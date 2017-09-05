Best Dividend Stocks
Prospect Capital Corporation

Stock

PSEC

Price as of:

$6.58 -0.07 -1.05%

Industry

Asset Management

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

10.75%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.72

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

84.71%

EPS $0.85

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PSEC DARS™ Rating

PSEC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.58

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,372,500

Open Price

$6.65

Day's Range

$6.56 - $6.67

Previous Close

$6.65

52 week low / high

$5.7 - $6.97

Percent off 52 week high

-5.60%

PSEC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0600

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 31

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0600

2019-11-06

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-01-23

Regular

$0.0600

2019-11-06

2020-01-30

2020-01-31

2020-02-20

Regular

PSEC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PSEC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-30

$0.06

2019-12-31

$0.06

2019-11-27

$0.06

2019-10-30

$0.06

2019-09-27

$0.06

2019-08-29

$0.06

2019-07-30

$0.06

2019-06-27

$0.06

2019-05-30

$0.06

2019-04-29

$0.06

2019-03-28

$0.06

2019-02-27

$0.06

2019-01-30

$0.06

2018-12-31

$0.06

2018-11-29

$0.06

2018-10-30

$0.06

2018-09-27

$0.06

2018-08-30

$0.06

2018-07-30

$0.06

2018-06-28

$0.06

2018-05-30

$0.06

2018-04-27

$0.06

2018-03-28

$0.06

2018-02-27

$0.06

2018-01-30

$0.06

2017-12-28

$0.06

2017-11-29

$0.06

2017-10-30

$0.06

2017-09-28

$0.06

2017-08-29

$0.08333

2017-07-27

$0.08333

2017-06-28

$0.08333

2017-05-26

$0.08333

2017-04-26

$0.08333

2017-03-29

$0.08333

2017-02-24

$0.08333

2017-01-27

$0.08333

2016-12-28

$0.08333

2016-11-28

$0.08333

2016-10-27

$0.08333

2016-09-28

$0.08333

2016-08-29

$0.08333

2016-07-27

$0.08333

2016-06-28

$0.08333

2016-05-26

$0.08333

2016-04-27

$0.08333

2016-03-29

$0.08333

2016-02-25

$0.08333

2016-01-27

$0.08333

2015-12-29

$0.08333

2015-11-25

$0.08333

2015-10-28

$0.08333

2015-09-28

$0.08333

2015-08-27

$0.08333

2015-07-29

$0.08333

2015-06-26

$0.08333

2015-05-27

$0.08333

2015-04-28

$0.08333

2015-03-27

$0.08333

2015-02-25

$0.08333

2015-01-28

$0.110625

2014-12-29

$0.1106

2014-11-25

$0.110575

2014-10-29

$0.11055

2014-09-26

$0.110525

2014-08-27

$0.1105

2014-07-29

$0.110475

2014-06-26

$0.11045

2014-05-28

$0.110425

2014-04-28

$0.1104

2014-03-27

$0.110375

2014-02-26

$0.11035

2014-01-29

$0.110325

2013-12-27

$0.1103

2013-11-26

$0.110275

2013-10-29

$0.11025

2013-09-26

$0.110225

2013-08-28

$0.1102

2013-07-29

$0.110175

2013-06-26

$0.11015

2013-05-29

$0.110125

2013-04-26

$0.1101

2013-03-26

$0.110075

2013-02-26

$0.11005

2013-01-29

$0.110025

2012-12-27

$0.11

2012-11-28

$0.101675

2012-10-29

$0.10165

2012-09-26

$0.101625

2012-08-29

$0.1016

2012-07-27

$0.101575

2012-06-27

$0.10155

2012-05-29

$0.101525

2012-04-26

$0.1015

2012-03-28

$0.101475

2012-02-27

$0.10145

2012-01-27

$0.101425

2011-12-28

$0.1014

2011-11-28

$0.101375

2011-10-27

$0.10135

2011-09-28

$0.101325

2011-08-29

$0.1013

2011-07-27

$0.101275

2011-06-28

$0.10125

2011-05-26

$0.101225

2011-04-27

$0.1012

2011-03-29

$0.101175

2011-02-24

$0.10115

2011-01-27

$0.101125

2010-12-29

$0.101

2010-11-26

$0.100875

2010-10-27

$0.10075

2010-09-28

$0.100625

2010-08-27

$0.1005

2010-07-28

$0.10025

2010-06-28

$0.1

2010-03-30

$0.41

2009-12-29

$0.40875

2009-10-06

$0.4075

2009-07-06

$0.40625

2009-03-27

$0.405

2008-12-29

$0.40375

2008-09-26

$0.4025

2008-06-26

$0.40125

2008-03-27

$0.4

2007-12-26

$0.395

2007-09-17

$0.3925

2007-06-20

$0.39

2007-03-21

$0.3875

2006-12-27

$0.385

2006-09-20

$0.38

2006-06-21

$0.34

2006-03-22

$0.3

2005-12-20

$0.28

2005-09-20

$0.2

2005-06-08

$0.15

2005-03-09

$0.125

2004-12-08

$0.1

PSEC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PSEC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PSEC

Metric

PSEC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PSEC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.37%

0.00%

8years

PSEC

PSEC

PSEC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PSEC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

PSEC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0600

2019-11-06

2020-01-30

2020-01-31

2020-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-11-06

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-11-06

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-08-27

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-08-27

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-05-08

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-05-08

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-05-08

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-05-08

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-02-06

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-02-06

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-02-06

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-11-06

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-11-06

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

2019-01-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-11-06

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-08-28

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-08-28

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-05-09

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-05-09

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-05-09

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-05-09

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-02-07

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-02-07

2018-03-28

2018-03-30

2018-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-02-07

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-11-08

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-11-08

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-11-08

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-08-28

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-08-28

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2017-05-09

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2017-05-09

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2017-05-09

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2017-05-09

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2017-02-07

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2017-02-07

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2017-02-07

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2016-11-08

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2016-11-08

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2016-11-08

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2016-08-25

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2016-08-25

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2016-05-09

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2016-05-09

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2016-05-09

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2016-05-09

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2016-02-09

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2016-02-09

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2016-02-09

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2015-11-04

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-02-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2015-11-04

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2015-11-04

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2015-08-24

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2015-08-24

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2015-05-06

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2015-05-06

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2015-05-06

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2015-05-06

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2014-12-08

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2014-12-08

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2014-12-08

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1106

2014-09-24

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1106

2014-05-06

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1106

2014-05-06

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1106

2014-05-06

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1105

2014-02-03

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1105

2014-02-03

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1105

2014-02-03

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1105

2013-11-04

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1104

2013-11-04

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1104

2013-11-04

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1104

2013-08-21

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1104

2013-08-21

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1103

2013-08-21

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1103

2013-06-17

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1103

2013-06-17

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1103

2013-06-17

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1102

2013-06-17

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1102

2013-05-06

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1102

2013-05-06

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1102

2013-05-06

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1101

2013-05-06

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1101

2013-02-07

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1101

2013-02-07

2013-03-26

2013-03-29

2013-04-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1101

2013-02-07

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2012-11-07

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2012-11-07

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1017

2012-11-07

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1017

2012-08-21

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1016

2012-08-21

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1016

2012-05-07

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1016

2012-05-07

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1016

2012-05-07

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1015

2012-05-07

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1015

2012-02-06

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1015

2012-02-06

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1015

2012-02-06

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1014

2011-11-07

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1014

2011-11-07

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1014

2011-11-07

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1014

2011-08-24

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1013

2011-08-24

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1013

2011-05-09

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1013

2011-05-09

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1013

2011-05-09

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1012

2011-05-09

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1012

2011-02-09

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1012

2011-02-09

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1012

2011-02-09

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1011

2010-11-08

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1010

2010-11-08

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1009

2010-11-08

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1008

2010-08-26

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1006

2010-08-26

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2010-06-18

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1003

2010-06-18

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-06-18

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4100

2010-03-18

2010-03-30

2010-03-31

2010-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4088

2009-12-17

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4075

2009-09-28

2009-10-06

2009-10-08

2009-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2009-06-23

2009-07-06

2009-07-08

2009-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2009-03-24

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4038

2008-12-19

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4025

2008-09-16

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4013

2008-06-19

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-03-06

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2007-12-18

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3925

2007-09-06

2007-09-17

2007-09-19

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2007-06-14

2007-06-20

2007-06-22

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3875

2007-03-14

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2006-12-15

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2006-07-31

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2006-06-14

2006-06-21

2006-06-23

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-03-15

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2005-12-12

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2005-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-09-15

2005-09-20

2005-09-22

2005-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-04-21

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-02-09

2005-03-09

2005-03-11

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-11-11

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2004-12-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PSEC

Learn more about Prospect Capital Corporation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PSEC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Asset Management

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is a New York, New York based financial services and business development company founded in 1988. It lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. It is a private equity firm that typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. PSEC is affected largely by the strength of capital markets and the global macroeconomic environment. As well, PSEC faces a highly competitive market for investment opportunities, and needs to effectively capitalize on opportunities for continued growth. PSEC has been paying dividends since 2004 and has been increasing them consecutively annually since. PSEC pays out dividends monthly.

