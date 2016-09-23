Best Dividend Stocks
Ingredion

Stock

INGR

Price as of:

$89.13 -0.3 -0.34%

Industry

Processed And Packaged Goods

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Ingredion (INGR)

INGR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.82%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.52

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

38.58%

EPS $6.53

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get INGR DARS™ Rating

INGR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$89.13

Quote Time

Today's Volume

196,224

Open Price

$89.61

Day's Range

$88.68 - $89.8

Previous Close

$89.43

52 week low / high

$73.0 - $99.91

Percent off 52 week high

-10.79%

INGR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

INGR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade INGR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
INGR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast INGR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-30

$0.63

2019-06-28

$0.625

2019-03-29

$0.625

2018-12-31

$0.625

2018-09-28

$0.625

2018-06-29

$0.6

2018-03-29

$0.6

2017-12-29

$0.6

2017-09-29

$0.6

2017-06-28

$0.5

2017-03-29

$0.5

2016-12-28

$0.5

2016-09-29

$0.5

2016-06-28

$0.45

2016-03-29

$0.45

2015-12-29

$0.45

2015-09-28

$0.45

2015-06-26

$0.42

2015-03-27

$0.42

2014-12-29

$0.42

2014-09-26

$0.42

2014-06-26

$0.42

2014-03-27

$0.42

2013-12-27

$0.42

2013-09-26

$0.38

2013-06-27

$0.38

2013-03-27

$0.38

2012-12-27

$0.26

2012-10-01

$0.26

2012-06-28

$0.2

2012-03-29

$0.2

2011-12-28

$0.2

2011-09-29

$0.16

2011-06-28

$0.16

2011-03-29

$0.14

2010-12-29

$0.14

2010-09-28

$0.14

2010-06-28

$0.14

2010-03-29

$0.14

2009-12-30

$0.14

2009-09-28

$0.14

2009-06-26

$0.14

2009-03-27

$0.14

2009-01-06

$0.14

2008-09-30

$0.14

2008-06-24

$0.14

2008-04-01

$0.12

2008-01-02

$0.11

2007-10-02

$0.11

2007-06-26

$0.09

2007-04-03

$0.09

2007-01-03

$0.09

2006-09-27

$0.08

2006-06-26

$0.08

2006-03-28

$0.08

2005-12-30

$0.07

2005-09-28

$0.07

2005-06-27

$0.07

2005-03-28

$0.07

2004-12-31

$0.07

2004-09-28

$0.06

2004-06-28

$0.06

2004-03-29

$0.06

2003-12-30

$0.06

2003-09-26

$0.05

2003-06-26

$0.05

2003-03-31

$0.05

2002-12-30

$0.05

2002-09-26

$0.05

2002-06-26

$0.05

2002-03-27

$0.05

2001-12-28

$0.05

2001-09-26

$0.05

2001-06-27

$0.05

2001-03-28

$0.05

2000-12-28

$0.05

2000-09-27

$0.05

2000-06-28

$0.05

2000-03-29

$0.05

1999-12-30

$0.05

1999-09-28

$0.05

1999-06-28

$0.04

1999-03-29

$0.04

1998-12-30

$0.04

1998-09-28

$0.04

INGR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
INGR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for INGR

Metric

INGR Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

INGR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.87%

2.86%

6years

INGR

INGR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

INGR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

INGR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6300

2019-09-18

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2019-05-15

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2019-03-20

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

2019-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-05-16

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-03-21

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-05-17

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-03-15

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-12-09

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-09-21

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-05-18

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-03-16

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2015-12-11

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2015-09-17

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2015-05-20

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2015-03-18

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2014-12-12

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2014-09-16

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2014-05-21

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2014-03-20

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2013-12-13

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2013-09-18

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2013-05-15

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2013-03-20

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-12-14

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-09-20

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-05-15

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

2012-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-03-21

2012-03-29

2012-04-02

2012-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-12-21

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-09-21

2011-09-29

2011-10-03

2011-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-05-18

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-03-16

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-11-17

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-09-15

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-05-19

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-03-17

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-11-18

2009-12-30

2010-01-04

2010-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-09-21

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-05-20

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-03-18

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-11-19

2009-01-06

2009-01-08

2009-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-09-17

2008-09-30

2008-10-02

2008-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-05-21

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-03-19

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2007-11-14

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2007-09-19

2007-10-02

2007-10-04

2007-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-05-16

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-03-21

2007-04-03

2007-04-05

2007-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-11-15

2007-01-03

2007-01-04

2007-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-09-20

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-05-17

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

2006-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-03-15

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-12-07

2005-12-30

2006-01-04

2006-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-09-21

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-05-18

2005-06-27

2005-06-29

2005-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-03-16

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-12-01

2004-12-31

2005-01-04

2005-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-09-15

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-05-19

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-03-24

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2003-12-09

2003-12-30

2004-01-02

2004-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-09-17

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-05-21

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-03-26

2003-03-31

2003-04-02

2003-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-11-20

2002-12-30

2003-01-02

2003-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-09-18

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-05-15

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-03-20

2002-03-27

2002-04-01

2002-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-11-20

2001-12-28

2002-01-02

2002-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-09-19

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-05-16

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-03-21

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-11-21

2000-12-28

2001-01-02

2001-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-09-20

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-05-17

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-03-23

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-11-17

1999-12-30

2000-01-03

2000-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-09-22

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-05-19

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-03-17

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-11-20

1998-12-30

1999-01-04

1999-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-09-16

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-23

Initial

Regular

Quarter

INGR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Ingredion on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

INGR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Processed And Packaged Goods

Ingredion Inc. (INGR), formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. manufactures and sells a range of starch and sweetener ingredients to a variety of packaged foods, beverage, brewing and industrial customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The Company’s range of customers include food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceutical, paper and corrugated products, textile and personal care industries, as well as the worldwide animal feed and corn oil markets. Its product line includes starches and sweeteners, animal feed products and edible corn oils. The Company’s starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Its sweetener products include glucose corn syrups, high maltose corn syrups, high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), caramel color, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose and corn syrup solids

