-28

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0453

1995-11-29

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0347

1995-08-30

1995-09-20

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0231

1995-05-31

1995-06-14

1995-06-16

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0373

1994-11-30

1994-12-14

1994-12-16

1994-12-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PFIS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Northeast Banks

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS)is a provider of commercial and retail banking services in Pennsylvania and New York.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

