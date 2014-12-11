Best Dividend Stocks
American International Group Inc

Stock

AIG

Price as of:

$52.3 +0.51 +0.98%

Industry

Property And Casualty Insurance

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Property And Casualty Insurance /

American International Group Inc (AIG)

AIG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.47%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.28

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

27.84%

EPS $4.60

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AIG DARS™ Rating

AIG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$52.3

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,638,704

Open Price

$51.75

Day's Range

$51.57 - $52.35

Previous Close

$51.79

52 week low / high

$36.54 - $58.66

Percent off 52 week high

-10.84%

AIG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AIG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

AIG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AIG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-11

$0.32

2019-09-16

$0.32

2019-06-13

$0.32

2019-03-14

$0.32

2018-12-11

$0.32

2018-09-14

$0.32

2018-06-13

$0.32

2018-03-14

$0.32

2017-12-07

$0.32

2017-09-14

$0.32

2017-06-12

$0.32

2017-03-13

$0.32

2016-12-06

$0.32

2016-09-13

$0.32

2016-06-09

$0.32

2016-03-10

$0.32

2015-12-03

$0.28

2015-09-10

$0.28

2015-06-09

$0.125

2015-03-10

$0.125

2014-12-02

$0.125

2014-09-09

$0.125

2014-06-06

$0.125

2014-03-07

$0.125

2013-12-03

$0.1

2013-09-10

$0.1

2008-09-03

$4.4

2008-06-04

$4.0

2008-03-05

$4.0

2007-12-05

$4.0

2007-09-05

$4.0

2007-05-30

$3.3

2007-02-28

$3.3

2006-11-29

$3.3

2006-08-30

$3.3

2006-05-31

$3.0

2006-03-01

$3.0

2005-11-30

$3.0

2005-08-31

$3.0

2005-06-01

$2.5

2005-03-02

$2.5

2004-12-01

$1.5

2004-09-01

$1.5

2004-06-02

$1.3

2004-03-03

$1.3

2003-12-03

$1.3

2003-09-03

$1.3

2003-06-04

$0.94

2003-03-05

$0.94

2002-12-04

$0.94

2002-09-04

$0.94

2002-06-05

$0.84

2002-02-27

$0.84

2001-12-05

$0.84

2001-08-07

$0.84

2001-05-30

$0.74

2001-02-28

$0.74

2000-11-29

$0.74

2000-08-30

$0.74

2000-05-31

$0.666666667

2000-03-01

$0.666666667

1999-11-30

$0.666666667

1999-09-01

$0.666666667

1999-06-02

$0.597333333

1999-03-03

$0.597333333

1998-12-02

$0.597333333

1998-09-02

$0.597333333

1998-06-03

$0.533333333

1998-03-04

$0.533333333

1997-12-03

$0.533333333

1997-09-03

$0.533333333

1997-06-04

$0.474074074

1997-03-05

$0.474074074

1996-12-04

$0.474074074

1996-09-04

$0.474074074

1996-06-05

$0.402962963

1996-03-06

$0.402962963

1995-12-06

$0.402962963

1995-09-06

$0.402962963

AIG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Metric

AIG Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

AIG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

AIG

News
AIG

Research
AIG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AIG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

AIG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3200

2019-11-01

2019-12-11

2019-12-12

2019-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2019-08-07

2019-09-16

2019-09-17

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2019-05-06

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2019-02-13

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-10-31

2018-12-11

2018-12-12

2018-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-08-02

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-05-02

2018-06-13

2018-06-14

2018-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-02-08

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-11-02

2017-12-07

2017-12-08

2017-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-08-02

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-05-03

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-02-14

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-11-02

2016-12-06

2016-12-08

2016-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-08-02

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-05-02

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-02-11

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-11-02

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

2015-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-08-03

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-04-30

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-02-12

2015-03-10

2015-03-12

2015-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-11-03

2014-12-02

2014-12-04

2014-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-08-04

2014-09-09

2014-09-11

2014-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-05-05

2014-06-06

2014-06-10

2014-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-02-13

2014-03-07

2014-03-11

2014-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-10-31

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

2013-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-08-01

2013-09-10

2013-09-12

2013-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.4000

2008-05-08

2008-09-03

2008-09-05

2008-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.0000

2008-03-12

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.0000

2007-11-14

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

2008-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.0000

2007-09-05

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

2007-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.0000

2007-05-16

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.3000

2007-03-14

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.3000

2006-11-15

2007-02-28

2007-03-02

2007-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.3000

2006-09-20

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.3000

2006-05-17

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.0000

2006-03-15

2006-05-31

2006-06-02

2006-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.0000

2005-11-16

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.0000

2005-09-21

2005-11-30

2005-12-02

2005-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.0000

2005-05-18

2005-08-31

2005-09-02

2005-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5000

2005-03-16

2005-06-01

2005-06-03

2005-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5000

2005-01-05

2005-03-02

2005-03-04

2005-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2004-09-15

2004-12-01

2004-12-03

2004-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2004-05-19

2004-09-01

2004-09-03

2004-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2004-03-17

2004-06-02

2004-06-04

2004-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2003-11-12

2004-03-03

2004-03-05

2004-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2003-09-17

2003-12-03

2003-12-05

2003-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2003-05-14

2003-09-03

2003-09-05

2003-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

2003-03-12

2003-06-04

2003-06-06

2003-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

2002-11-13

2003-03-05

2003-03-07

2003-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

2002-09-18

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2002-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

2002-05-15

2002-09-04

2002-09-06

2002-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2002-03-13

2002-06-05

2002-06-07

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2001-11-14

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2001-09-19

2001-12-05

2001-12-07

2001-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2001-05-16

2001-08-07

2001-08-09

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2001-03-13

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2000-11-15

2001-02-28

2001-03-02

2001-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2000-09-14

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2000-05-17

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6667

2000-03-15

2000-05-31

2000-06-02

2000-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6667

1999-11-22

2000-03-01

2000-03-03

2000-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6667

1999-09-20

1999-11-30

1999-12-02

1999-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6667

1999-05-19

1999-09-01

1999-09-03

1999-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5973

1999-03-17

1999-06-02

1999-06-05

1999-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5973

1998-11-18

1999-03-03

1999-03-05

1999-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5973

1998-09-16

1998-12-02

1998-12-04

1998-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5973

1998-05-20

1998-09-02

1998-09-04

1998-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5333

1998-03-18

1998-06-03

1998-06-05

1998-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5333

1997-11-17

1998-03-04

1998-03-06

1998-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5333

1997-09-17

1997-12-03

1997-12-05

1997-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5333

1997-05-21

1997-09-03

1997-09-05

1997-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4741

1997-03-17

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4741

1996-11-11

1997-03-05

1997-03-07

1997-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4741

1996-09-16

1996-12-04

1996-12-06

1996-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4741

1996-05-20

1996-09-04

1996-09-06

1996-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4030

1996-03-11

1996-06-05

1996-06-07

1996-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4030

1995-11-13

1996-03-06

1996-03-08

1996-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4030

1995-09-11

1995-12-06

1995-12-08

1995-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4030

1995-05-24

1995-09-06

1995-09-08

1995-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

AIG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Property And Casualty Insurance

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, mortgage insurance and other financial services to customers in more than 130 countries. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

X