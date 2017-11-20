Best Dividend Stocks
Prudential Financial

Stock

PRU

Price as of:

$94.28 -0.26 -0.28%

Industry

Life Insurance

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Life Insurance /

Prudential Financial (PRU)

PRU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.20%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$4.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

33.63%

EPS $11.90

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

10 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


PRU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$94.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,763,200

Open Price

$94.65

Day's Range

$93.54 - $94.85

Previous Close

$94.54

52 week low / high

$75.61 - $106.39

Percent off 52 week high

-11.38%

PRU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PRU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

PRU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PRU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-25

$1.0

2019-08-19

$1.0

2019-05-24

$1.0

2019-02-19

$1.0

2018-11-23

$0.9

2018-08-20

$0.9

2018-05-21

$0.9

2018-02-20

$0.9

2017-11-24

$0.75

2017-08-18

$0.75

2017-05-19

$0.75

2017-02-17

$0.75

2016-11-18

$0.7

2016-08-19

$0.7

2016-05-20

$0.7

2016-02-19

$0.7

2015-11-20

$0.7

2015-08-21

$0.58

2015-05-21

$0.58

2015-02-20

$0.58

2014-11-21

$0.58

2014-08-22

$0.53

2014-05-22

$0.53

2014-02-21

$0.53

2013-11-22

$0.53

2013-08-23

$0.4

2013-05-24

$0.4

2013-02-22

$0.4

2012-11-16

$1.6

2011-11-18

$1.45

2010-11-19

$1.15

2009-11-20

$0.7

2008-11-20

$0.58

2007-11-21

$1.15

2006-11-22

$0.95

2005-11-18

$0.78

2004-11-19

$0.625

2003-11-21

$0.5

2002-11-21

$0.4

PRU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PRU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PRU

Metric

PRU Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

PRU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.62%

11.11%

10years

PRU

PRU

PRU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PRU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

PRU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.0000

2019-11-11

2019-11-25

2019-11-26

2019-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2019-08-06

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2019-05-14

2019-05-24

2019-05-28

2019-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2019-02-06

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2018-11-12

2018-11-23

2018-11-26

2018-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2018-08-07

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2018-05-08

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2018-02-07

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-11-14

2017-11-24

2017-11-27

2017-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-08-08

2017-08-18

2017-08-22

2017-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-05-09

2017-05-19

2017-05-23

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-02-08

2017-02-17

2017-02-22

2017-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2016-11-08

2016-11-18

2016-11-22

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2016-08-09

2016-08-19

2016-08-23

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2016-05-10

2016-05-20

2016-05-24

2016-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2016-02-09

2016-02-19

2016-02-23

2016-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-11-10

2015-11-20

2015-11-24

2015-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2015-08-11

2015-08-21

2015-08-25

2015-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2015-05-12

2015-05-21

2015-05-26

2015-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2015-02-10

2015-02-20

2015-02-24

2015-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2014-11-11

2014-11-21

2014-11-25

2014-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2014-08-12

2014-08-22

2014-08-26

2014-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2014-05-13

2014-05-22

2014-05-27

2014-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2014-02-11

2014-02-21

2014-02-25

2014-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2013-11-12

2013-11-22

2013-11-26

2013-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-08-15

2013-08-23

2013-08-27

2013-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-05-14

2013-05-24

2013-05-29

2013-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-02-12

2013-02-22

2013-02-26

2013-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6000

2012-11-07

2012-11-16

2012-11-20

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$1.4500

2011-11-08

2011-11-18

2011-11-22

2011-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$1.1500

2010-11-09

2010-11-19

2010-11-23

2010-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.7000

2009-11-10

2009-11-20

2009-11-24

2009-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.5800

2008-11-11

2008-11-20

2008-11-24

2008-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$1.1500

2007-11-13

2007-11-21

2007-11-26

2007-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.9500

2006-11-14

2006-11-22

2006-11-27

2006-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.7800

2005-11-08

2005-11-18

2005-11-22

2005-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.6250

2004-11-09

2004-11-19

2004-11-23

2004-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.5000

2003-11-11

2003-11-21

2003-11-25

2003-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.4000

2002-11-12

2002-11-21

2002-11-25

2002-12-18

Initial

Regular

Annual

PRU

Investor Resources

Learn more about Prudential Financial on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PRU

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Life Insurance

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is a multinational financial services company that offers insurance, investment management, and real-estate services to its retail and institutional customers. Notable products and services provided include life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, pension and retirement-related investments, administration and asset management, and securities brokerage services. The company is based out of Newark, New Jersey and was founded in 1875. Prudential Financial is largely affected by interest rates and foreign currency exchange. Prolonged periods of low interest rates could take a toll on Prudential Financial’s profitability. Prudential Financial has been paying dividends since 1996, and has been increasing them consistently since 2009. Prudential Financial pays its dividends quarterly.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

X