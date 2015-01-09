Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of lifestyle products. It offers apparel products, home products, and fragrance products. The company sells its products primarily under the Ralph Lauren, Club Monaco, and American Living brand names. In February 2013, Ralph Lauren Corporation sold its Chaps brand (under Warnaco group) to Phillips Van Heusen (PVH). Ralph Lauren Corporation sells its products through department stores, specialty stores, golf and pro shops, as well as company-owned and licensed retail stores, concessions-based shops-within-shops, and e-commerce websites. The company also sells its apparel, home, and other products through licensing alliances. As of March 29, 2014, the company operated 433 retail stores, 503 concessions-based shops-within-shops, and eight e-commerce websites. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Polo Ralph Lauren Corporation and changed its name to Ralph Lauren Corporation in August 2011. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York. Ralph Lauren Corporation has been paying dividends since 2003, and has increased its dividends annually since 2009. Ralph Lauren pays its dividends quarterly.