La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Stock

LZB

Price as of:

$31.33 -0.07 -0.22%

Industry

Home Furnishings And Fixtures

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

LZB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.79%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.56

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

26.17%

EPS $2.14

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get LZB DARS™ Rating

LZB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$31.33

Quote Time

Today's Volume

62,173

Open Price

$31.27

Day's Range

$31.0 - $31.33

Previous Close

$31.29

52 week low / high

$25.3 - $37.48

Percent off 52 week high

-16.70%

LZB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LZB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

LZB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LZB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$0.14

2019-09-05

$0.13

2019-05-29

$0.13

2019-03-08

$0.13

2018-12-07

$0.13

2018-09-06

$0.12

2018-05-31

$0.12

2018-03-05

$0.12

2017-12-08

$0.12

2017-09-07

$0.11

2017-05-30

$0.11

2017-03-02

$0.11

2016-12-07

$0.11

2016-08-31

$0.1

2016-05-23

$0.1

2016-02-25

$0.1

2015-11-25

$0.1

2015-08-27

$0.08

2015-05-26

$0.08

2015-02-25

$0.08

2014-11-25

$0.08

2014-08-27

$0.06

2014-05-27

$0.06

2014-02-26

$0.06

2013-11-26

$0.06

2013-08-28

$0.04

2013-05-28

$0.04

2013-02-27

$0.04

2012-12-06

$0.04

2008-11-24

$0.02

2008-08-27

$0.04

2008-05-23

$0.04

2008-02-27

$0.04

2007-11-21

$0.12

2007-08-27

$0.12

2007-05-23

$0.12

2007-02-22

$0.12

2006-11-21

$0.12

2006-08-22

$0.12

2006-05-24

$0.12

2006-02-22

$0.11

2005-11-28

$0.11

2005-08-26

$0.11

2005-05-25

$0.11

2005-02-23

$0.11

2004-11-23

$0.11

2004-08-26

$0.11

2004-05-26

$0.11

2004-02-25

$0.1

2003-11-25

$0.1

2003-08-27

$0.1

2003-05-21

$0.1

2003-02-20

$0.1

2002-11-21

$0.1

2002-08-22

$0.1

2002-05-22

$0.1

2002-02-22

$0.09

2001-11-21

$0.09

2001-08-22

$0.09

2001-05-23

$0.09

2001-02-21

$0.09

2000-11-22

$0.09

2000-08-23

$0.09

2000-05-24

$0.08

2000-02-23

$0.08

1999-11-17

$0.08

1999-08-25

$0.08

1999-05-19

$0.08

1999-02-17

$0.08

1998-11-25

$0.08

1998-08-19

$0.08

1998-05-20

$0.07

1998-02-18

$0.07

1997-11-19

$0.07

1997-08-20

$0.07

1997-05-21

$0.07

1997-02-18

$0.07

1996-11-20

$0.06333333333333334

1996-08-15

$0.06333333333333334

1996-05-16

$0.06333333333333334

1996-02-09

$0.06333333333333334

1995-11-15

$0.06333333333333334

1995-08-15

$0.06333333333333334

1995-05-15

$0.056666666666666664

LZB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LZB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LZB

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

LZB Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

LZB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.95%

14.29%

2years

LZB

LZB

LZB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LZB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

LZB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1400

2019-11-20

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-08-27

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-04-30

2019-05-29

2019-05-30

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-02-26

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-11-28

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2018-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-08-28

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-05-01

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-02-23

2018-03-05

2018-03-06

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-11-29

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2017-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-08-29

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-05-09

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-02-21

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-11-30

2016-12-07

2016-12-09

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-08-24

2016-08-31

2016-09-02

2016-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-05-03

2016-05-23

2016-05-25

2016-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-02-17

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-11-17

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-08-19

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-05-04

2015-05-26

2015-05-28

2015-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-02-17

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2014-11-18

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-08-19

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-04-29

2014-05-27

2014-05-29

2014-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-02-17

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-11-19

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2013-08-21

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2013-04-30

2013-05-28

2013-05-30

2013-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2013-02-19

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2012-11-28

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2008-11-18

2008-11-24

2008-11-27

2008-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-08-20

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-04-29

2008-05-23

2008-05-28

2008-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-02-19

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-11-13

2007-11-21

2007-11-26

2007-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-08-15

2007-08-27

2007-08-29

2007-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-05-09

2007-05-23

2007-05-25

2007-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-02-13

2007-02-22

2007-02-26

2007-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-11-14

2006-11-21

2006-11-24

2006-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-08-16

2006-08-22

2006-08-24

2006-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-05-09

2006-05-24

2006-05-29

2006-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2006-02-14

2006-02-22

2006-02-24

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2005-11-15

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2005-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2005-08-23

2005-08-26

2005-08-30

2005-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2005-05-10

2005-05-25

2005-05-27

2005-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2005-02-08

2005-02-23

2005-02-25

2005-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-11-09

2004-11-23

2004-11-26

2004-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-08-10

2004-08-26

2004-08-30

2004-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-05-04

2004-05-26

2004-05-28

2004-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-02-10

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-11-10

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2003-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-08-12

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-05-06

2003-05-21

2003-05-23

2003-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-02-11

2003-02-20

2003-02-24

2003-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-11-11

2002-11-21

2002-11-25

2002-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-08-14

2002-08-22

2002-08-26

2002-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-05-01

2002-05-22

2002-05-24

2002-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-02-12

2002-02-22

2002-02-26

2002-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-11-14

2001-11-21

2001-11-26

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-07-30

2001-08-22

2001-08-24

2001-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-05-11

2001-05-23

2001-05-25

2001-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-02-12

2001-02-21

2001-02-23

2001-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-11-16

2000-11-22

2000-11-27

2000-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-08-01

2000-08-23

2000-08-25

2000-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-05-09

2000-05-24

2000-05-26

2000-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-02-15

2000-02-23

2000-02-25

2000-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-11-09

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-07-27

1999-08-25

1999-08-27

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-05-04

1999-05-19

1999-05-21

1999-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-02-09

1999-02-17

1999-02-19

1999-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-11-20

1998-11-25

1998-11-30

1998-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-07-27

1998-08-19

1998-08-21

1998-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1998-05-12

1998-05-20

1998-05-22

1998-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1998-01-13

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1997-10-10

1997-11-19

1997-11-21

1997-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1997-07-28

1997-08-20

1997-08-22

1997-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1997-05-08

1997-05-21

1997-05-23

1997-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1997-01-14

1997-02-18

1997-02-20

1997-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0633

1996-11-12

1996-11-20

1996-11-22

1996-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0633

1996-07-30

1996-08-15

1996-08-19

1996-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0633

1996-05-07

1996-05-16

1996-05-20

1996-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0633

1996-01-09

1996-02-09

1996-02-13

1996-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0633

1995-10-09

1995-11-15

1995-11-17

1995-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0633

1995-07-31

1995-08-15

1995-08-17

1995-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-19

1995-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

LZB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Home Furnishings And Fixtures

No company description available.

