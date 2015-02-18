Best Dividend Stocks
Avon Products

Stock

AVP

Price as of:

$5.38 +0.06 +1.13%

Industry

Personal Products

/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Personal Products /

Avon Products (AVP)

AVP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.27

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get AVP DARS™ Rating

AVP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.38

Quote Time

Today's Volume

14,949,047

Open Price

$5.33

Day's Range

$5.27 - $5.41

Previous Close

$5.32

52 week low / high

$1.3 - $5.61

Percent off 52 week high

-4.10%

AVP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AVP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

AVP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AVP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2015-11-12

$0.06

2015-08-11

$0.06

2015-05-12

$0.06

2015-02-19

$0.06

2014-11-10

$0.06

2014-08-12

$0.06

2014-05-13

$0.06

2014-02-26

$0.06

2013-11-13

$0.06

2013-08-13

$0.06

2013-05-10

$0.06

2013-02-22

$0.06

2012-11-13

$0.06

2012-08-13

$0.23

2012-05-15

$0.23

2012-02-22

$0.23

2011-11-10

$0.23

2011-08-11

$0.23

2011-05-17

$0.23

2011-02-15

$0.23

2010-11-12

$0.22

2010-08-13

$0.22

2010-05-18

$0.22

2010-02-19

$0.22

2009-11-18

$0.21

2009-08-13

$0.21

2009-05-19

$0.21

2009-02-12

$0.21

2008-11-19

$0.2

2008-08-13

$0.2

2008-05-13

$0.2

2008-02-19

$0.2

2007-11-13

$0.185

2007-08-15

$0.185

2007-05-16

$0.185

2007-02-13

$0.185

2006-11-14

$0.175

2006-08-15

$0.175

2006-05-12

$0.175

2006-02-10

$0.175

2005-11-15

$0.165

2005-08-16

$0.165

2005-05-17

$0.165

2005-02-10

$0.165

2004-11-12

$0.14

2004-08-16

$0.14

2004-05-13

$0.07

2004-02-11

$0.14

2003-11-19

$0.105

2003-08-20

$0.105

2003-05-14

$0.105

2003-02-12

$0.105

2002-11-14

$0.1

2002-08-15

$0.1

2002-05-14

$0.1

2002-02-13

$0.1

2001-11-13

$0.095

2001-08-14

$0.095

2001-05-14

$0.095

2001-02-13

$0.095

2000-11-14

$0.0925

2000-08-14

$0.0925

2000-05-15

$0.0925

2000-02-14

$0.0925

1999-11-12

$0.09

1999-08-12

$0.09

1999-05-13

$0.09

1999-02-11

$0.09

1998-11-12

$0.085

1998-08-13

$0.085

1998-05-14

$0.085

1998-02-12

$0.085

1997-11-13

$0.07875

1997-08-14

$0.07875

1997-05-14

$0.07875

1997-02-13

$0.07875

1996-11-14

$0.0725

1996-08-14

$0.0725

1996-05-09

$0.0725

1996-02-12

$0.0725

1995-11-14

$0.06875

1995-08-16

$0.06875

1995-05-11

$0.0625

AVP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AVP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AVP

Metric

AVP Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is considerably higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

AVP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

AVP

News
AVP

Research
AVP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AVP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

AVP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-11-04

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-07-30

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-04-30

2015-05-12

2015-05-14

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-02-12

2015-02-19

2015-02-23

2015-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-10-30

2014-11-10

2014-11-13

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-07-31

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-02-13

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-10-31

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-04-30

2013-05-10

2013-05-14

2013-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-02-12

2013-02-22

2013-02-26

2013-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-05-03

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-02-14

2012-02-22

2012-02-24

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-11-02

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-05-05

2011-05-17

2011-05-19

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-02-03

2011-02-15

2011-02-17

2011-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-11-02

2010-11-12

2010-11-16

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-08-03

2010-08-13

2010-08-17

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-05-06

2010-05-18

2010-05-20

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-02-09

2010-02-19

2010-02-23

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-11-04

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-08-03

2009-08-13

2009-08-17

2009-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-05-07

2009-05-19

2009-05-21

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-02-03

2009-02-12

2009-02-17

2009-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-11-06

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-02-07

2008-02-19

2008-02-21

2008-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2007-11-02

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2007-08-02

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2007-05-03

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2006-11-02

2006-11-14

2006-11-16

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2006-08-03

2006-08-15

2006-08-17

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2006-05-04

2006-05-12

2006-05-16

2006-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2006-01-26

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2005-11-03

2005-11-15

2005-11-17

2005-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2005-08-02

2005-08-16

2005-08-18

2005-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2005-05-05

2005-05-17

2005-05-19

2005-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2005-02-01

2005-02-10

2005-02-14

2005-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-11-04

2004-11-12

2004-11-16

2004-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-08-05

2004-08-16

2004-08-18

2004-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-05-06

2004-05-13

2004-05-17

2004-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-02-03

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2003-11-06

2003-11-19

2003-11-21

2003-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2003-08-07

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2003-05-01

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2003-01-30

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-11-07

2002-11-14

2002-11-18

2002-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-08-08

2002-08-15

2002-08-19

2002-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-05-02

2002-05-14

2002-05-16

2002-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-01-31

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2001-11-01

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2001-08-01

2001-08-14

2001-08-16

2001-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2001-05-03

2001-05-14

2001-05-16

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2001-02-01

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2000-11-02

2000-11-14

2000-11-16

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2000-08-02

2000-08-14

2000-08-16

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2000-05-04

2000-05-15

2000-05-17

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2000-02-03

2000-02-14

2000-02-16

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-11-04

1999-11-12

1999-11-16

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-08-05

1999-08-12

1999-08-16

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-05-06

1999-05-13

1999-05-17

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-02-04

1999-02-11

1999-02-16

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1998-11-05

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1998-07-22

1998-08-13

1998-08-17

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1998-05-07

1998-05-14

1998-05-18

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1998-02-05

1998-02-12

1998-02-17

1998-03-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0788

1997-11-06

1997-11-13

1997-11-17

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0788

1997-08-01

1997-08-14

1997-08-18

1997-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0788

1997-05-01

1997-05-14

1997-05-16

1997-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0788

1997-02-06

1997-02-13

1997-02-18

1997-03-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

1996-11-07

1996-11-14

1996-11-18

1996-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

1996-08-01

1996-08-14

1996-08-16

1996-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

1996-05-02

1996-05-09

1996-05-13

1996-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

1996-02-01

1996-02-12

1996-02-14

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

1995-11-02

1995-11-14

1995-11-16

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

1995-08-02

1995-08-16

1995-08-18

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1995-05-04

1995-05-11

1995-05-17

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

AVP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Avon Products on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AVP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Personal Products

Avon Products (AVP) is a manufacturer and distributor of beauty, household, and personal care products that its sells products through representatives in over 140 countries across the world. Avon specializes in three product categories: Beauty, Fashion and Home. The company was founded in 1886, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

