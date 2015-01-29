Best Dividend Stocks
Allstate

Stock

ALL

Price as of:

$109.29 -0.56 -0.51%

Industry

Property And Casualty Insurance

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Allstate (ALL)

ALL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.82%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

19.97%

EPS $10.02

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ALL DARS™ Rating

ALL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$109.29

Quote Time

Today's Volume

210,521

Open Price

$110.18

Day's Range

$109.19 - $110.18

Previous Close

$109.85

52 week low / high

$77.0 - $112.64

Percent off 52 week high

-2.97%

ALL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ALL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ALL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ALL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ALL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.5

2019-08-29

$0.5

2019-05-30

$0.5

2019-02-27

$0.5

2018-11-29

$0.46

2018-08-30

$0.46

2018-05-30

$0.46

2018-03-02

$0.46

2017-11-29

$0.37

2017-08-29

$0.37

2017-06-01

$0.37

2017-02-24

$0.37

2016-11-28

$0.33

2016-08-29

$0.33

2016-06-01

$0.33

2016-02-25

$0.33

2015-11-25

$0.3

2015-08-27

$0.3

2015-05-27

$0.3

2015-02-26

$0.3

2014-11-25

$0.28

2014-08-27

$0.28

2014-05-28

$0.28

2014-02-27

$0.28

2013-11-26

$0.25

2013-08-28

$0.25

2013-05-29

$0.25

2013-02-26

$0.25

2012-11-28

$0.22

2012-08-29

$0.22

2012-05-30

$0.22

2012-03-01

$0.22

2011-11-28

$0.21

2011-08-29

$0.21

2011-05-26

$0.21

2011-03-09

$0.21

2010-11-26

$0.2

2010-08-27

$0.2

2010-05-26

$0.2

2010-03-10

$0.2

2009-11-25

$0.2

2009-08-27

$0.2

2009-05-27

$0.2

2009-03-11

$0.2

2008-11-25

$0.41

2008-08-27

$0.41

2008-05-28

$0.41

2008-03-12

$0.41

2007-11-28

$0.38

2007-08-29

$0.38

2007-05-30

$0.38

2007-03-07

$0.38

2006-11-28

$0.35

2006-08-29

$0.35

2006-05-26

$0.35

2006-03-08

$0.35

2005-11-28

$0.32

2005-08-29

$0.32

2005-05-26

$0.32

2005-03-09

$0.32

2004-11-26

$0.28

2004-08-27

$0.28

2004-05-26

$0.28

2004-02-25

$0.28

2003-11-25

$0.23

2003-08-27

$0.23

2003-05-28

$0.23

2003-02-26

$0.23

2002-11-26

$0.21

2002-08-28

$0.21

2002-05-29

$0.21

2002-02-26

$0.21

2001-11-28

$0.19

2001-08-29

$0.19

2001-05-29

$0.19

2001-02-26

$0.19

2000-11-28

$0.17

2000-08-29

$0.17

2000-05-26

$0.17

2000-02-25

$0.17

1999-11-26

$0.15

1999-08-27

$0.15

1999-05-26

$0.15

1999-02-24

$0.15

1998-11-25

$0.135

1998-08-27

$0.135

1998-05-27

$0.135

1998-02-25

$0.135

1997-11-24

$0.12

1997-08-27

$0.12

1997-05-28

$0.12

1997-02-26

$0.12

1996-11-25

$0.10625

1996-08-28

$0.10625

1996-05-29

$0.10625

1996-02-27

$0.10625

1995-11-28

$0.0975

1995-08-17

$0.0975

1995-06-02

$0.0975

1993-09-09

$0.045

ALL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ALL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ALL

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ALL Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

ALL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.86%

8.70%

8years

ALL

News
ALL

Research
ALL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ALL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

ALL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5000

2019-11-15

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2020-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-07-17

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-05-21

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-02-08

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2018-11-16

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2019-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2018-07-24

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2018-05-11

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2018-02-07

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2017-11-16

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2018-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2017-07-11

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2017-05-25

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2017-02-10

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-11-18

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2017-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-07-14

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-05-24

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-02-12

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-11-19

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2016-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-07-14

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-05-19

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-02-04

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-11-18

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2015-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-07-22

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-05-20

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-02-19

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-11-19

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2014-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-07-23

2013-08-28

2013-08-31

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-05-21

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-02-06

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-11-06

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-07-24

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-05-21

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-02-21

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-11-08

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2012-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-07-12

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-05-17

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-02-22

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-11-09

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2011-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-07-13

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-05-18

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-02-23

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-11-10

2009-11-25

2009-11-30

2010-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-07-21

2009-08-27

2009-08-31

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-05-19

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-02-24

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2008-11-11

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2008-07-22

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2008-05-21

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2008-02-26

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2007-11-13

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2008-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2007-07-17

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2007-05-15

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2007-02-20

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2006-11-07

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2006-07-18

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2006-05-16

2006-05-26

2006-05-31

2006-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2006-02-21

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2005-11-08

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2006-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2005-07-26

2005-08-29

2005-08-31

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2005-05-17

2005-05-26

2005-05-31

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2005-02-22

2005-03-09

2005-03-11

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2004-11-10

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2005-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2004-07-13

2004-08-27

2004-08-31

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2004-05-18

2004-05-26

2004-05-28

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2004-02-04

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2003-11-11

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2003-07-08

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2003-05-20

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2003-02-04

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2002-11-12

2002-11-26

2002-11-29

2003-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2002-07-09

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2002-05-16

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2002-02-05

2002-02-26

2002-02-28

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2001-11-13

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2001-07-10

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2001-05-15

2001-05-29

2001-05-31

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2001-02-15

2001-02-26

2001-02-28

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2000-11-09

2000-11-28

2000-11-30

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2000-07-13

2000-08-29

2000-08-31

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2000-05-18

2000-05-26

2000-05-31

2000-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2000-02-11

2000-02-25

2000-02-29

2000-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-11-09

1999-11-26

1999-11-30

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-08-12

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-05-18

1999-05-26

1999-05-28

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-02-12

1999-02-24

1999-02-26

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1998-11-11

1998-11-25

1998-11-30

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1998-08-13

1998-08-27

1998-08-31

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1998-05-19

1998-05-27

1998-05-29

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1998-02-13

1998-02-25

1998-02-27

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1997-11-11

1997-11-24

1997-11-26

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1997-08-14

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1997-05-20

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1997-02-06

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1063

1996-11-12

1996-11-25

1996-11-27

1996-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1063

1996-08-15

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1063

1996-05-21

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1063

1996-02-05

1996-02-27

1996-02-29

1996-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

1995-11-07

1995-11-28

1995-11-30

1995-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

1995-08-09

1995-08-17

1995-08-21

1995-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

1995-05-23

1995-06-02

1995-06-08

1995-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1993-08-11

1993-09-09

1993-09-15

1993-09-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

ALL

Investor Resources

Learn more about Allstate on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ALL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Property And Casualty Insurance

Allstate (ALL), through its subsidiaries, engages in the personal property and casualty insurance business, and the life insurance, retirement, and investment products business in the United States and Canada. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois. Allstate is affected by changing government regulations, as well as the performance of the financial markets. As well, large catastrophes could mean losses for Allstate. Allstate has been paying dividends since 1993, and has been increasing them consecutively annually since 2011. Allstate pays its dividends quarterly.

