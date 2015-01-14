Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Redwood Trust

Stock

RWT

Price as of:

$16.5 -0.15 -0.9%

Industry

Real Estate Development

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Real Estate Development /

Redwood Trust (RWT)

RWT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.18%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

80.20%

EPS $1.50

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RWT DARS™ Rating

RWT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.5

Quote Time

Today's Volume

683,500

Open Price

$16.65

Day's Range

$16.47 - $16.71

Previous Close

$16.65

52 week low / high

$14.29 - $17.28

Percent off 52 week high

-4.51%

RWT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RWT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade RWT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RWT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RWT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.3

2019-09-13

$0.3

2019-06-13

$0.3

2019-03-14

$0.3

2018-12-13

$0.3

2018-09-13

$0.3

2018-06-14

$0.3

2018-03-14

$0.28

2017-12-14

$0.28

2017-09-14

$0.28

2017-06-14

$0.28

2017-03-14

$0.28

2016-12-13

$0.28

2016-09-13

$0.28

2016-06-14

$0.28

2016-03-14

$0.28

2015-12-15

$0.28

2015-09-11

$0.28

2015-06-12

$0.28

2015-03-13

$0.28

2014-12-11

$0.28

2014-09-11

$0.28

2014-06-11

$0.28

2014-03-12

$0.28

2013-12-11

$0.28

2013-09-11

$0.28

2013-06-12

$0.28

2013-03-13

$0.28

2012-12-12

$0.25

2012-09-12

$0.25

2012-06-13

$0.25

2012-03-13

$0.25

2011-12-13

$0.25

2011-09-28

$0.25

2011-06-28

$0.25

2011-03-29

$0.25

2010-12-29

$0.25

2010-09-28

$0.25

2010-06-28

$0.25

2010-03-29

$0.25

2009-12-29

$0.25

2009-09-28

$0.25

2009-06-26

$0.25

2009-03-27

$0.25

2008-12-29

$0.75

2008-09-26

$0.75

2008-06-26

$0.75

2008-03-27

$0.75

2007-12-27

$0.75

2007-09-26

$0.75

2007-06-27

$0.75

2007-03-28

$0.75

2006-12-27

$0.7

2006-09-27

$0.7

2006-06-28

$0.7

2006-03-29

$0.7

2005-12-28

$0.7

2005-09-28

$0.7

2005-06-28

$0.7

2005-03-29

$0.7

2004-12-29

$0.67

2004-09-28

$0.67

2004-06-28

$0.67

2004-03-29

$0.67

2003-12-29

$0.65

2003-09-26

$0.65

2003-06-26

$0.65

2003-03-27

$0.65

2002-12-27

$0.63

2002-09-26

$0.63

2002-06-26

$0.63

2002-03-26

$0.62

2001-12-27

$0.6

2001-09-26

$0.57

2001-06-27

$0.55

2001-03-28

$0.5

2000-12-27

$0.44

2000-09-27

$0.42

2000-06-28

$0.4

2000-03-29

$0.35

1999-12-29

$0.25

1999-11-04

$0.15

1998-08-04

$0.01

1998-05-05

$0.27

1997-12-29

$0.35

1997-09-26

$0.6

1997-06-26

$0.6

1997-03-26

$0.6

1996-12-27

$0.41

1996-09-26

$0.4

1996-06-26

$0.4

1996-03-27

$0.46

1995-12-27

$0.26

1995-09-27

$0.2

RWT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
RWT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RWT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

RWT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

RWT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.33%

1.69%

1years

RWT

News
RWT

Research
RWT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RWT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

RWT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3000

2019-11-07

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-08-07

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-05-16

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-02-27

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-11-07

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-08-07

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-05-22

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-02-22

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-11-06

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-08-03

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-05-18

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-02-23

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-11-07

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-08-08

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-05-16

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-02-25

2016-03-14

2016-03-16

2016-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-11-05

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-08-05

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-05-19

2015-06-12

2015-06-16

2015-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-02-23

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-11-06

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-08-07

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-05-20

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-02-24

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-11-25

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-08-06

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-05-16

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-02-20

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-11-02

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-08-02

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-05-17

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-02-22

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-11-14

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-09-08

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-05-17

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-03-10

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-11-15

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-09-09

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-05-18

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-03-17

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-11-16

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-09-09

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-05-19

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-03-18

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2008-11-10

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2008-08-21

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2008-05-22

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2008-03-05

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2007-11-05

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2007-08-22

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2007-05-21

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2007-03-08

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2006-11-13

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2006-08-24

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2006-05-12

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2006-03-10

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2005-11-14

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2005-08-26

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2005-05-06

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2005-03-18

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2004-11-15

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2004-08-20

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2004-05-07

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2004-03-05

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2003-11-10

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2003-08-08

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2003-05-09

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2003-03-21

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2002-11-12

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2002-08-09

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2002-05-10

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2002-03-22

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2001-11-05

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2001-08-10

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2001-05-24

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2001-03-15

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2000-11-13

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2000-08-10

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2000-05-12

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2000-03-09

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1999-12-21

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-10-29

1999-11-04

1999-11-08

1999-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1999-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1999-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1999-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1998-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1998-07-27

1998-08-04

1998-08-06

1998-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1998-04-27

1998-05-05

1998-05-07

1998-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1997-12-12

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

1997-09-08

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

1997-06-12

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

1997-03-05

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

1996-12-16

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

1996-09-16

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

1996-06-14

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

1996-03-11

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1995-12-13

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1995-09-15

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-20

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RWT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Redwood Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

RWT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Real Estate Development

Redwood Trust- (RWT)-invests in, finances, and manages real estate assets. The company invests in residential and commercial real estate loans, and in asset-backed securities backed by real estate loans. It credit-enhances loans by acquiring and managing the first-loss and credit-sensitive securities that bear the credit risk of securitized loans. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Mill Valley, California.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X