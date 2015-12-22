Best Dividend Stocks
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc

Stock

HIO

Price as of:

$5.02 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (HIO)

HIO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.63%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.38

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HIO DARS™ Rating

HIO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

78,593

Open Price

$5.04

Day's Range

$5.02 - $5.04

Previous Close

$5.03

52 week low / high

$4.14 - $5.17

Percent off 52 week high

-2.71%

HIO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0320

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 19

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0320

2019-11-21

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-31

Regular

$0.0320

2019-11-21

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-03

Regular

$0.0320

2019-11-21

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-03-02

Regular

HIO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HIO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-20

$0.032

2020-01-23

$0.032

2019-12-19

$0.032

2019-11-21

$0.03

2019-10-17

$0.03

2019-09-19

$0.03

2019-08-22

$0.0295

2019-07-18

$0.0295

2019-06-20

$0.0295

2019-05-23

$0.029

2019-04-17

$0.029

2019-03-21

$0.029

2019-02-14

$0.0265

2019-01-17

$0.0265

2018-12-20

$0.0265

2018-11-21

$0.0265

2018-10-18

$0.0265

2018-09-20

$0.0265

2018-08-23

$0.0265

2018-07-19

$0.0265

2018-06-21

$0.0265

2018-05-24

$0.0265

2018-04-19

$0.0265

2018-03-22

$0.0265

2018-02-15

$0.0275

2018-01-18

$0.0275

2017-12-21

$0.0275

2017-11-22

$0.029

2017-10-19

$0.029

2017-09-21

$0.029

2017-08-23

$0.03

2017-07-19

$0.03

2017-06-21

$0.03

2017-05-17

$0.0305

2017-04-19

$0.0305

2017-03-22

$0.0305

2017-02-15

$0.0305

2017-01-18

$0.0305

2016-12-21

$0.0305

2016-11-16

$0.0355

2016-10-19

$0.0355

2016-09-21

$0.0355

2016-08-11

$0.0355

2016-07-20

$0.0355

2016-06-15

$0.0355

2016-05-18

$0.0355

2016-04-20

$0.0355

2016-03-16

$0.0355

2016-02-17

$0.0355

2016-01-20

$0.0355

2015-12-16

$0.0355

2015-11-18

$0.0355

2015-10-21

$0.0355

2015-09-16

$0.0355

2015-08-19

$0.0355

2015-07-22

$0.0355

2015-06-17

$0.0355

2015-05-20

$0.0355

2015-04-15

$0.0355

2015-03-18

$0.0355

2015-02-18

$0.0355

2015-01-21

$0.0355

2014-12-17

$0.0355

2014-11-19

$0.0355

2014-10-22

$0.0355

2014-09-17

$0.0355

2014-08-20

$0.0355

2014-07-16

$0.0355

2014-06-18

$0.0355

2014-05-21

$0.0365

2014-04-15

$0.0365

2014-03-19

$0.0365

2014-02-19

$0.0375

2014-01-22

$0.0375

2013-12-18

$0.0375

2013-11-20

$0.0375

2013-10-16

$0.0375

2013-09-18

$0.0375

2013-08-21

$0.039

2013-07-17

$0.039

2013-06-06

$0.039

2013-05-22

$0.039

2013-04-17

$0.039

2013-03-13

$0.039

2013-02-13

$0.0415

2013-01-16

$0.0415

2012-12-12

$0.0415

2012-11-20

$0.0415

2012-10-17

$0.0415

2012-09-19

$0.0415

2012-08-22

$0.0415

2012-07-18

$0.0415

2012-06-20

$0.0415

2012-05-16

$0.0425

2012-04-18

$0.0425

2012-03-21

$0.0425

2012-02-15

$0.0425

2012-01-18

$0.0425

2011-12-14

$0.0425

2011-11-16

$0.0425

2011-10-19

$0.0425

2011-09-21

$0.0425

2011-08-17

$0.0425

2011-07-20

$0.0425

2011-06-15

$0.0425

2011-05-18

$0.045

2011-04-19

$0.045

2011-03-16

$0.045

2011-02-16

$0.045

2011-01-19

$0.045

2010-12-21

$0.045

2010-11-17

$0.045

2010-10-20

$0.045

2010-09-15

$0.045

2010-08-18

$0.049

2010-07-21

$0.049

2010-06-16

$0.049

2010-05-19

$0.0525

2010-04-21

$0.0525

2010-03-17

$0.0525

2010-02-17

$0.0525

2010-01-20

$0.0525

2009-12-16

$0.0525

2009-11-18

$0.0525

2009-10-21

$0.0525

2009-09-16

$0.0525

2009-08-19

$0.0525

2009-07-22

$0.0525

2009-06-17

$0.0525

2009-05-20

$0.05

2009-04-15

$0.05

2009-03-18

$0.05

2009-02-18

$0.05

2009-01-21

$0.05

2008-12-17

$0.05

2008-11-19

$0.05

2008-10-22

$0.05

2008-09-17

$0.05

2008-08-20

$0.047

2008-07-16

$0.047

2008-06-18

$0.047

2008-05-21

$0.047

2008-04-16

$0.047

2008-03-18

$0.047

2008-02-20

$0.047

2008-01-16

$0.047

2007-12-19

$0.047

2007-11-20

$0.046

2007-10-17

$0.046

2007-09-19

$0.046

2007-08-22

$0.046

2007-07-18

$0.046

2007-06-20

$0.046

2007-05-16

$0.045

2007-04-18

$0.045

2007-03-21

$0.044

2007-02-14

$0.044

2007-01-17

$0.044

2006-12-20

$0.044

2006-12-20

$0.0203

2006-11-15

$0.044

2006-10-18

$0.044

2006-09-20

$0.042

2006-08-16

$0.042

2006-07-19

$0.042

2006-06-23

$0.042

2006-05-19

$0.042

2006-04-21

$0.042

2006-03-24

$0.042

2006-02-16

$0.042

2006-01-20

$0.042

2005-12-22

$0.042

2005-11-17

$0.042

2005-10-21

$0.042

2005-09-23

$0.042

2005-08-19

$0.042

2005-07-22

$0.042

2005-06-17

$0.045

2005-05-20

$0.045

2005-04-22

$0.045

2005-03-17

$0.045

2005-02-17

$0.045

2005-01-21

$0.045

2004-12-23

$0.05

2004-11-18

$0.05

2004-10-22

$0.05

2004-09-17

$0.05

2004-08-20

$0.05

2004-07-23

$0.05

2004-06-18

$0.05

2004-05-21

$0.05

2004-04-23

$0.05

2004-03-19

$0.05

2004-02-20

$0.05

2004-01-23

$0.05

2003-12-18

$0.05

2003-11-20

$0.05

2003-10-24

$0.05

2003-09-19

$0.057

2003-08-22

$0.057

2003-07-18

$0.057

2003-06-20

$0.057

2003-05-22

$0.057

2003-04-17

$0.057

2003-03-21

$0.057

2003-02-21

$0.057

2003-01-24

$0.057

2002-12-19

$0.057

2002-11-21

$0.057

2002-10-18

$0.057

2002-09-20

$0.057

2002-08-23

$0.057

2002-07-19

$0.057

2002-06-21

$0.057

2002-05-23

$0.057

2002-04-19

$0.057

2002-03-15

$0.065

2002-02-14

$0.065

2002-01-18

$0.065

2001-12-20

$0.07

2001-11-23

$0.07

2001-10-19

$0.07

2001-09-21

$0.078

2001-08-24

$0.078

2001-07-20

$0.078

2001-06-22

$0.081

2001-05-18

$0.081

2001-04-20

$0.081

2001-03-23

$0.084

2001-02-15

$0.084

2001-01-19

$0.084

2000-12-21

$0.084

2000-11-16

$0.084

2000-10-20

$0.084

2000-09-22

$0.084

2000-08-18

$0.084

2000-07-21

$0.084

2000-06-23

$0.084

2000-05-19

$0.084

2000-04-20

$0.084

2000-03-24

$0.084

2000-02-17

$0.084

2000-01-21

$0.084

1999-12-22

$0.084

1999-11-18

$0.084

1999-10-22

$0.084

1999-09-17

$0.084

1999-08-20

$0.084

1999-07-23

$0.084

1999-06-18

$0.086

1999-05-21

$0.086

1999-04-23

$0.086

1999-03-19

$0.086

1999-02-19

$0.086

1999-01-22

$0.086

1998-12-17

$0.089

1998-11-19

$0.089

1998-10-23

$0.089

1998-09-18

$0.089

1998-08-21

$0.089

1998-07-24

$0.089

1998-06-19

$0.089

1998-05-21

$0.089

1998-04-17

$0.089

1998-03-20

$0.093

1998-02-20

$0.093

1998-01-23

$0.093

1997-12-18

$0.093

1997-11-20

$0.093

1997-10-24

$0.093

1997-09-19

$0.093

1997-08-22

$0.093

1997-07-18

$0.093

1997-06-20

$0.093

1997-05-22

$0.093

1997-04-18

$0.093

1997-03-20

$0.093

1997-02-21

$0.093

1997-01-24

$0.093

1996-12-19

$0.093

1996-11-21

$0.093

1996-10-18

$0.093

1996-09-20

$0.093

1996-08-23

$0.093

1996-07-19

$0.093

1996-06-21

$0.093

1996-05-23

$0.093

1996-04-19

$0.093

1996-03-22

$0.093

1996-02-15

$0.093

1996-01-19

$0.093

1995-12-21

$0.093

1995-11-16

$0.093

1995-10-20

$0.093

1995-09-22

$0.093

1995-09-22

$0.093

1995-08-18

$0.093

1995-07-21

$0.093

HIO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HIO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HIO

Metric

HIO Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

HIO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.02%

20.00%

0years

HIO

News
HIO

Research
HIO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HIO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

HIO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0320

2019-11-21

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2019-11-21

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2019-11-21

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2019-08-20

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2019-08-20

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2019-08-20

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0295

2019-05-21

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0295

2019-05-21

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0295

2019-05-21

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2019-02-20

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2019-02-20

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2019-02-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-11-12

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-11-12

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-11-12

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-08-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-08-20

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-08-20

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-05-14

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-05-14

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-05-14

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-02-15

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-02-15

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-02-15

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0275

2017-11-13

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0275

2017-11-13

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0275

2017-11-13

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2017-08-14

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2017-08-14

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2017-08-14

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2017-05-17

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2017-05-17

2017-07-19

2017-07-21

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2017-05-17

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2017-02-14

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2017-02-14

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2017-02-14

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2016-11-15

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2016-11-15

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2016-11-15

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2016-08-15

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2016-08-15

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2016-08-15

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2016-08-05

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2016-07-07

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2016-05-17

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2016-02-18

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2016-02-18

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2016-02-18

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2015-11-16

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2015-11-16

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2015-11-16

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2015-08-17

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2015-08-17

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2015-08-17

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2015-05-20

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2015-05-20

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2015-05-20

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2015-02-18

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2015-02-18

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2015-02-18

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2014-11-18

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2014-11-18

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2014-11-18

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2014-08-18

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2014-08-18

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2014-08-18

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2014-05-20

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2014-05-20

2014-07-16

2014-07-18

2014-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2014-05-20

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2014-02-13

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2014-02-13

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2014-02-13

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2013-11-18

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2013-11-18

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2013-11-18

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2013-08-19

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2013-08-19

2013-10-16

2013-10-18

2013-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2013-08-19

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-05-21

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-05-21

2013-07-17

2013-07-19

2013-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-05-21

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-02-19

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-02-19

2013-04-17

2013-04-19

2013-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-02-19

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2012-11-13

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2012-11-13

2013-01-16

2013-01-18

2013-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2012-11-13

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2012-08-13

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2012-08-13

2012-10-17

2012-10-19

2012-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2012-08-13

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2012-05-14

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2012-05-14

2012-07-18

2012-07-20

2012-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2012-05-14

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2012-02-13

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2012-02-13

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2012-02-13

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2011-11-14

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2011-11-14

2012-01-18

2012-01-20

2012-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2011-11-14

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2011-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2011-08-12

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2011-08-12

2011-10-19

2011-10-21

2011-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2011-08-12

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2011-05-16

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2011-05-16

2011-07-20

2011-07-22

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2011-05-16

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2011-02-14

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2011-02-14

2011-04-19

2011-04-21

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2011-02-14

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2010-11-15

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2010-11-15

2011-01-19

2011-01-21

2011-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2010-11-15

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2010-08-16

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-11-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2010-08-16

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2010-08-16

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2010-05-17

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-08-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2010-05-17

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2010-05-17

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2010-02-16

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2010-02-16

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2010-02-16

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-03-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2009-11-16

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2009-11-16

2010-01-20

2010-01-22

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2009-11-16

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2009-08-13

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2009-08-13

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2009-08-13

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2009-05-26

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2009-05-26

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2009-05-26

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2009-02-09

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2009-02-09

2009-04-15

2009-04-17

2009-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2009-02-09

2009-03-18

2009-03-20

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2008-11-17

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2008-11-17

2009-01-21

2009-01-23

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2008-11-17

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2008-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2008-08-14

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2008-08-14

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2008-08-14

2008-09-17

2008-09-19

2008-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2008-05-27

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2008-05-27

2008-07-16

2008-07-18

2008-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2008-05-27

2008-06-18

2008-06-20

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2008-02-15

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2008-02-15

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

2008-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2008-02-15

2008-03-18

2008-03-20

2008-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2007-11-19

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2007-11-19

2008-01-16

2008-01-18

2008-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2007-11-19

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2007-08-16

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2007-08-16

2007-10-17

2007-10-19

2007-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2007-08-16

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2007-05-18

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2007-05-18

2007-07-18

2007-07-20

2007-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2007-05-18

2007-06-20

2007-06-22

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2007-03-23

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2007-03-23

2007-04-18

2007-04-20

2007-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2007-01-04

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2007-01-04

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2007-01-04

2007-01-17

2007-01-19

2007-01-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0203

2006-12-12

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0440

2006-09-14

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2006-09-14

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2006-11-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2006-09-14

2006-10-18

2006-10-20

2006-10-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2006-06-21

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2006-06-21

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2006-06-21

2006-07-19

2006-07-21

2006-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2006-03-24

2006-06-23

2006-06-27

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2006-03-24

2006-05-19

2006-05-23

2006-05-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2006-03-24

2006-04-21

2006-04-25

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2005-12-16

2006-03-24

2006-03-28

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2005-12-16

2006-02-16

2006-02-21

2006-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2005-12-16

2006-01-20

2006-01-24

2006-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2005-09-14

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2005-09-14

2005-11-17

2005-11-21

2005-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2005-09-14

2005-10-21

2005-10-25

2005-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2005-06-28

2005-09-23

2005-09-27

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2005-06-28

2005-08-19

2005-08-23

2005-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2005-06-28

2005-07-22

2005-07-26

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2005-03-24

2005-06-17

2005-06-21

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2005-03-24

2005-05-20

2005-05-24

2005-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2005-03-24

2005-04-22

2005-04-26

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2004-12-13

2005-03-17

2005-03-21

2005-03-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2004-12-13

2005-02-17

2005-02-22

2005-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2004-12-13

2005-01-21

2005-01-25

2005-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2004-09-23

2004-12-23

2004-12-28

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2004-09-23

2004-11-18

2004-11-22

2004-11-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2004-09-23

2004-10-22

2004-10-26

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2004-06-28

2004-09-17

2004-09-21

2004-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2004-06-28

2004-08-20

2004-08-24

2004-08-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2004-06-28

2004-07-23

2004-07-27

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2004-03-16

2004-06-18

2004-06-22

2004-06-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2004-03-16

2004-05-21

2004-05-25

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2004-03-16

2004-04-23

2004-04-27

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2003-12-22

2004-03-19

2004-03-23

2004-03-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2003-12-22

2004-02-20

2004-02-24

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2003-12-22

2004-01-23

2004-01-27

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2003-09-19

2003-12-18

2003-12-22

2003-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2003-09-19

2003-11-20

2003-11-24

2003-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2003-09-19

2003-10-24

2003-10-28

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2003-07-02

2003-09-19

2003-09-23

2003-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2003-07-02

2003-08-22

2003-08-26

2003-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2003-07-02

2003-07-18

2003-07-22

2003-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2003-03-14

2003-06-20

2003-06-24

2003-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2003-03-14

2003-05-22

2003-05-27

2003-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2003-03-14

2003-04-17

2003-04-22

2003-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2002-12-17

2003-03-21

2003-03-25

2003-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2002-12-17

2003-02-21

2003-02-25

2003-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2002-12-17

2003-01-24

2003-01-28

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2002-09-18

2002-12-19

2002-12-23

2002-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2002-09-18

2002-11-21

2002-11-25

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2002-09-18

2002-10-18

2002-10-22

2002-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2002-06-27

2002-09-20

2002-09-24

2002-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2002-06-27

2002-08-23

2002-08-27

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2002-06-27

2002-07-19

2002-07-23

2002-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2002-04-01

2002-06-21

2002-06-25

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2002-04-01

2002-05-23

2002-05-28

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2002-04-01

2002-04-19

2002-04-23

2002-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-19

2002-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2002-01-09

2002-02-14

2002-02-19

2002-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2002-01-09

2002-01-18

2002-01-23

2002-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2001-10-25

2001-12-20

2001-12-24

2001-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2001-10-25

2001-11-23

2001-11-27

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2001-10-15

2001-10-19

2001-10-23

2001-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2001-06-20

2001-09-21

2001-09-25

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2001-06-20

2001-08-24

2001-08-28

2001-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2001-06-20

2001-07-20

2001-07-24

2001-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2001-03-14

2001-06-22

2001-06-26

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2001-03-14

2001-05-18

2001-05-22

2001-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2001-03-14

2001-04-20

2001-04-24

2001-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2000-12-20

2001-03-23

2001-03-27

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2000-12-20

2001-02-15

2001-02-20

2001-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2000-12-20

2001-01-19

2001-01-23

2001-01-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2000-09-20

2000-12-21

2000-12-26

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2000-09-20

2000-11-16

2000-11-20

2000-11-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2000-09-20

2000-10-20

2000-10-24

2000-10-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2000-06-22

2000-09-22

2000-09-26

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2000-06-22

2000-08-18

2000-08-22

2000-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2000-06-22

2000-07-21

2000-07-25

2000-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2000-03-15

2000-06-23

2000-06-27

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2000-03-15

2000-05-19

2000-05-23

2000-05-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2000-03-15

2000-04-20

2000-04-25

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

1999-12-17

2000-03-24

2000-03-28

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

1999-12-17

2000-02-17

2000-02-22

2000-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

1999-12-17

2000-01-21

2000-01-25

2000-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

1999-11-19

1999-12-22

1999-12-27

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

1999-09-20

1999-11-18

1999-11-22

1999-11-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

1999-09-20

1999-10-22

1999-10-26

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

1999-06-17

1999-09-17

1999-09-21

1999-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

1999-06-17

1999-08-20

1999-08-24

1999-08-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

1999-06-17

1999-07-23

1999-07-27

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

1999-03-22

1999-06-18

1999-06-22

1999-06-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

1999-03-22

1999-05-21

1999-05-25

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

1999-03-22

1999-04-23

1999-04-27

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

1998-12-07

1999-03-19

1999-03-23

1999-03-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

1998-12-07

1999-02-19

1999-02-23

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

1998-12-07

1999-01-22

1999-01-26

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

1998-09-04

1998-12-17

1998-12-21

1998-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

1998-09-04

1998-11-19

1998-11-23

1998-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

1998-09-04

1998-10-23

1998-10-27

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

1998-06-05

1998-09-18

1998-09-22

1998-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

1998-06-05

1998-08-21

1998-08-25

1998-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

1998-06-05

1998-07-24

1998-07-28

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

1998-03-09

1998-06-19

1998-06-23

1998-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

1998-03-09

1998-05-21

1998-05-26

1998-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

1998-03-09

1998-04-17

1998-04-21

1998-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1997-12-08

1998-03-20

1998-03-24

1998-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1997-12-08

1998-02-20

1998-02-24

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1997-12-08

1998-01-23

1998-01-27

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1997-09-03

1997-12-18

1997-12-22

1997-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1997-09-03

1997-11-20

1997-11-24

1997-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1997-09-03

1997-10-24

1997-10-28

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1997-06-04

1997-09-19

1997-09-23

1997-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1997-06-04

1997-08-22

1997-08-26

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1997-06-04

1997-07-18

1997-07-22

1997-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1997-03-11

1997-06-20

1997-06-24

1997-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1997-03-11

1997-05-22

1997-05-27

1997-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1997-03-11

1997-04-18

1997-04-22

1997-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1996-12-09

1997-03-20

1997-03-24

1997-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1996-12-09

1997-02-21

1997-02-25

1997-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1996-12-09

1997-01-24

1997-01-28

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1996-09-04

1996-12-19

1996-12-23

1996-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1996-09-04

1996-11-21

1996-11-25

1996-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1996-09-04

1996-10-18

1996-10-22

1996-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1996-06-07

1996-09-20

1996-09-24

1996-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1996-06-07

1996-08-23

1996-08-27

1996-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1996-06-07

1996-07-19

1996-07-23

1996-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1996-03-01

1996-06-21

1996-06-25

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1996-03-01

1996-05-23

1996-05-28

1996-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1996-03-01

1996-04-19

1996-04-23

1996-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1996-01-06

1996-03-22

1996-03-26

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1996-01-06

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1996-01-06

1996-01-19

1996-01-23

1996-01-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1995-09-08

1995-12-21

1995-12-26

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1995-09-08

1995-11-16

1995-11-20

1995-11-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1995-09-08

1995-10-20

1995-10-24

1995-10-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1995-06-27

1995-09-22

1995-09-26

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1995-06-09

1995-09-22

1995-09-26

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1995-06-09

1995-08-18

1995-08-22

1995-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

1995-06-09

1995-07-21

1995-07-25

1995-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

HIO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HIO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

