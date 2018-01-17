Best Dividend Stocks
Douglas Emmett

Stock

DEI

Price as of:

$43.32 +0.01 +0.02%

Industry

Real Estate Development

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Real Estate Development /

Douglas Emmett (DEI)

DEI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.64%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

167.79%

EPS $0.67

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get DEI DARS™ Rating

DEI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$43.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,847,900

Open Price

$43.48

Day's Range

$43.27 - $43.72

Previous Close

$43.31

52 week low / high

$32.32 - $45.08

Percent off 52 week high

-3.90%

DEI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2800

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2800

2019-12-05

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade DEI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

DEI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DEI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.28

2019-09-27

$0.26

2019-06-27

$0.26

2019-03-28

$0.26

2018-12-28

$0.26

2018-09-27

$0.25

2018-06-28

$0.25

2018-03-28

$0.25

2017-12-28

$0.25

2017-09-28

$0.23

2017-06-28

$0.23

2017-03-29

$0.23

2016-12-28

$0.23

2016-09-28

$0.22

2016-06-28

$0.22

2016-03-29

$0.22

2015-12-28

$0.22

2015-09-28

$0.21

2015-06-26

$0.21

2015-03-27

$0.21

2014-12-26

$0.21

2014-09-26

$0.2

2014-06-26

$0.2

2014-03-27

$0.2

2013-12-26

$0.2

2013-09-26

$0.18

2013-06-26

$0.18

2013-03-26

$0.18

2012-12-27

$0.18

2012-09-26

$0.15

2012-06-27

$0.15

2012-03-28

$0.15

2011-12-28

$0.13

2011-09-28

$0.13

2011-06-28

$0.13

2011-03-29

$0.1

2010-12-29

$0.1

2010-09-28

$0.1

2010-06-28

$0.1

2010-03-29

$0.1

2009-12-29

$0.1

2009-09-28

$0.1

2009-06-26

$0.1

2009-03-27

$0.1

2008-12-29

$0.1875

2008-09-26

$0.1875

2008-06-26

$0.1875

2008-03-27

$0.1875

2007-12-27

$0.175

2007-09-26

$0.175

2007-06-27

$0.175

2007-03-28

$0.175

2006-12-27

$0.12

DEI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DEI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DEI

Metric

DEI Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

DEI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.96%

10.89%

8years

DEI

News
DEI

Research
DEI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DEI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

DEI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2800

2019-12-05

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2019-09-13

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2019-05-30

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2019-03-08

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2018-12-06

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-09-17

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-05-31

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-03-01

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-12-07

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2017-09-07

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2017-06-01

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2017-03-02

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2016-12-08

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-09-12

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-06-02

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-03-03

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-12-03

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2016-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2015-09-14

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2015-05-28

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2015-03-12

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2014-12-05

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-09-15

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-05-29

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-03-13

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-11-05

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-09-04

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-06-04

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-03-07

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-12-06

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-09-13

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-05-24

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-03-05

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2011-12-01

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2011-09-01

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2011-05-31

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-03-03

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-12-03

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-09-09

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-05-27

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-03-08

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-12-03

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-09-03

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-06-11

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-03-20

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2008-12-04

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2008-09-04

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2008-05-29

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2008-03-07

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-12-12

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-09-07

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-06-01

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-03-14

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-12-07

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-17

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

DEI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Douglas Emmett on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DEI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Real Estate Development

Douglas Emmett- (DEI)-is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in targeted submarkets in California and Hawaii. The Company<span id="bwanpa5"></span>s properties are concentrated in ten premier submarkets <span id="bwanpa6"></span> Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills and Burbank and Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

