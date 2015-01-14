Best Dividend Stocks
Dynex Capital

Stock

DX

Price as of:

$17.17 +0.08 +0.47%

Industry

Mortgage Investment

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Mortgage Investment /

Dynex Capital (DX)

DX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

10.52%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.80

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

94.16%

EPS $1.91

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DX DARS™ Rating

DX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$17.17

Quote Time

Today's Volume

115,048

Open Price

$17.13

Day's Range

$17.07 - $17.22

Previous Close

$17.11

52 week low / high

$13.84 - $18.94

Percent off 52 week high

-9.24%

DX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1500

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 20

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1500

2019-12-11

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2020-01-02

Regular

Trade DX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-20

$0.15

2019-11-21

$0.15

2019-10-18

$0.15

2019-09-20

$0.15

2019-08-21

$0.15

2019-07-19

$0.18

2019-06-25

$0.18

2019-05-24

$0.18018018

2019-04-18

$0.18018018

2019-03-21

$0.18018018

2019-02-13

$0.18018018

2019-01-17

$0.18018018

2018-12-28

$0.540540541

2018-10-02

$0.540540541

2018-07-03

$0.540540541

2018-04-02

$0.540540541

2017-12-28

$0.540540541

2017-10-02

$0.540540541

2017-07-03

$0.540540541

2017-04-03

$0.540540541

2016-12-28

$0.630630631

2016-10-03

$0.630630631

2016-07-01

$0.630630631

2016-03-30

$0.630630631

2015-12-29

$0.720720721

2015-10-02

$0.720720721

2015-07-01

$0.720720721

2015-04-01

$0.720720721

2014-12-29

$0.750750751

2014-10-01

$0.750750751

2014-07-01

$0.750750751

2014-04-02

$0.750750751

2013-12-27

$0.810810811

2013-10-03

$0.810810811

2013-06-26

$0.870870871

2013-03-27

$0.870870871

2012-12-27

$0.870870871

2012-10-03

$0.870870871

2012-07-03

$0.870870871

2012-04-03

$0.840840841

2011-12-28

$0.840840841

2011-09-28

$0.810810811

2011-06-28

$0.810810811

2011-03-29

$0.810810811

2010-12-29

$0.810810811

2010-09-28

$0.750750751

2010-06-28

$0.690690691

2010-03-29

$0.690690691

2009-12-29

$0.690690691

2009-09-28

$0.690690691

2009-06-26

$0.690690691

2009-03-27

$0.690690691

2008-12-18

$0.690690691

2008-08-27

$0.690690691

2008-05-20

$0.45045045

2008-02-13

$0.3003003

1998-09-28

$0.750750751

1998-06-26

$0.900900901

1998-03-27

$0.900900901

1997-12-29

$1.051051051

1997-09-26

$1.036036036

1997-06-26

$1.006006006

1997-03-26

$1.951951952

1996-12-27

$1.861861862

1996-09-26

$1.756756757

1996-06-26

$1.651651652

1996-03-27

$1.531531532

1995-12-27

$1.441441441

1995-09-27

$1.321321321

1995-06-28

$1.201201201

DX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DX

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

DX Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

DX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.64%

-16.75%

0years

DX

News
DX

Research
DX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

DX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1500

2019-12-11

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2020-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2019-11-12

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2019-10-11

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2019-09-11

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2019-08-12

2019-08-21

2019-08-22

2019-09-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2019-07-08

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2019-06-06

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-03

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1802

2019-05-16

2019-05-24

2019-05-28

2019-06-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1802

2019-04-10

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1802

2019-03-12

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1802

2019-01-28

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1802

2019-01-07

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

2019-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.5405

2018-12-11

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5405

2018-09-11

2018-10-02

2018-10-03

2018-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5405

2018-06-13

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5405

2018-03-05

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5405

2017-12-11

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5405

2017-09-12

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5405

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5405

2017-03-22

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6306

2016-12-09

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6306

2016-09-14

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6306

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6306

2016-03-18

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7207

2015-12-09

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7207

2015-09-25

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

2015-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7207

2015-05-20

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7207

2015-03-16

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2014-12-15

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2014-09-17

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2014-03-18

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8108

2013-12-12

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8108

2013-09-17

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

2013-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8709

2013-06-13

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8709

2013-03-15

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8709

2012-12-10

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8709

2012-09-20

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8709

2012-06-21

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8408

2012-03-19

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

2012-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8408

2011-12-08

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8108

2011-09-15

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8108

2011-06-09

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8108

2011-03-15

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8108

2010-12-13

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2010-09-09

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6907

2010-06-16

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6907

2010-03-17

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6907

2009-12-09

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6907

2009-09-15

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6907

2009-06-16

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6907

2009-03-20

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6907

2008-12-10

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2009-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6907

2008-08-18

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4505

2008-05-12

2008-05-20

2008-05-22

2008-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3003

2008-02-05

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1999-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

1998-09-16

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9009

1998-06-16

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9009

1998-03-16

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0511

1997-12-16

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0360

1997-09-15

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0060

1997-06-12

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.9520

1997-03-06

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8619

1996-12-13

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7568

1996-09-12

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6517

1996-06-13

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5315

1996-03-14

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4414

1995-12-15

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3213

1995-09-15

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2012

1995-06-13

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

DX

Investor Resources

Learn more about Dynex Capital on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Mortgage Investment

Dynex Capital (DX) -is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The company focuses on investing in mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a federally chartered corporation, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as securitized residential and commercial mortgage loans. It finances its investments through a combination of repurchase agreements, securitization financing, and equity capital. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

X