Barclays PLC

Stock

BCS

Price as of:

$9.51 -0.18 -1.86%

Industry

Foreign Money Center Banks

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Foreign Money Center Banks /

Barclays PLC (BCS)

BCS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.98%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.29

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

27.62%

EPS $1.04

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BCS DARS™ Rating

BCS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.51

Quote Time

Today's Volume

902,702

Open Price

$9.55

Day's Range

$9.51 - $9.57

Previous Close

$9.69

52 week low / high

$6.54 - $10.22

Percent off 52 week high

-6.95%

BCS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BCS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BCS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BCS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BCS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-08

$0.14424

2019-02-28

$0.204117

2018-08-09

$0.126527

2018-03-01

$0.109534

2017-08-09

$0.051686

2017-03-01

$0.097463

2016-08-10

$0.051419

2016-03-09

$0.197047

2015-11-04

$0.058589

2015-08-05

$0.059813

2015-05-06

$0.059543

2015-03-09

$0.203692

2014-11-05

$0.060812

2014-08-06

$0.063312

2014-05-14

$0.066179

2014-02-19

$0.225678

2013-11-06

$0.063857

2013-08-07

$0.06277

2013-05-01

$0.060995

2013-02-20

$0.208544

2012-11-07

$0.064299

2012-08-08

$0.063454

2012-05-02

$0.061588

2012-02-22

$0.187533

2011-11-08

$0.062772

2011-08-10

$0.064833

2011-05-05

$0.065478

2011-02-23

$0.161296

2010-11-17

$0.062699

2010-08-11

$0.061726

2010-05-12

$0.0581

2010-02-24

$0.09037

2009-11-18

$0.06547

2008-08-20

$0.853208

2008-03-05

$1.78555

2007-08-15

$0.92855

2007-03-07

$1.63959

2006-08-16

$0.79614

2006-03-01

$1.2411

2005-08-17

$0.6502

2005-02-23

$1.202

2004-08-18

$0.596

2004-02-25

$0.9596

2003-08-14

$0.4675

2003-02-26

$0.7577

2002-08-14

$0.3963

2002-02-27

$0.63005

2001-08-15

$0.337575

2001-02-21

$0.547575

BCS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BCS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BCS

Metric

BCS Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

BCS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.10%

22.21%

1years

BCS

News
BCS

Research
BCS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BCS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

BCS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1442

Unknown

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-09-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2041

Unknown

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1265

Unknown

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-09-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1095

Unknown

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0517

Unknown

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

Unknown

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0514

Unknown

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1970

Unknown

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0586

Unknown

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0598

Unknown

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0595

Unknown

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2037

Unknown

2015-03-09

2015-03-11

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0608

Unknown

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0633

Unknown

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0662

Unknown

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2257

Unknown

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0639

Unknown

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0628

Unknown

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0610

Unknown

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2085

Unknown

2013-02-20

2013-02-22

2013-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0643

Unknown

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0635

Unknown

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0616

Unknown

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

Unknown

2012-02-22

2012-02-24

2012-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0628

Unknown

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0648

Unknown

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0655

Unknown

2011-05-05

2011-05-09

2011-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1613

Unknown

2011-02-23

2011-02-25

2011-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0627

Unknown

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0617

Unknown

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0581

Unknown

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0904

Unknown

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0655

Unknown

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-04-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8532

Unknown

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7856

Unknown

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

2008-04-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9286

Unknown

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6396

Unknown

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-04-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7961

Unknown

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2411

Unknown

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6502

Unknown

2005-08-17

2005-08-19

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2020

Unknown

2005-02-23

2005-02-25

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5960

Unknown

2004-08-18

2004-08-20

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9596

Unknown

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4675

Unknown

2003-08-14

2003-08-18

2003-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7577

Unknown

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3963

Unknown

2002-08-14

2002-08-16

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6301

Unknown

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-04-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3376

Unknown

2001-08-15

2001-08-17

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5476

Unknown

2001-02-21

2001-02-23

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

BCS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Barclays PLC on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BCS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Money Center Banks

Barclays PLC (BCS) - this company provides financial services in Europe, the United States, Africa, and Asia. It offers retail and commercial banking, credit cards, investment banking, and wealth management services. The company's products include current account and savings products, Woolwich branded mortgages, general insurance, unsecured loan and protection products, commercial loans, installment finance, credit cards, and bancassurance products. It also offers money transmission, asset financing and leasing, wealth management, international and private banking, fiduciary, investment management, brokerage, and investment advisory services. In addition, the company processes card payments for retailers and merchants, and issues credit and charge cards to corporate customers and the U.K. government. Further, it offers services, such as strategic advisory, and mergers and acquisitions; equity and fixed income capital raising, and corporate lending; and risk management across foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, and commodities. Barclays PLC serves personal, commercial, corporate, institutional, retail, and mass affluent customers. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

