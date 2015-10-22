This company operates an electronic trading platform that enables investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. Its patented trading technology allows institutional investor clients to request competitive, executable bids, or offers from multiple broker-dealers simultaneously, and to execute trades with the broker-dealer of their choice. Approximately 800 institutional investors are users of the MarketAxess trading platform, accessing the global liquidity provided by MarketAxess' 78 broker-dealer clients in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, European bonds, high yield and emerging markets bonds, agency bonds, asset-backed and preferred securities, and credit default swaps. The company also offers various trading-related products and services, including market data to assist clients with trading decisions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; technology services to optimize trading environments; and execution services for exchange-traded fund managers and other clients. MarketAxess was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.