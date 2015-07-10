Best Dividend Stocks
Associated Bancorp

Stock

ASB

Price as of:

$22.28 -0.2 -0.89%

Industry

Regional Midwest Banks

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Midwest Banks /

Associated Bancorp (ASB)

ASB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.20%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.72

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

37.52%

EPS $1.92

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ASB DARS™ Rating

ASB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

180,392

Open Price

$22.55

Day's Range

$22.26 - $22.58

Previous Close

$22.48

52 week low / high

$18.52 - $23.83

Percent off 52 week high

-6.50%

ASB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ASB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ASB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ASB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$0.18

2019-08-30

$0.17

2019-05-31

$0.17

2019-02-28

$0.17

2018-11-30

$0.17

2018-08-31

$0.15

2018-05-31

$0.15

2018-02-28

$0.15

2017-11-30

$0.14

2017-08-30

$0.12

2017-05-30

$0.12

2017-02-27

$0.12

2016-11-29

$0.12

2016-08-30

$0.11

2016-05-27

$0.11

2016-02-26

$0.11

2015-11-27

$0.11

2015-08-28

$0.1

2015-05-28

$0.1

2015-02-26

$0.1

2014-11-26

$0.1

2014-08-28

$0.09

2014-05-29

$0.09

2014-02-27

$0.09

2013-11-27

$0.09

2013-08-29

$0.08

2013-05-30

$0.08

2013-02-27

$0.08

2012-11-29

$0.08

2012-08-30

$0.05

2012-05-30

$0.05

2012-02-28

$0.05

2011-11-03

$0.01

2011-08-04

$0.01

2011-05-04

$0.01

2011-02-03

$0.01

2010-11-04

$0.01

2010-08-05

$0.01

2010-05-05

$0.01

2010-02-04

$0.01

2009-11-04

$0.05

2009-08-04

$0.05

2009-05-05

$0.05

2009-02-04

$0.32

2008-11-05

$0.32

2008-08-05

$0.32

2008-05-05

$0.32

2008-02-05

$0.31

2007-11-02

$0.31

2007-08-03

$0.31

2007-05-03

$0.31

2007-02-02

$0.29

2006-11-02

$0.29

2006-08-04

$0.29

2006-05-04

$0.29

2006-02-02

$0.27

2005-11-03

$0.27

2005-08-04

$0.27

2005-05-05

$0.27

2005-02-03

$0.25

2004-11-04

$0.25

2004-08-04

$0.25

2004-05-14

$0.25

2004-01-30

$0.22666666666666666

2003-10-30

$0.22666666666666666

2003-07-30

$0.22666666666666666

2003-04-29

$0.22666666666666666

2003-01-30

$0.20666666666666667

2002-10-30

$0.20666666666666667

2002-07-30

$0.20666666666666667

2002-05-01

$0.20666666666666667

2002-01-30

$0.20666666666666667

2001-10-30

$0.20666666666666667

2001-07-30

$0.20666666666666667

2001-04-27

$0.20666666666666667

2001-01-30

$0.19333333333333333

2000-10-30

$0.19333333333333333

2000-07-28

$0.19333333333333333

2000-04-27

$0.19333333333333333

2000-01-28

$0.19333333333333333

1999-10-29

$0.19333333333333333

1999-07-29

$0.19333333333333333

1999-04-30

$0.19333333333333333

1999-02-03

$0.19333333333333333

1998-11-04

$0.19333333333333333

1998-07-31

$0.19333333333333333

1998-05-01

$0.15466666666666667

1998-02-04

$0.15466666666666667

1997-10-31

$0.15466666666666667

1997-08-01

$0.15466666666666667

1997-05-02

$0.15466666666666667

1997-01-31

$0.15466666666666667

1996-10-31

$0.15466666666666667

1996-08-01

$0.15466666666666667

1996-05-02

$0.15466666666666667

1996-02-01

$0.144

1995-11-02

$0.144

1995-08-03

$0.144

1995-05-02

$0.1152

ASB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ASB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ASB

Metric

ASB Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ASB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.96%

16.13%

3years

ASB

ASB

ASB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ASB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

ASB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1800

2019-10-29

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-07-30

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-04-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-02-05

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-10-23

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-07-24

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-04-24

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-02-06

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-10-24

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-07-25

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-04-25

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-02-07

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-10-25

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-07-26

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-04-26

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-02-02

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-10-20

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-07-21

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-04-21

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-02-03

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-10-28

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-07-22

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-04-22

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-06-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-01-28

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-10-22

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2013-07-23

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2013-04-23

2013-05-30

2013-06-03

2013-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2013-01-22

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-11-13

2012-11-29

2012-12-03

2012-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-08-08

2012-08-30

2012-09-04

2012-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-05-21

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-02-15

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-10-26

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-07-26

2011-08-04

2011-08-08

2011-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-04-26

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-01-25

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

2011-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-10-26

2010-11-04

2010-11-08

2010-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-07-28

2010-08-05

2010-08-09

2010-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-04-28

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-01-08

2010-02-04

2010-02-08

2010-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-10-28

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

2009-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-07-22

2009-08-04

2009-08-06

2009-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-04-16

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2009-01-28

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-10-22

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-07-14

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-04-23

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-01-23

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-10-24

2007-11-02

2007-11-06

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-07-25

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-04-25

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2007-01-24

2007-02-02

2007-02-06

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2006-10-25

2006-11-02

2006-11-06

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2006-07-26

2006-08-04

2006-08-08

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2006-04-20

2006-05-04

2006-05-08

2006-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2006-01-25

2006-02-02

2006-02-06

2006-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2005-10-26

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

2005-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2005-07-27

2005-08-04

2005-08-08

2005-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2005-04-27

2005-05-05

2005-05-09

2005-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-01-26

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

2005-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-10-28

2004-11-04

2004-11-08

2004-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-07-28

2004-08-04

2004-08-06

2004-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-04-28

2004-05-14

2004-05-18

2004-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2267

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-02

2004-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2267

2003-10-22

2003-10-30

2003-11-03

2003-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2267

2003-07-23

2003-07-30

2003-08-01

2003-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2267

2003-04-23

2003-04-29

2003-05-01

2003-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

2003-01-22

2003-01-30

2003-02-03

2003-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

2002-10-23

2002-10-30

2002-11-01

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

2002-07-24

2002-07-30

2002-08-01

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

2002-04-24

2002-05-01

2002-05-03

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

2002-01-23

2002-01-30

2002-02-01

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

2001-10-24

2001-10-30

2001-11-01

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

2001-07-25

2001-07-30

2001-08-01

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

2001-04-25

2001-04-27

2001-05-01

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

2001-01-24

2001-01-30

2001-02-01

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

2000-10-25

2000-10-30

2000-11-01

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

2000-07-26

2000-07-28

2000-08-01

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

2000-04-26

2000-04-27

2000-05-01

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

2000-01-26

2000-01-28

2000-02-01

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

1999-10-27

1999-10-29

1999-11-01

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

1999-07-28

1999-07-29

1999-08-02

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-05-03

1999-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

1999-01-27

1999-02-03

1999-02-05

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

1998-10-28

1998-11-04

1998-11-06

1998-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

1998-07-22

1998-07-31

1998-08-04

1998-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1547

1998-04-22

1998-05-01

1998-05-05

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1547

1998-01-28

1998-02-04

1998-02-06

1998-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1547

1997-10-22

1997-10-31

1997-11-04

1997-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1547

1997-07-23

1997-08-01

1997-08-05

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1547

1997-04-23

1997-05-02

1997-05-06

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1547

1997-01-23

1997-01-31

1997-02-04

1997-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1547

1996-10-23

1996-10-31

1996-11-04

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1547

1996-07-24

1996-08-01

1996-08-05

1996-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1547

1996-04-24

1996-05-02

1996-05-06

1996-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1440

1996-01-24

1996-02-01

1996-02-05

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1440

1995-10-25

1995-11-02

1995-11-06

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1440

1995-07-26

1995-08-03

1995-08-07

1995-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1152

1995-04-26

1995-05-02

1995-05-08

1995-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

ASB

Investor Resources

Learn more about Associated Bancorp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ASB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Midwest Banks

Associated Bancorp- (ASBC)-is a diversified bank holding company with total assets of $22 billion. Associated has approximately 300 banking offices serving more than 180 communities in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers a full range of traditional banking services and a variety of other financial products and services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

