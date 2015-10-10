Hanesbrands, Inc. (HBI) engages in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling a range of basic apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Innerwear, Outerwear, Direct to Consumer, and International. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including retailers, wholesalers, and third party embellishers, as well as directly to consumers. Hanesbrands Inc. also licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. As of December 28, 2013, it operated 268 direct outlet stores in 40 states. The company is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Hanesbrands operates in a highly competitive industry and is reliant on its ability to maintain its brands and to keep up with fashion trends and consumer preferences. Hanesbrands has been paying dividends since 2013. Hanesbrands pays its dividends quarterly.