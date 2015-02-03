Barclays PLC (BCS) - this company provides financial services in Europe, the United States, Africa, and Asia. It offers retail and commercial banking, credit cards, investment banking, and wealth management services. The company's products include current account and savings products, Woolwich branded mortgages, general insurance, unsecured loan and protection products, commercial loans, installment finance, credit cards, and bancassurance products. It also offers money transmission, asset financing and leasing, wealth management, international and private banking, fiduciary, investment management, brokerage, and investment advisory services. In addition, the company processes card payments for retailers and merchants, and issues credit and charge cards to corporate customers and the U.K. government. Further, it offers services, such as strategic advisory, and mergers and acquisitions; equity and fixed income capital raising, and corporate lending; and risk management across foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, and commodities. Barclays PLC serves personal, commercial, corporate, institutional, retail, and mass affluent customers. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.