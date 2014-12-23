Best Dividend Stocks
Travelers Co.

Stock

TRV

Price as of:

$88.64 +2.42 +2.74%

Industry

Property And Casualty Insurance

Travelers Co. (TRV)

Travelers Co. (TRV)

TRV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.81%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.28

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

31.84%

EPS $10.30

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

11 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TRV DARS™ Rating

TRV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$88.64

Quote Time

Today's Volume

155,697

Open Price

$91.32

Day's Range

$88.0 - $93.79

Previous Close

$88.36

52 week low / high

$76.99 - $155.09

Percent off 52 week high

-41.47%

TRV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TRV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TRV

Compare TRV to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade TRV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
TRV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TRV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-09

$0.82

2019-12-09

$0.82

2019-09-09

$0.82

2019-06-07

$0.82

2019-03-08

$0.77

2018-12-07

$0.77

2018-09-07

$0.77

2018-06-07

$0.77

2018-03-08

$0.72

2017-12-08

$0.72

2017-09-07

$0.72

2017-06-07

$0.72

2017-03-08

$0.67

2016-12-07

$0.67

2016-09-07

$0.67

2016-06-08

$0.67

2016-03-08

$0.61

2015-12-08

$0.61

2015-09-08

$0.61

2015-06-08

$0.61

2015-03-06

$0.55

2014-12-08

$0.55

2014-09-08

$0.55

2014-06-06

$0.55

2014-03-06

$0.5

2013-12-06

$0.5

2013-09-06

$0.5

2013-06-06

$0.5

2013-03-06

$0.46

2012-12-06

$0.46

2012-09-06

$0.46

2012-06-06

$0.46

2012-03-07

$0.41

2011-12-07

$0.41

2011-09-07

$0.41

2011-06-08

$0.41

2011-03-08

$0.36

2010-12-08

$0.36

2010-09-08

$0.36

2010-06-08

$0.36

2010-03-08

$0.33

2009-12-08

$0.33

2009-09-08

$0.3

2009-06-08

$0.3

2009-03-06

$0.3

2008-12-08

$0.3

2008-09-08

$0.3

2008-06-06

$0.3

2008-03-06

$0.29

2007-12-06

$0.29

2007-09-06

$0.29

2007-06-06

$0.29

2007-03-07

$0.26

2006-12-06

$0.26

2006-09-06

$0.26

2006-06-07

$0.26

2006-03-08

$0.23

2005-12-07

$0.23

2005-09-07

$0.23

2005-06-08

$0.23

2005-03-08

$0.22

2004-12-08

$0.22

2004-09-08

$0.22

2004-06-08

$0.22

2004-03-29

$0.29

2003-12-29

$0.29

2003-09-26

$0.29

2003-06-26

$0.29

2003-03-27

$0.29

2002-12-27

$0.29

2002-09-26

$0.29

2002-06-26

$0.29

2002-03-26

$0.29

2001-12-27

$0.28

2001-09-26

$0.28

2001-06-27

$0.28

2001-03-28

$0.28

2000-12-27

$0.27

2000-09-27

$0.27

2000-06-28

$0.27

2000-03-29

$0.27

1999-12-29

$0.26

1999-09-28

$0.26

1999-06-28

$0.26

1999-03-29

$0.26

1998-12-29

$0.25

1998-09-28

$0.25

1998-07-30

$0.125

1998-06-26

$0.25

1998-04-30

$0.125

1998-03-27

$0.25

1998-02-05

$0.0625

1997-12-29

$0.235

1997-10-30

$0.05

1997-09-26

$0.235

1997-07-31

$0.075

1997-06-26

$0.235

1997-05-01

$0.075

1997-03-26

$0.235

1997-01-30

$0.075

1996-12-27

$0.22

1996-10-31

$0.075

1996-09-26

$0.22

1996-08-01

$0.075

1996-06-26

$0.22

1996-05-02

$0.075

1996-03-27

$0.22

1996-02-01

$0.1125

1995-12-27

$0.2

1995-11-02

$0.1

1995-10-02

$0.0

1995-09-27

$0.2

1995-08-03

$0.1

1995-06-28

$0.2

1995-05-02

$0.1

TRV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TRV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TRV

Metric

TRV Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

TRV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.04%

1.55%

11years

TRV

News
TRV

Research
TRV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TRV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

TRV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8200

2020-01-23

2020-03-09

2020-03-10

2020-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2019-10-22

2019-12-09

2019-12-10

2019-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2019-07-23

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2019-04-18

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2019-01-22

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2018-10-18

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2018-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2018-07-19

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2018-04-24

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2018-01-23

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2017-10-19

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2017-07-20

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2017-04-20

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2017-01-24

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2016-10-20

2016-12-07

2016-12-09

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2016-07-21

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2016-04-21

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2016-01-21

2016-03-08

2016-03-10

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2015-10-20

2015-12-08

2015-12-10

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2015-07-21

2015-09-08

2015-09-10

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2015-04-21

2015-06-08

2015-06-10

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2015-01-22

2015-03-06

2015-03-10

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2014-10-21

2014-12-08

2014-12-10

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2014-07-22

2014-09-08

2014-09-10

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2014-04-22

2014-06-06

2014-06-10

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2014-01-21

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2013-10-22

2013-12-06

2013-12-10

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2013-07-23

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2013-04-23

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2013-01-22

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2012-10-18

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2012-07-19

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2012-04-19

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2012-01-24

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2011-10-19

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2011-08-02

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2011-04-21

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2011-02-02

2011-03-08

2011-03-10

2011-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-11-04

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2010-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-08-04

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-04-23

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2010-02-03

2010-03-08

2010-03-10

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2009-10-22

2009-12-08

2009-12-10

2009-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-08-05

2009-09-08

2009-09-10

2009-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-05-06

2009-06-08

2009-06-10

2009-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-02-04

2009-03-06

2009-03-10

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-11-06

2008-12-08

2008-12-10

2008-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-08-06

2008-09-08

2008-09-10

2008-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-05-07

2008-06-06

2008-06-10

2008-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2008-02-06

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2007-11-06

2007-12-06

2007-12-10

2007-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2007-08-01

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2007-05-02

2007-06-06

2007-06-08

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2007-02-07

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2006-11-02

2006-12-06

2006-12-08

2006-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2006-08-03

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2006-05-02

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2006-02-07

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2005-10-25

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2005-08-03

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2005-05-04

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-01-26

2005-03-08

2005-03-10

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2004-10-27

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2004-07-28

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2004-04-28

2004-06-08

2004-06-10

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2004-02-03

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2003-11-04

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2003-08-05

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2003-05-06

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2003-02-04

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2002-10-31

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2002-07-30

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2002-05-07

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2002-02-05

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2001-11-06

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2001-08-07

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2001-05-01

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2001-02-06

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2000-11-09

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2000-08-01

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2000-05-02

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2000-02-01

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1999-11-02

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1999-08-03

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1999-05-04

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1999-02-02

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-11-03

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-08-04

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1998-07-22

1998-07-30

1998-08-03

1998-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-05-05

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1998-04-22

1998-04-30

1998-05-04

1998-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-02-03

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

1997-11-04

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1997-10-22

1998-02-05

1998-02-09

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-10-22

1997-10-30

1997-11-03

1997-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

1997-08-05

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-07-23

1997-07-31

1997-08-04

1997-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

1997-05-06

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-04-23

1997-05-01

1997-05-05

1997-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

1997-02-03

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-01-22

1997-01-30

1997-02-03

1997-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1996-11-07

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-10-23

1996-10-31

1996-11-04

1996-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1996-08-09

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-07-24

1996-08-01

1996-08-05

1996-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1996-05-07

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

Unknown

1996-05-02

1996-05-06

1996-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1996-02-06

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

1996-01-24

1996-02-01

1996-02-05

1996-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1995-11-07

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1995-10-25

1995-11-02

1995-11-06

1995-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

1995-08-25

1995-10-02

1995-09-11

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1995-08-01

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1995-07-26

1995-08-03

1995-08-07

1995-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1995-05-02

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1995-04-26

1995-05-02

1995-05-08

1995-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

TRV

TRV

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Property And Casualty Insurance

This company provides various commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Business Insurance; Financial, Professional, and International Insurance; and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers property and casualty products and services, such as commercial multi-peril, property, general liability, commercial auto, and workers compensation insurance. This segment operates in six groups: Select Accounts, which serves small businesses; Commercial Accounts that serves mid-sized businesses; National Accounts, which serves large companies; Industry-Focused Underwriting that serves targeted industries; Target Risk Underwriting, which serves commercial businesses requiring specialized product underwriting, claims handling, and risk management services; and Specialized Distribution that offers products to customers through licensed wholesale, general, and program agents. The Financial, Professional, and International Insurance segment provides surety and financial liability coverage, which uses a credit-based underwriting process; and property and casualty products primarily in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals. It distributes its products through independent agents, wholesale agents, brokers, sponsoring organizations, and direct marketing. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

