Ralph Lauren Corp

Stock

RL

Price as of:

$117.79 -0.64 -0.54%

Industry

Textile Apparel Clothing

/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Textile Apparel Clothing /

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

RL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.34%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.75

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

38.25%

EPS $7.19

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get RL DARS™ Rating

RL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$117.79

Quote Time

Today's Volume

593,000

Open Price

$118.49

Day's Range

$116.86 - $118.76

Previous Close

$118.43

52 week low / high

$82.69 - $133.63

Percent off 52 week high

-11.85%

RL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.6875

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 26

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.6875

2019-12-13

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-10

Regular

Trade RL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

RL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-26

$0.6875

2019-09-26

$0.6875

2019-06-27

$0.6875

2019-03-28

$0.625

2018-12-27

$0.625

2018-09-27

$0.625

2018-06-28

$0.625

2018-03-28

$0.5

2017-12-28

$0.5

2017-09-28

$0.5

2017-06-28

$0.5

2017-03-29

$0.5

2016-12-28

$0.5

2016-09-28

$0.5

2016-06-29

$0.5

2016-03-30

$0.5

2015-12-22

$0.5

2015-09-23

$0.5

2015-06-24

$0.5

2015-03-25

$0.5

2014-12-23

$0.45

2014-09-24

$0.45

2014-06-25

$0.45

2014-03-26

$0.45

2013-12-24

$0.45

2013-09-25

$0.4

2013-06-27

$0.4

2013-03-26

$0.4

2012-12-13

$0.4

2012-09-26

$0.4

2012-06-27

$0.4

2012-03-28

$0.2

2011-12-28

$0.2

2011-09-28

$0.2

2011-06-29

$0.2

2011-03-30

$0.2

2010-12-29

$0.1

2010-09-29

$0.1

2010-06-30

$0.1

2010-03-30

$0.1

2009-12-22

$0.1

2009-09-23

$0.05

2009-06-24

$0.05

2009-03-25

$0.05

2008-12-23

$0.05

2008-09-24

$0.05

2008-06-25

$0.05

2008-03-26

$0.05

2007-12-26

$0.05

2007-09-26

$0.05

2007-06-27

$0.05

2007-03-28

$0.05

2006-12-27

$0.05

2006-09-27

$0.05

2006-06-28

$0.05

2006-03-29

$0.05

2005-12-28

$0.05

2005-09-28

$0.05

2005-06-29

$0.05

2005-03-30

$0.05

2004-12-29

$0.05

2004-09-29

$0.05

2004-06-30

$0.05

2004-03-31

$0.05

2003-12-23

$0.05

2003-09-24

$0.05

2003-06-25

$0.05

RL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RL

Metric

RL Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

RL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.20%

15.79%

1years

RL

News
RL

Research
RL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

RL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6875

2019-12-13

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6875

2019-09-13

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6875

2019-05-14

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2019-03-15

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2018-12-14

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2018-09-14

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2018-06-07

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-03-15

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-12-14

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-09-15

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-06-16

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-03-10

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-12-13

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-08-31

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-06-21

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-03-11

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-12-11

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2016-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-09-14

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-06-11

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-02-04

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2014-12-11

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2015-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2014-09-11

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2014-06-12

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2014-03-11

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2013-11-06

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2014-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-09-11

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-06-18

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-03-18

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-12-07

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-09-17

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-05-22

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-03-19

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-12-19

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-09-19

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-06-20

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-02-09

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-12-20

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-09-20

2010-09-29

2010-10-01

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-03-22

2010-03-30

2010-04-02

2010-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-11-04

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2010-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-09-15

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-06-16

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-03-17

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-12-16

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2009-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-09-16

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-06-17

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-03-17

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-12-17

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-09-17

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-06-18

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-03-19

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-12-18

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-09-18

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-06-20

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-03-21

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-12-19

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-09-19

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-06-14

2005-06-29

2005-07-01

2005-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-03-21

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

2005-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-12-20

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-09-20

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-06-17

2004-06-30

2004-07-02

2004-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-03-22

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

2004-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-12-15

2003-12-23

2003-12-26

2004-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-09-15

2003-09-24

2003-09-26

2003-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-05-21

2003-06-25

2003-06-27

2003-07-11

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

RL

Investor Resources

Learn more about Ralph Lauren Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

RL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Textile Apparel Clothing

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of lifestyle products. It offers apparel products, home products, and fragrance products. The company sells its products primarily under the Ralph Lauren, Club Monaco, and American Living brand names. In February 2013, Ralph Lauren Corporation sold its Chaps brand (under Warnaco group) to Phillips Van Heusen (PVH). Ralph Lauren Corporation sells its products through department stores, specialty stores, golf and pro shops, as well as company-owned and licensed retail stores, concessions-based shops-within-shops, and e-commerce websites. The company also sells its apparel, home, and other products through licensing alliances. As of March 29, 2014, the company operated 433 retail stores, 503 concessions-based shops-within-shops, and eight e-commerce websites. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Polo Ralph Lauren Corporation and changed its name to Ralph Lauren Corporation in August 2011. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York. Ralph Lauren Corporation has been paying dividends since 2003, and has increased its dividends annually since 2009. Ralph Lauren pays its dividends quarterly.

