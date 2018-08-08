This table allows you to know how fast ING’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-08-09 $0.218378 2019-04-25 $0.397833 2018-08-10 $0.22152 2018-04-25 $0.416736 2017-08-10 $0.230108 2017-05-09 $0.375414 2016-08-11 $0.21795 2016-04-26 $0.379694 2015-08-13 $0.215604 2015-05-12 $0.132024 2008-08-14 $1.093831 2008-04-21 $1.267228 2007-08-09 $0.88242 2007-04-26 $0.98915 2006-08-11 $0.758032 2006-04-24 $0.8064 2005-08-16 $0.65691 2005-04-25 $0.74727 2004-08-10 $0.59784 2004-04-26 $0.6174 2003-08-21 $0.54 2003-04-14 $0.57266 2002-08-27 $0.47025 2002-04-16 $0.4481 2001-08-28 $0.4266