Leggett & Platt

Stock

LEG

Price as of:

$51.37 -0.15 -0.29%

Industry

Home Furnishings And Fixtures

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

LEG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.11%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

62.54%

EPS $2.56

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

47 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get LEG DARS™ Rating

LEG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$51.37

Quote Time

Today's Volume

157,412

Open Price

$51.55

Day's Range

$51.17 - $51.65

Previous Close

$51.52

52 week low / high

$33.48 - $55.42

Percent off 52 week high

-7.31%

LEG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LEG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

LEG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LEG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.4

2019-09-12

$0.4

2019-06-13

$0.4

2019-03-14

$0.38

2018-12-13

$0.38

2018-09-21

$0.38

2018-06-14

$0.38

2018-03-14

$0.36

2017-12-14

$0.36

2017-09-14

$0.36

2017-06-13

$0.36

2017-03-13

$0.34

2016-12-13

$0.34

2016-09-13

$0.34

2016-06-13

$0.34

2016-03-11

$0.32

2015-12-11

$0.32

2015-09-11

$0.32

2015-06-11

$0.31

2015-03-11

$0.31

2014-12-11

$0.31

2014-09-11

$0.31

2014-06-11

$0.3

2014-03-12

$0.3

2013-12-11

$0.3

2013-09-11

$0.3

2013-06-12

$0.29

2013-03-13

$0.29

2012-12-06

$0.29

2012-09-12

$0.29

2012-06-13

$0.28

2012-03-13

$0.28

2011-12-13

$0.28

2011-09-13

$0.28

2011-06-13

$0.27

2011-03-11

$0.27

2010-12-13

$0.27

2010-09-13

$0.27

2010-06-11

$0.26

2010-03-11

$0.26

2009-12-11

$0.26

2009-09-11

$0.26

2009-06-11

$0.25

2009-03-11

$0.25

2008-12-11

$0.25

2008-09-11

$0.25

2008-06-11

$0.25

2008-03-12

$0.25

2007-12-12

$0.25

2007-09-12

$0.18

2007-06-13

$0.18

2007-03-13

$0.17

2006-12-13

$0.17

2006-09-13

$0.17

2006-06-13

$0.17

2006-03-13

$0.16

2005-12-13

$0.16

2005-09-13

$0.16

2005-06-13

$0.16

2005-03-11

$0.15

2004-12-13

$0.15

2004-09-13

$0.15

2004-06-14

$0.14

2004-03-11

$0.14

2003-12-11

$0.14

2003-09-11

$0.14

2003-06-11

$0.13

2003-03-12

$0.13

2002-12-11

$0.13

2002-09-11

$0.13

2002-06-12

$0.12

2002-03-13

$0.12

2001-12-12

$0.12

2001-08-22

$0.12

2001-05-23

$0.12

2001-02-28

$0.12

2000-11-21

$0.11

2000-08-23

$0.11

2000-05-17

$0.1

2000-02-23

$0.1

1999-11-23

$0.09

1999-08-25

$0.09

1999-05-26

$0.09

1999-02-24

$0.09

1998-11-24

$0.08

1998-08-19

$0.08

1998-05-27

$0.08

1998-02-25

$0.075

1997-11-25

$0.07

1997-08-27

$0.07

1997-05-28

$0.065

1997-02-19

$0.065

1996-11-26

$0.06

1996-08-28

$0.06

1996-05-29

$0.055

1996-02-28

$0.055

1995-11-21

$0.05

1995-08-23

$0.05

1995-05-22

$0.045

LEG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LEG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LEG

Metric

LEG Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

LEG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.09%

6.67%

47years

LEG

News
LEG

Research
LEG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LEG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

LEG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4000

2019-11-05

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2019-08-06

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2019-05-07

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2019-02-27

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2018-11-06

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2018-09-11

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2018-05-15

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-02-21

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2017-11-07

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2017-08-03

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2017-05-09

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2017-02-21

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2016-11-08

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2017-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2016-08-04

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2016-05-17

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-02-24

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2015-11-03

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2015-08-12

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-05-05

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-02-25

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-11-04

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-08-05

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-05-07

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-02-26

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-11-05

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-08-08

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2013-05-09

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2013-02-28

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2012-11-08

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2012-08-08

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2012-05-10

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2012-02-23

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2011-11-10

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2012-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2011-08-02

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2011-05-12

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2011-02-24

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2010-11-11

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2011-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2010-08-04

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-05-13

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-02-25

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2009-11-05

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2009-08-06

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-05-07

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-02-19

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-11-06

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-08-07

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-05-08

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-02-21

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-11-13

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-08-09

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-05-09

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-02-22

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2006-11-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2006-08-02

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2006-05-10

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-02-23

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2005-11-02

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2006-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2005-08-03

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2005-05-04

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-02-24

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-11-04

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-08-04

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-05-05

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-02-11

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2003-11-11

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2004-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2003-08-06

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2003-05-14

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2003-02-12

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2002-11-13

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2003-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2002-08-14

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-05-08

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-02-13

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2001-11-14

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2001-08-08

2001-08-22

2001-08-24

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2001-05-09

2001-05-23

2001-05-25

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2001-02-14

2001-02-28

2001-03-02

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-11-09

2000-11-21

2000-11-24

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-08-09

2000-08-23

2000-08-25

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-05-03

2000-05-17

2000-05-19

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-02-09

2000-02-23

2000-02-25

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-11-10

1999-11-23

1999-11-26

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-08-11

1999-08-25

1999-08-27

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-05-12

1999-05-26

1999-05-28

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-02-10

1999-02-24

1999-02-26

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-11-11

1998-11-24

1998-11-27

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-08-06

1998-08-19

1998-08-21

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-05-13

1998-05-27

1998-05-29

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-02-11

1998-02-25

1998-02-27

1998-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1997-11-12

1997-11-25

1997-11-28

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1997-08-13

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1997-05-14

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1997-02-05

1997-02-19

1997-02-21

1997-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-11-13

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-08-14

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1996-05-15

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1996-02-14

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-11-08

1995-11-21

1995-11-24

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-08-09

1995-08-23

1995-08-25

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1995-05-10

1995-05-22

1995-05-26

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

LEG

Investor Resources

Learn more about Leggett & Platt on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

LEG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Home Furnishings And Fixtures

Leggett & Platt (LEG) engages in the design and production of a range of engineered components and products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings; Commercial Fixturing & Components; Industrial Materials; and Specialized Products. Leggett & Platt was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Carthage, Missouri. Leggett & Platt is largely affected by the cost of raw materials, particularly steel. As well, Leggett & Platt is affected by foreign currency fluctuations, as many of its operations are global. Leggett & Platt has been paying dividends since 1962, and has increased its dividends each year since 1972. As well, Leggett & Platt has only decreased its dividend in one year since 1962, in 1971. Leggett & Platt pays its dividends quarterly.

