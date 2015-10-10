Best Dividend Stocks
Hanesbrands, Inc.

Stock

HBI

Price as of:

$15.0 +0.36 +2.46%

Industry

Textile Apparel Clothing

/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Textile Apparel Clothing /

Hanesbrands, Inc. (HBI)

HBI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.10%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

34.01%

EPS $1.76

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get HBI DARS™ Rating

HBI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,120,004

Open Price

$14.89

Day's Range

$14.81 - $15.12

Previous Close

$14.64

52 week low / high

$11.57 - $19.38

Percent off 52 week high

-22.60%

HBI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HBI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HBI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

HBI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HBI's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-08

$0.15

2019-08-12

$0.15

2019-05-13

$0.15

2019-02-15

$0.15

2018-11-09

$0.15

2018-08-13

$0.15

2018-05-14

$0.15

2018-02-16

$0.15

2017-11-13

$0.15

2017-08-11

$0.15

2017-05-12

$0.15

2017-02-10

$0.15

2016-11-10

$0.11

2016-08-12

$0.11

2016-05-13

$0.11

2016-02-11

$0.11

2015-11-13

$0.1

2015-08-14

$0.1

2015-05-19

$0.1

2015-02-05

$0.1

2014-11-14

$0.075

2014-08-08

$0.075

2014-05-09

$0.075

2014-02-13

$0.075

2013-11-06

$0.05

2013-08-09

$0.05

2013-05-16

$0.05

HBI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HBI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HBI

Metric

HBI Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

HBI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.89%

0.00%

0years

HBI

HBI

HBI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HBI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

HBI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1500

2019-10-22

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-07-23

2019-08-12

2019-08-13

2019-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-04-23

2019-05-13

2019-05-14

2019-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-02-07

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-10-23

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-07-24

2018-08-13

2018-08-14

2018-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-04-24

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-02-08

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-10-24

2017-11-13

2017-11-14

2017-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-07-25

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-04-25

2017-05-12

2017-05-16

2017-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-01-24

2017-02-10

2017-02-14

2017-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-10-25

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-07-26

2016-08-12

2016-08-16

2016-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-04-26

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-01-26

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-10-27

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-07-28

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-04-28

2015-05-19

2015-05-21

2015-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-01-28

2015-02-05

2015-02-09

2015-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-10-28

2014-11-14

2014-11-18

2014-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-07-22

2014-08-08

2014-08-12

2014-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-04-22

2014-05-09

2014-05-13

2014-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-01-28

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-10-29

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-07-23

2013-08-09

2013-08-13

2013-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-04-04

2013-05-16

2013-05-20

2013-06-03

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

HBI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Hanesbrands, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HBI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Textile Apparel Clothing

Hanesbrands, Inc. (HBI) engages in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling a range of basic apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Innerwear, Outerwear, Direct to Consumer, and International. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including retailers, wholesalers, and third party embellishers, as well as directly to consumers. Hanesbrands Inc. also licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. As of December 28, 2013, it operated 268 direct outlet stores in 40 states. The company is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Hanesbrands operates in a highly competitive industry and is reliant on its ability to maintain its brands and to keep up with fashion trends and consumer preferences. Hanesbrands has been paying dividends since 2013. Hanesbrands pays its dividends quarterly.

