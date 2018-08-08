Best Dividend Stocks
Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
ING Groep NV (ADR) (ING)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.58%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.44

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

30.51%

EPS $1.43

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ING DARS™ Rating

ING

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.21

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,341,193

Open Price

$12.16

Day's Range

$12.14 - $12.24

Previous Close

$12.19

52 week low / high

$9.22 - $13.72

Percent off 52 week high

-11.01%

ING

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ING has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ING's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ING

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ING’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-09

$0.218378

2019-04-25

$0.397833

2018-08-10

$0.22152

2018-04-25

$0.416736

2017-08-10

$0.230108

2017-05-09

$0.375414

2016-08-11

$0.21795

2016-04-26

$0.379694

2015-08-13

$0.215604

2015-05-12

$0.132024

2008-08-14

$1.093831

2008-04-21

$1.267228

2007-08-09

$0.88242

2007-04-26

$0.98915

2006-08-11

$0.758032

2006-04-24

$0.8064

2005-08-16

$0.65691

2005-04-25

$0.74727

2004-08-10

$0.59784

2004-04-26

$0.6174

2003-08-21

$0.54

2003-04-14

$0.57266

2002-08-27

$0.47025

2002-04-16

$0.4481

2001-08-28

$0.4266

ING's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ING

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ING

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ING Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ING

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-9.93%

-31.57%

3years

ING

ING

ING

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ING

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

ING

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2184

Unknown

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3978

Unknown

2019-04-25

2019-04-26

2019-05-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2215

Unknown

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-08-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4167

Unknown

2018-04-25

2018-04-26

2018-05-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2301

Unknown

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-08-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3754

Unknown

2017-05-09

2017-05-11

2017-05-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2180

Unknown

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3797

Unknown

2016-04-26

2016-04-28

2016-05-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2156

Unknown

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-08-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1320

Unknown

2015-05-12

2015-05-14

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-08-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-05-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0938

Unknown

2008-08-14

2008-08-13

2008-08-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2672

Unknown

2008-04-21

2008-04-23

2008-05-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8824

Unknown

2007-08-09

2007-08-08

2007-08-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9892

Unknown

2007-04-26

2007-04-25

2007-05-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7580

Unknown

2006-08-11

2006-08-10

2006-08-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8064

Unknown

2006-04-24

2006-04-26

2006-05-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6569

Unknown

2005-08-16

2005-08-18

2005-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7473

Unknown

2005-04-25

2005-04-27

2005-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5978

Unknown

2004-08-10

2004-08-12

2004-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6174

Unknown

2004-04-26

2004-04-28

2004-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5400

Unknown

2003-08-21

2003-08-25

2003-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5727

Unknown

2003-04-14

2003-04-16

2003-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4703

Unknown

2002-08-27

2002-08-29

2002-09-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4481

Unknown

2002-04-16

2002-04-18

2002-05-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4266

Unknown

2001-08-28

2001-08-30

2001-09-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

ING

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Regional Banks

No company description available.

X