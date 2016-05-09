Best Dividend Stocks
Sun Life Financial

Stock

SLF

Price as of:

$34.84 +1.61 +4.85%

Industry

Life Insurance

Sun Life Financial (SLF)

SLF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.98%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.66

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

42.67%

EPS $3.88

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get SLF DARS™ Rating

SLF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.84

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,136,900

Open Price

$33.87

Day's Range

$33.54 - $34.97

Previous Close

$33.23

52 week low / high

$24.37 - $50.13

Percent off 52 week high

-30.50%

SLF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SLF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SLF

Compare SLF to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 66.54% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 46.10% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 45.06% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 59.36% 19.01% 7
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade SLF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

SLF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SLF's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-28

$0.4139

2019-11-26

$0.4135

2019-08-27

$0.3941

2019-05-28

$0.3899

2019-02-28

$0.3782

2018-11-27

$0.3775

2018-08-28

$0.3635

2018-05-29

$0.3682

2018-02-28

$0.3597

2017-11-28

$0.3551

2017-08-28

$0.3471

2017-05-26

$0.322

2017-03-01

$0.3204

2016-11-28

$0.3111

2016-08-29

$0.3143

2016-05-27

$0.3154

2016-02-29

$0.28

2015-11-23

$0.2962

2015-08-24

$0.2884

2015-05-22

$0.3094

2015-02-23

$0.2866

2014-11-24

$0.3178

2014-08-25

$0.3283

2014-05-23

$0.3301

2014-02-26

$0.3244

2013-11-25

$0.3437

2013-08-26

$0.343

2013-05-24

$0.3489

2013-02-25

$0.3509

2012-11-26

$0.3609

2012-08-27

$0.3622

2012-05-25

$0.3512

2012-03-05

$0.3644

2011-11-21

$0.3526

2011-08-22

$0.3652

2011-05-23

$0.3719

2011-02-28

$0.3673

2010-11-22

$0.3533

2010-08-23

$0.3429

2010-05-24

$0.3367

2010-02-22

$0.3419

2009-11-23

$0.3358

2009-08-24

$0.3325

2009-05-22

$0.3154

2009-02-23

$0.2853

2008-11-17

$0.2931

2008-08-18

$0.3382

2008-05-19

$0.3599

2008-02-25

$0.3616

2007-11-19

$0.3455

2007-08-20

$0.3227

2007-05-21

$0.2877

2007-02-16

$0.2729

2006-11-20

$0.2619

2006-08-21

$0.2679

2006-05-22

$0.2452

2006-02-17

$0.2393

2005-11-21

$0.2149

2005-08-22

$0.2111

2005-05-23

$0.1903

2005-02-18

$0.195

2004-11-22

$0.1844

2004-08-23

$0.1696

2004-05-24

$0.153

2004-02-23

$0.1571

2003-11-17

$0.1305

2003-08-25

$0.1213

2003-05-23

$0.1238

2003-02-24

$0.113

2002-11-15

$0.0889

2002-08-23

$0.0898

2002-05-08

$0.0894

2002-02-22

$0.088

2001-11-15

$0.0754

2001-08-23

$0.0778

2001-05-23

$0.0779

2000-11-09

$0.0783

SLF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SLF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SLF

Metric

SLF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

SLF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.18%

5.07%

4years

SLF

SLF

SLF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SLF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

SLF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4139

2020-02-12

2020-02-28

2020-03-02

2020-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4135

2019-11-06

2019-11-26

2019-11-27

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3941

2019-07-31

2019-08-27

2019-08-28

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3899

2019-05-08

2019-05-28

2019-05-29

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3782

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3775

2018-11-07

2018-11-27

2018-11-28

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3635

2018-08-08

2018-08-28

2018-08-29

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3682

2018-05-08

2018-05-29

2018-05-30

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3597

2018-02-14

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3551

2017-11-08

2017-11-28

2017-11-29

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3471

2017-08-09

2017-08-28

2017-08-30

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3220

2017-05-09

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3204

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3111

2016-11-09

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3143

2016-08-10

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3154

2016-05-10

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-02-10

2016-02-29

2016-03-02

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2962

2015-11-04

2015-11-23

2015-11-25

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2884

2015-08-05

2015-08-24

2015-08-26

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3094

2015-05-05

2015-05-22

2015-05-27

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2866

2015-02-11

2015-02-23

2015-02-25

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3178

2014-11-05

2014-11-24

2014-11-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3283

2014-08-06

2014-08-25

2014-08-27

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3301

2014-05-06

2014-05-23

2014-05-28

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3244

2014-02-12

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3437

2013-11-06

2013-11-25

2013-11-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3430

2013-08-07

2013-08-26

2013-08-28

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3489

2013-05-08

2013-05-24

2013-05-29

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3509

2013-02-13

2013-02-25

2013-02-27

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3609

2012-11-07

2012-11-26

2012-11-28

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3622

2012-08-08

2012-08-27

2012-08-29

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3512

2012-05-10

2012-05-25

2012-05-30

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3644

2012-02-15

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3526

2011-11-02

2011-11-21

2011-11-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3652

2011-08-03

2011-08-22

2011-08-24

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3719

2011-05-04

2011-05-23

2011-05-25

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3673

2011-02-16

2011-02-28

2011-03-02

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3533

2010-11-03

2010-11-22

2010-11-24

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3429

2010-08-04

2010-08-23

2010-08-25

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3367

2010-05-05

2010-05-24

2010-05-26

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3419

2010-02-11

2010-02-22

2010-02-24

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3358

2009-11-05

2009-11-23

2009-11-25

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2009-08-06

2009-08-24

2009-08-26

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3154

2009-05-07

2009-05-22

2009-05-27

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2853

2009-02-12

2009-02-23

2009-02-25

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2931

2008-10-30

2008-11-17

2008-11-19

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3382

2008-07-31

2008-08-18

2008-08-20

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3599

2008-05-06

2008-05-19

2008-05-21

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3616

2008-02-14

2008-02-25

2008-02-27

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3455

2007-10-30

2007-11-19

2007-11-21

2008-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3227

2007-07-31

2007-08-20

2007-08-22

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2877

2007-05-01

2007-05-21

2007-05-23

2007-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2729

2007-02-08

2007-02-16

2007-02-21

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2619

2006-10-26

2006-11-20

2006-11-22

2007-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2679

2006-07-27

2006-08-21

2006-08-23

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2452

2006-04-27

2006-05-22

2006-05-24

2006-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2393

2006-02-09

2006-02-17

2006-02-22

2006-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2149

2005-10-27

2005-11-21

2005-11-23

2006-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2111

2005-07-28

2005-08-22

2005-08-24

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1903

2005-04-28

2005-05-23

2005-05-25

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2005-01-27

2005-02-18

2005-02-23

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1844

2004-10-28

2004-11-22

2004-11-24

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1696

2004-07-29

2004-08-23

2004-08-25

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1530

2004-04-29

2004-05-24

2004-05-26

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1571

2004-01-29

2004-02-23

2004-02-25

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1305

2003-10-28

2003-11-17

2003-11-19

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1213

2003-07-29

2003-08-25

2003-08-27

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1238

2003-05-01

2003-05-23

2003-05-28

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1130

2003-02-12

2003-02-24

2003-02-26

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

2002-10-31

2002-11-15

2002-11-19

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0898

2002-07-31

2002-08-23

2002-08-27

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0894

2002-05-01

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2002-02-13

2002-02-22

2002-02-26

2002-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0754

2001-10-24

2001-11-15

2001-11-19

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0778

2001-07-25

2001-08-23

2001-08-27

2001-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0779

2001-04-25

2001-05-23

2001-05-28

2001-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0783

2000-11-01

2000-11-09

2000-11-13

2000-12-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SLF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Sun Life Financial on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SLF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Life Insurance

Sunlife- (SLF)- is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of protection and wealth accumulation products and services to individuals and corporate customers. Chartered in 1865, Sun Life Financial and its partners today have operations in key markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2007, the Sun Life Financial group of companies had total assets under management of US $426.8 billion.

