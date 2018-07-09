Best Dividend Stocks
Marsh & McLennan Corporation

Stock

MMC

Price as of:

$112.18 +0.65 +0.58%

Industry

Insurance Brokers

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Insurance Brokers /
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Insurance Brokers /

Marsh & McLennan Corporation (MMC)

MMC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.62%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.82

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

39.13%

EPS $4.65

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MMC DARS™ Rating

MMC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$112.18

Quote Time

Today's Volume

258,828

Open Price

$111.3

Day's Range

$111.14 - $112.25

Previous Close

$111.53

52 week low / high

$74.3 - $112.57

Percent off 52 week high

-0.35%

MMC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MMC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MMC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MMC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MMC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-10

$0.455

2019-07-10

$0.455

2019-04-09

$0.415

2019-01-29

$0.415

2018-10-10

$0.415

2018-07-10

$0.415

2018-04-09

$0.375

2018-01-30

$0.375

2017-10-06

$0.375

2017-07-07

$0.375

2017-04-05

$0.34

2017-01-23

$0.34

2016-10-06

$0.34

2016-07-07

$0.34

2016-04-06

$0.31

2016-01-21

$0.31

2015-10-07

$0.31

2015-07-08

$0.31

2015-04-08

$0.28

2015-01-22

$0.28

2014-10-08

$0.28

2014-07-09

$0.28

2014-04-08

$0.25

2014-01-27

$0.25

2013-10-09

$0.25

2013-07-09

$0.25

2013-04-08

$0.23

2013-01-24

$0.23

2012-10-09

$0.23

2012-07-09

$0.23

2012-04-05

$0.22

2012-01-26

$0.22

2011-10-06

$0.22

2011-07-07

$0.22

2011-04-06

$0.21

2011-01-26

$0.21

2010-10-06

$0.21

2010-07-07

$0.2

2010-04-07

$0.2

2010-01-27

$0.2

2009-10-07

$0.2

2009-07-08

$0.2

2009-04-07

$0.2

2009-01-28

$0.2

2008-10-14

$0.2

2008-07-03

$0.2

2008-04-04

$0.2

2008-01-24

$0.2

2007-10-11

$0.19

2007-07-03

$0.19

2007-04-03

$0.19

2007-01-22

$0.19

2006-10-12

$0.17

2006-07-05

$0.17

2006-04-05

$0.17

2006-01-05

$0.17

2005-10-13

$0.17

2005-07-05

$0.17

2005-04-05

$0.17

2005-03-11

$0.17

2004-10-13

$0.34

2004-07-02

$0.34

2004-04-06

$0.31

2003-12-31

$0.31

2003-10-10

$0.31

2003-07-07

$0.31

2003-04-07

$0.28

2003-01-02

$0.28

2002-10-10

$0.28

2002-07-05

$0.28

2002-04-05

$0.265

2002-01-03

$0.265

2001-10-11

$0.265

2001-07-05

$0.265

2001-04-05

$0.25

2001-01-04

$0.25

2000-10-12

$0.25

2000-07-06

$0.25

2000-04-06

$0.225

2000-01-06

$0.225

1999-10-07

$0.225

1999-07-08

$0.225

1999-04-08

$0.2

1999-01-07

$0.2

1998-10-07

$0.2

1998-07-08

$0.2

1998-04-07

$0.16666666666666666

1998-01-07

$0.16666666666666666

1997-10-08

$0.16666666666666666

1997-07-09

$0.16666666666666666

1997-04-09

$0.15

1997-01-08

$0.15

1996-10-09

$0.15

1996-07-09

$0.13333333333333333

1996-04-09

$0.13333333333333333

1996-01-09

$0.13333333333333333

1995-10-06

$0.13333333333333333

1995-07-07

$0.12083333333333333

MMC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MMC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MMC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MMC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

MMC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.87%

15.19%

9years

MMC

News
MMC

Research
MMC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MMC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

MMC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4550

2019-09-18

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2019-05-16

2019-07-10

2019-07-11

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2019-03-20

2019-04-09

2019-04-10

2019-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2019-01-16

2019-01-29

2019-01-30

2019-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2018-09-26

2018-10-10

2018-10-11

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2018-05-17

2018-07-10

2018-07-11

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2018-03-21

2018-04-09

2018-04-10

2018-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2018-01-17

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2017-09-19

2017-10-06

2017-10-10

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2017-05-18

2017-07-07

2017-07-11

2017-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2017-03-15

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2017-01-11

2017-01-23

2017-01-25

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2016-09-21

2016-10-06

2016-10-11

2016-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2016-05-19

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

2016-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-03-16

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

2016-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-01-13

2016-01-21

2016-01-25

2016-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-09-16

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

2015-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-05-21

2015-07-08

2015-07-10

2015-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-03-18

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-01-14

2015-01-22

2015-01-26

2015-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-09-17

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-05-15

2014-07-09

2014-07-11

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-03-19

2014-04-08

2014-04-10

2014-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-01-15

2014-01-27

2014-01-29

2014-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-09-18

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-05-16

2013-07-09

2013-07-11

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-03-20

2013-04-08

2013-04-10

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-01-16

2013-01-24

2013-01-28

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-09-19

2012-10-09

2012-10-11

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-05-17

2012-07-09

2012-07-11

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-03-14

2012-04-05

2012-04-10

2012-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-01-18

2012-01-26

2012-01-30

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-09-21

2011-10-06

2011-10-11

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-05-19

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-03-16

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

2011-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-01-20

2011-01-26

2011-01-28

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2010-09-15

2010-10-06

2010-10-08

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-05-20

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

2010-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-03-17

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

2010-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-01-20

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-09-17

2009-10-07

2009-10-09

2009-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-05-21

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-03-18

2009-04-07

2009-04-09

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-01-21

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-09-17

2008-10-14

2008-10-16

2008-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-05-15

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-03-19

2008-04-04

2008-04-08

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-01-17

2008-01-24

2008-01-28

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2007-09-19

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2007-05-17

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2007-03-14

2007-04-03

2007-04-06

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2007-01-17

2007-01-22

2007-01-24

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2006-09-13

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2006-05-18

2006-07-05

2006-07-07

2006-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2006-03-15

2006-04-05

2006-04-07

2006-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2005-11-16

2006-01-05

2006-01-09

2006-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2005-09-14

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2005-05-19

2005-07-05

2005-07-07

2005-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2005-03-17

2005-04-05

2005-04-07

2005-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2004-09-14

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2004-05-20

2004-07-02

2004-07-07

2004-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2004-03-18

2004-04-06

2004-04-08

2004-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2003-11-20

2003-12-31

2004-01-05

2004-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2003-09-18

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2003-05-15

2003-07-07

2003-07-09

2003-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2003-03-20

2003-04-07

2003-04-09

2003-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2002-11-21

2003-01-02

2003-01-06

2003-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2002-09-19

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2002-05-16

2002-07-05

2002-07-09

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2002-03-21

2002-04-05

2002-04-09

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2001-11-15

2002-01-03

2002-01-07

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2001-09-20

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2001-05-17

2001-07-05

2001-07-09

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-03-15

2001-04-05

2001-04-09

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-11-16

2001-01-04

2001-01-08

2001-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-09-21

2000-10-12

2000-10-16

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-05-18

2000-07-06

2000-07-10

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2000-03-16

2000-04-06

2000-04-10

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1999-11-18

2000-01-06

2000-01-10

2000-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1999-09-16

1999-10-07

1999-10-12

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1999-05-20

1999-07-08

1999-07-12

1999-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1999-03-18

1999-04-08

1999-04-12

1999-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1998-11-19

1999-01-07

1999-01-11

1999-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1998-09-17

1998-10-07

1998-10-09

1998-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1998-05-20

1998-07-08

1998-07-10

1998-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1998-03-19

1998-04-07

1998-04-09

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1997-11-20

1998-01-07

1998-01-09

1998-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1997-09-18

1997-10-08

1997-10-10

1997-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1997-05-21

1997-07-09

1997-07-11

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-03-20

1997-04-09

1997-04-11

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-11-21

1997-01-08

1997-01-10

1997-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-09-19

1996-10-09

1996-10-11

1996-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1996-05-21

1996-07-09

1996-07-11

1996-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1996-03-21

1996-04-09

1996-04-11

1996-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1995-11-16

1996-01-09

1996-01-11

1996-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1995-09-21

1995-10-06

1995-10-11

1995-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1208

1995-05-16

1995-07-07

1995-07-11

1995-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

MMC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Marsh & McLennan Corporation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MMC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Insurance Brokers

Marsh & Mclennan- (MMC)-provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. It operates through three segments: Risk and Insurance Services, Consulting, and Risk Consulting and Technology. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

