This table allows you to know how fast HIO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2020-02-20 $0.032 2020-01-23 $0.032 2019-12-19 $0.032 2019-11-21 $0.03 2019-10-17 $0.03 2019-09-19 $0.03 2019-08-22 $0.0295 2019-07-18 $0.0295 2019-06-20 $0.0295 2019-05-23 $0.029 2019-04-17 $0.029 2019-03-21 $0.029 2019-02-14 $0.0265 2019-01-17 $0.0265 2018-12-20 $0.0265 2018-11-21 $0.0265 2018-10-18 $0.0265 2018-09-20 $0.0265 2018-08-23 $0.0265 2018-07-19 $0.0265 2018-06-21 $0.0265 2018-05-24 $0.0265 2018-04-19 $0.0265 2018-03-22 $0.0265 2018-02-15 $0.0275 2018-01-18 $0.0275 2017-12-21 $0.0275 2017-11-22 $0.029 2017-10-19 $0.029 2017-09-21 $0.029 2017-08-23 $0.03 2017-07-19 $0.03 2017-06-21 $0.03 2017-05-17 $0.0305 2017-04-19 $0.0305 2017-03-22 $0.0305 2017-02-15 $0.0305 2017-01-18 $0.0305 2016-12-21 $0.0305 2016-11-16 $0.0355 2016-10-19 $0.0355 2016-09-21 $0.0355 2016-08-11 $0.0355 2016-07-20 $0.0355 2016-06-15 $0.0355 2016-05-18 $0.0355 2016-04-20 $0.0355 2016-03-16 $0.0355 2016-02-17 $0.0355 2016-01-20 $0.0355 2015-12-16 $0.0355 2015-11-18 $0.0355 2015-10-21 $0.0355 2015-09-16 $0.0355 2015-08-19 $0.0355 2015-07-22 $0.0355 2015-06-17 $0.0355 2015-05-20 $0.0355 2015-04-15 $0.0355 2015-03-18 $0.0355 2015-02-18 $0.0355 2015-01-21 $0.0355 2014-12-17 $0.0355 2014-11-19 $0.0355 2014-10-22 $0.0355 2014-09-17 $0.0355 2014-08-20 $0.0355 2014-07-16 $0.0355 2014-06-18 $0.0355 2014-05-21 $0.0365 2014-04-15 $0.0365 2014-03-19 $0.0365 2014-02-19 $0.0375 2014-01-22 $0.0375 2013-12-18 $0.0375 2013-11-20 $0.0375 2013-10-16 $0.0375 2013-09-18 $0.0375 2013-08-21 $0.039 2013-07-17 $0.039 2013-06-06 $0.039 2013-05-22 $0.039 2013-04-17 $0.039 2013-03-13 $0.039 2013-02-13 $0.0415 2013-01-16 $0.0415 2012-12-12 $0.0415 2012-11-20 $0.0415 2012-10-17 $0.0415 2012-09-19 $0.0415 2012-08-22 $0.0415 2012-07-18 $0.0415 2012-06-20 $0.0415 2012-05-16 $0.0425 2012-04-18 $0.0425 2012-03-21 $0.0425 2012-02-15 $0.0425 2012-01-18 $0.0425 2011-12-14 $0.0425 2011-11-16 $0.0425 2011-10-19 $0.0425 2011-09-21 $0.0425 2011-08-17 $0.0425 2011-07-20 $0.0425 2011-06-15 $0.0425 2011-05-18 $0.045 2011-04-19 $0.045 2011-03-16 $0.045 2011-02-16 $0.045 2011-01-19 $0.045 2010-12-21 $0.045 2010-11-17 $0.045 2010-10-20 $0.045 2010-09-15 $0.045 2010-08-18 $0.049 2010-07-21 $0.049 2010-06-16 $0.049 2010-05-19 $0.0525 2010-04-21 $0.0525 2010-03-17 $0.0525 2010-02-17 $0.0525 2010-01-20 $0.0525 2009-12-16 $0.0525 2009-11-18 $0.0525 2009-10-21 $0.0525 2009-09-16 $0.0525 2009-08-19 $0.0525 2009-07-22 $0.0525 2009-06-17 $0.0525 2009-05-20 $0.05 2009-04-15 $0.05 2009-03-18 $0.05 2009-02-18 $0.05 2009-01-21 $0.05 2008-12-17 $0.05 2008-11-19 $0.05 2008-10-22 $0.05 2008-09-17 $0.05 2008-08-20 $0.047 2008-07-16 $0.047 2008-06-18 $0.047 2008-05-21 $0.047 2008-04-16 $0.047 2008-03-18 $0.047 2008-02-20 $0.047 2008-01-16 $0.047 2007-12-19 $0.047 2007-11-20 $0.046 2007-10-17 $0.046 2007-09-19 $0.046 2007-08-22 $0.046 2007-07-18 $0.046 2007-06-20 $0.046 2007-05-16 $0.045 2007-04-18 $0.045 2007-03-21 $0.044 2007-02-14 $0.044 2007-01-17 $0.044 2006-12-20 $0.044 2006-12-20 $0.0203 2006-11-15 $0.044 2006-10-18 $0.044 2006-09-20 $0.042 2006-08-16 $0.042 2006-07-19 $0.042 2006-06-23 $0.042 2006-05-19 $0.042 2006-04-21 $0.042 2006-03-24 $0.042 2006-02-16 $0.042 2006-01-20 $0.042 2005-12-22 $0.042 2005-11-17 $0.042 2005-10-21 $0.042 2005-09-23 $0.042 2005-08-19 $0.042 2005-07-22 $0.042 2005-06-17 $0.045 2005-05-20 $0.045 2005-04-22 $0.045 2005-03-17 $0.045 2005-02-17 $0.045 2005-01-21 $0.045 2004-12-23 $0.05 2004-11-18 $0.05 2004-10-22 $0.05 2004-09-17 $0.05 2004-08-20 $0.05 2004-07-23 $0.05 2004-06-18 $0.05 2004-05-21 $0.05 2004-04-23 $0.05 2004-03-19 $0.05 2004-02-20 $0.05 2004-01-23 $0.05 2003-12-18 $0.05 2003-11-20 $0.05 2003-10-24 $0.05 2003-09-19 $0.057 2003-08-22 $0.057 2003-07-18 $0.057 2003-06-20 $0.057 2003-05-22 $0.057 2003-04-17 $0.057 2003-03-21 $0.057 2003-02-21 $0.057 2003-01-24 $0.057 2002-12-19 $0.057 2002-11-21 $0.057 2002-10-18 $0.057 2002-09-20 $0.057 2002-08-23 $0.057 2002-07-19 $0.057 2002-06-21 $0.057 2002-05-23 $0.057 2002-04-19 $0.057 2002-03-15 $0.065 2002-02-14 $0.065 2002-01-18 $0.065 2001-12-20 $0.07 2001-11-23 $0.07 2001-10-19 $0.07 2001-09-21 $0.078 2001-08-24 $0.078 2001-07-20 $0.078 2001-06-22 $0.081 2001-05-18 $0.081 2001-04-20 $0.081 2001-03-23 $0.084 2001-02-15 $0.084 2001-01-19 $0.084 2000-12-21 $0.084 2000-11-16 $0.084 2000-10-20 $0.084 2000-09-22 $0.084 2000-08-18 $0.084 2000-07-21 $0.084 2000-06-23 $0.084 2000-05-19 $0.084 2000-04-20 $0.084 2000-03-24 $0.084 2000-02-17 $0.084 2000-01-21 $0.084 1999-12-22 $0.084 1999-11-18 $0.084 1999-10-22 $0.084 1999-09-17 $0.084 1999-08-20 $0.084 1999-07-23 $0.084 1999-06-18 $0.086 1999-05-21 $0.086 1999-04-23 $0.086 1999-03-19 $0.086 1999-02-19 $0.086 1999-01-22 $0.086 1998-12-17 $0.089 1998-11-19 $0.089 1998-10-23 $0.089 1998-09-18 $0.089 1998-08-21 $0.089 1998-07-24 $0.089 1998-06-19 $0.089 1998-05-21 $0.089 1998-04-17 $0.089 1998-03-20 $0.093 1998-02-20 $0.093 1998-01-23 $0.093 1997-12-18 $0.093 1997-11-20 $0.093 1997-10-24 $0.093 1997-09-19 $0.093 1997-08-22 $0.093 1997-07-18 $0.093 1997-06-20 $0.093 1997-05-22 $0.093 1997-04-18 $0.093 1997-03-20 $0.093 1997-02-21 $0.093 1997-01-24 $0.093 1996-12-19 $0.093 1996-11-21 $0.093 1996-10-18 $0.093 1996-09-20 $0.093 1996-08-23 $0.093 1996-07-19 $0.093 1996-06-21 $0.093 1996-05-23 $0.093 1996-04-19 $0.093 1996-03-22 $0.093 1996-02-15 $0.093 1996-01-19 $0.093 1995-12-21 $0.093 1995-11-16 $0.093 1995-10-20 $0.093 1995-09-22 $0.093 1995-09-22 $0.093 1995-08-18 $0.093 1995-07-21 $0.093