Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Stock

MKTX

Price as of:

$378.51 +8.61 +2.33%

Industry

Investment Brokerage National

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Investment Brokerage National /

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

MKTX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.55%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.04

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

37.64%

EPS $5.42

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MKTX DARS™ Rating

MKTX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$378.51

Quote Time

Today's Volume

98,264

Open Price

$372.65

Day's Range

$372.5 - $379.64

Previous Close

$369.9

52 week low / high

$199.04 - $421.45

Percent off 52 week high

-10.19%

MKTX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MKTX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MKTX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MKTX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MKTX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-05

$0.51

2019-08-06

$0.51

2019-05-07

$0.51

2019-02-12

$0.51

2018-11-06

$0.42

2018-08-08

$0.42

2018-05-08

$0.42

2018-02-13

$0.42

2017-11-07

$0.33

2017-08-08

$0.33

2017-05-09

$0.33

2017-02-07

$0.33

2016-11-07

$0.26

2016-08-09

$0.26

2016-05-10

$0.26

2016-02-09

$0.26

2015-11-02

$0.2

2015-08-04

$0.2

2015-05-05

$0.2

2015-02-10

$0.2

2014-11-04

$0.16

2014-08-05

$0.16

2014-05-06

$0.16

2014-02-11

$0.16

2013-11-05

$0.13

2013-08-06

$0.13

2013-05-07

$0.13

2013-02-12

$0.13

2012-11-07

$0.11

2012-08-07

$0.11

2012-05-08

$0.11

2012-02-14

$0.11

2011-11-08

$0.09

2011-08-09

$0.09

2011-05-09

$0.09

2011-02-14

$0.09

2010-11-05

$0.07

2010-08-09

$0.07

2010-05-10

$0.07

2010-02-12

$0.07

2009-11-06

$0.07

MKTX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MKTX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MKTX

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MKTX Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is considerably higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

MKTX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

25.18%

21.43%

8years

MKTX

News
MKTX

Research
MKTX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MKTX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MKTX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5100

2019-10-15

2019-11-05

2019-11-06

2019-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2019-07-16

2019-08-06

2019-08-07

2019-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2019-04-16

2019-05-07

2019-05-08

2019-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2019-01-30

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2018-10-16

2018-11-06

2018-11-07

2018-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2018-07-25

2018-08-08

2018-08-09

2018-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2018-04-17

2018-05-08

2018-05-09

2018-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2018-01-16

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-10-18

2017-11-07

2017-11-08

2017-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-07-19

2017-08-08

2017-08-10

2017-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-04-26

2017-05-09

2017-05-11

2017-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-01-25

2017-02-07

2017-02-09

2017-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-10-26

2016-11-07

2016-11-09

2016-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-07-20

2016-08-09

2016-08-11

2016-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-04-20

2016-05-10

2016-05-12

2016-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-01-19

2016-02-09

2016-02-11

2016-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-10-14

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-07-22

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-04-22

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

2015-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-01-28

2015-02-10

2015-02-12

2015-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-10-15

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

2014-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-07-23

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

2014-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-04-23

2014-05-06

2014-05-08

2014-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-01-29

2014-02-11

2014-02-13

2014-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-10-16

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

2013-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-07-24

2013-08-06

2013-08-08

2013-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-04-24

2013-05-07

2013-05-09

2013-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-01-30

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-11-02

2012-11-07

2012-11-12

2012-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-07-25

2012-08-07

2012-08-09

2012-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-04-25

2012-05-08

2012-05-10

2012-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-01-25

2012-02-14

2012-02-16

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-10-26

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-07-27

2011-08-09

2011-08-11

2011-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-04-27

2011-05-09

2011-05-11

2011-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-02-02

2011-02-14

2011-02-16

2011-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-10-27

2010-11-05

2010-11-09

2010-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-07-28

2010-08-09

2010-08-11

2010-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-04-28

2010-05-10

2010-05-12

2010-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-02-02

2010-02-12

2010-02-17

2010-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-10-28

2009-11-06

2009-11-11

2009-11-25

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

MKTX

Investor Resources

Learn more about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MKTX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Investment Brokerage National

This company operates an electronic trading platform that enables investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. Its patented trading technology allows institutional investor clients to request competitive, executable bids, or offers from multiple broker-dealers simultaneously, and to execute trades with the broker-dealer of their choice. Approximately 800 institutional investors are users of the MarketAxess trading platform, accessing the global liquidity provided by MarketAxess' 78 broker-dealer clients in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, European bonds, high yield and emerging markets bonds, agency bonds, asset-backed and preferred securities, and credit default swaps. The company also offers various trading-related products and services, including market data to assist clients with trading decisions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; technology services to optimize trading environments; and execution services for exchange-traded fund managers and other clients. MarketAxess was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X