Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Stock

ROYT

Price as of:

$0.39 -0.02 -4.88%

Industry

Asset Management

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)

ROYT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.22

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ROYT DARS™ Rating

ROYT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.39

Quote Time

Today's Volume

773,200

Open Price

$0.41

Day's Range

$0.38 - $0.43

Previous Close

$0.41

52 week low / high

$0.18 - $2.37

Percent off 52 week high

-83.54%

ROYT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ROYT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ROYT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

ROYT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ROYT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-30

$0.02381

2019-08-02

$0.02074

2019-07-03

$0.02774

2019-05-31

$0.0312

2019-05-03

$0.02791

2019-04-05

$0.01946

2019-03-08

$0.01989

2019-02-08

$0.01245

2019-01-04

$0.01376

2018-12-07

$0.04097

2018-11-02

$0.01693

2018-10-04

$0.02834

2018-09-05

$0.04063

2018-08-08

$0.03887

2018-07-06

$0.03635

2018-06-08

$0.01876

2018-04-06

$0.02225

2018-03-09

$0.03987

2018-02-02

$0.01635

2017-12-29

$0.02776

2017-12-08

$0.01614

2017-11-09

$0.01264

2017-10-05

$0.00117

2017-08-31

$0.00931

2017-08-03

$0.00266

2017-07-06

$0.02776

2017-06-01

$0.00673

2017-05-04

$0.00542

2017-04-05

$0.02617

2017-03-07

$0.00487

2016-01-04

$0.00593

2015-12-01

$0.00884

2015-11-02

$0.0075

2015-10-01

$0.0028

2015-09-02

$0.02281

2015-08-03

$0.03844

2015-06-30

$0.04289

2015-06-03

$0.0286

2015-05-04

$0.00897

2015-04-01

$0.00775

2015-03-04

$0.00614

2015-02-02

$0.03212

2015-01-02

$0.05256

2014-12-02

$0.07291

2014-11-03

$0.08808

2014-10-02

$0.09219

2014-09-02

$0.11417

2014-08-04

$0.13234

2014-07-01

$0.14872

2014-06-02

$0.12248

2014-05-05

$0.12102

2014-04-01

$0.12188

2014-03-04

$0.12574

2014-02-03

$0.13396

2014-01-02

$0.12833

2013-12-03

$0.13084

2013-11-05

$0.14756

2013-10-02

$0.15761

2013-09-04

$0.1699

2013-08-01

$0.15462

2013-07-02

$0.15721

2013-05-30

$0.1527

2013-04-30

$0.146

2013-04-03

$0.13655

2013-03-05

$0.15403

2013-01-31

$0.15116

2012-12-27

$0.13941

2012-11-28

$0.15228

2012-10-29

$0.13939

2012-09-26

$0.14987

2012-08-29

$0.1485

2012-07-27

$0.15187

2012-06-27

$0.15392

2012-05-29

$0.16234

ROYT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ROYT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ROYT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ROYT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ROYT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

2years

ROYT

News
ROYT

Research
ROYT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ROYT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

ROYT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-11-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0238

2019-08-22

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0207

2019-07-25

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0277

2019-06-25

2019-07-03

2019-07-05

2019-07-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0312

2019-05-23

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0279

2019-04-26

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2019-03-28

2019-04-05

2019-04-08

2019-04-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0199

2019-02-28

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-03-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0125

2019-01-30

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-02-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0138

2018-12-27

2019-01-04

2019-01-07

2019-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-11-30

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2018-12-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0169

2018-10-25

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0283

2018-09-26

2018-10-04

2018-10-08

2018-10-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0406

2018-08-27

2018-09-05

2018-09-06

2018-09-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0389

2018-07-30

2018-08-08

2018-08-09

2018-08-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0364

2018-06-27

2018-07-06

2018-07-09

2018-07-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0188

2018-05-31

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0223

2018-03-29

2018-04-06

2018-04-09

2018-04-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0399

2018-02-28

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-03-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0164

2018-01-26

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0278

2017-12-21

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0161

2017-11-30

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2017-12-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0126

2017-10-31

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-11-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0012

2017-09-28

2017-10-05

2017-10-09

2017-10-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0093

2017-08-25

2017-08-31

2017-09-05

2017-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0027

2017-07-28

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0278

2017-06-30

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0067

2017-05-24

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0054

2017-04-26

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-05-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0262

2017-03-28

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

2017-04-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0049

2017-02-27

2017-03-07

2017-03-09

2017-03-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0059

2015-12-23

2016-01-04

2016-01-06

2016-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0088

2015-11-23

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0075

2015-10-23

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0028

2015-09-24

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0228

2015-08-24

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0384

2015-07-24

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0429

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

2015-07-03

2015-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0286

2015-05-26

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

2015-06-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0090

2015-04-23

2015-05-04

2015-05-06

2015-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0078

2015-03-23

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0061

2015-02-24

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

2015-03-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0321

2015-01-23

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0526

2014-12-23

2015-01-02

2015-01-06

2015-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0729

2014-11-24

2014-12-02

2014-12-04

2014-12-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0881

2014-10-23

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0922

2014-09-23

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

2014-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1142

2014-08-25

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1323

2014-07-24

2014-08-04

2014-08-06

2014-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1487

2014-06-23

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1225

2014-05-22

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2014-04-24

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

2014-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1219

2014-03-24

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1257

2014-02-24

2014-03-04

2014-03-06

2014-03-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2014-01-23

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1283

2013-12-23

2014-01-02

2014-01-06

2014-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2013-11-25

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

2013-12-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1476

2013-10-24

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

2013-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1576

2013-09-24

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

2013-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1699

2013-08-27

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1546

2013-07-26

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1572

2013-06-25

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1527

2013-05-24

2013-05-30

2013-06-03

2013-06-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1460

2013-04-22

2013-04-30

2013-05-02

2013-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1366

2013-03-26

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

2013-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1540

2013-02-25

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

2013-03-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1512

2013-01-25

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1394

2012-12-21

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1523

2012-11-20

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1394

2012-10-19

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1499

2012-09-18

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1485

2012-08-21

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1519

2012-07-20

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1539

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1623

2012-05-21

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-15

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

ROYT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Pacific Coast Oil Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ROYT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Asset Management

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) is a perpetual trust formed by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP (PCEC) to help finance California onshore oil properties in the Santa Maria and Los Angeles Basins. The trust supplies capital during the development of these properties. The company was established in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas. Pacific Coast Oil Trust is largely affected by the price of commodities such as crude oil and natural gas, which can add volatility to its operating results. As well, Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s operating profits are dependent on PCEC’s ability to explore and develop proved reserves. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has been paying dividends since its inception in 2012, and has increased them annually since then. Pacific Coast Oil Trust pays its dividends monthly.

