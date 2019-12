This table allows you to know how fast ROYT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-08-30 $0.02381 2019-08-02 $0.02074 2019-07-03 $0.02774 2019-05-31 $0.0312 2019-05-03 $0.02791 2019-04-05 $0.01946 2019-03-08 $0.01989 2019-02-08 $0.01245 2019-01-04 $0.01376 2018-12-07 $0.04097 2018-11-02 $0.01693 2018-10-04 $0.02834 2018-09-05 $0.04063 2018-08-08 $0.03887 2018-07-06 $0.03635 2018-06-08 $0.01876 2018-04-06 $0.02225 2018-03-09 $0.03987 2018-02-02 $0.01635 2017-12-29 $0.02776 2017-12-08 $0.01614 2017-11-09 $0.01264 2017-10-05 $0.00117 2017-08-31 $0.00931 2017-08-03 $0.00266 2017-07-06 $0.02776 2017-06-01 $0.00673 2017-05-04 $0.00542 2017-04-05 $0.02617 2017-03-07 $0.00487 2016-01-04 $0.00593 2015-12-01 $0.00884 2015-11-02 $0.0075 2015-10-01 $0.0028 2015-09-02 $0.02281 2015-08-03 $0.03844 2015-06-30 $0.04289 2015-06-03 $0.0286 2015-05-04 $0.00897 2015-04-01 $0.00775 2015-03-04 $0.00614 2015-02-02 $0.03212 2015-01-02 $0.05256 2014-12-02 $0.07291 2014-11-03 $0.08808 2014-10-02 $0.09219 2014-09-02 $0.11417 2014-08-04 $0.13234 2014-07-01 $0.14872 2014-06-02 $0.12248 2014-05-05 $0.12102 2014-04-01 $0.12188 2014-03-04 $0.12574 2014-02-03 $0.13396 2014-01-02 $0.12833 2013-12-03 $0.13084 2013-11-05 $0.14756 2013-10-02 $0.15761 2013-09-04 $0.1699 2013-08-01 $0.15462 2013-07-02 $0.15721 2013-05-30 $0.1527 2013-04-30 $0.146 2013-04-03 $0.13655 2013-03-05 $0.15403 2013-01-31 $0.15116 2012-12-27 $0.13941 2012-11-28 $0.15228 2012-10-29 $0.13939 2012-09-26 $0.14987 2012-08-29 $0.1485 2012-07-27 $0.15187 2012-06-27 $0.15392 2012-05-29 $0.16234