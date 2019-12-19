This table allows you to know how fast MERC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-11 $0.1375 2019-09-24 $0.1375 2019-06-21 $0.1375 2019-03-26 $0.125 2018-12-12 $0.125 2018-09-25 $0.125 2018-06-26 $0.125 2018-03-27 $0.125 2017-12-26 $0.125 2017-09-26 $0.115 2017-06-23 $0.115 2017-03-24 $0.115 2016-12-20 $0.115 2016-09-22 $0.115 2016-06-23 $0.115 2016-03-23 $0.115 2015-12-23 $0.115 2015-09-24 $0.115 1999-04-28 $0.05 1998-04-28 $0.04 1997-04-28 $0.03