Molson Coors

Stock

TAP

Price as of:

$35.49 +0.93 +2.69%

Industry

Beverages Brewers

Molson Coors (TAP)

TAP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

5.92%

consumer-goods Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$2.28

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

61.04%

EPS $3.74

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

TAP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$35.49

Quote Time

Today's Volume

450

Open Price

$35.49

Day's Range

$35.49 - $35.49

Previous Close

$34.56

52 week low / high

$34.01 - $64.32

Percent off 52 week high

-44.82%

TAP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TAP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TAP

Compare TAP to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Consumer Goods Sector
  • My Watchlist

TAP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TAP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-06

$0.57

2019-11-29

$0.57

2019-08-29

$0.57

2019-05-31

$0.41

2019-03-01

$0.41

2018-11-29

$0.41

2018-08-30

$0.41

2018-06-01

$0.41

2018-03-02

$0.41

2017-11-29

$0.41

2017-08-29

$0.41

2017-05-26

$0.41

2017-02-24

$0.41

2016-11-28

$0.41

2016-08-29

$0.41

2016-06-02

$0.41

2016-03-03

$0.41

2015-11-25

$0.41

2015-07-29

$0.41

2015-05-27

$0.41

2015-02-25

$0.41

2014-11-24

$0.37

2014-08-27

$0.37

2014-05-28

$0.37

2014-02-26

$0.37

2013-11-26

$0.32

2013-08-28

$0.32

2013-05-29

$0.32

2013-02-28

$0.32

2012-11-28

$0.32

2012-08-29

$0.32

2012-05-30

$0.32

2012-03-01

$0.32

2011-11-28

$0.32

2011-08-29

$0.32

2011-06-02

$0.32

2011-02-24

$0.28

2010-11-26

$0.28

2010-08-27

$0.28

2010-05-26

$0.28

2010-02-24

$0.24

2009-11-25

$0.24

2009-08-27

$0.24

2009-05-27

$0.24

2009-02-25

$0.2

2008-11-25

$0.2

2008-08-27

$0.2

2008-05-28

$0.2

2008-02-27

$0.16

2007-11-28

$0.16

2007-08-29

$0.16

2007-05-29

$0.16

2007-02-26

$0.16

2006-11-28

$0.16

2006-08-29

$0.16

2006-05-26

$0.16

2006-02-24

$0.16

2005-11-28

$0.16

2005-08-29

$0.16

2005-05-26

$0.16

2005-02-24

$0.16

2004-11-26

$0.1025

2004-08-27

$0.1025

2004-05-26

$0.1025

2004-02-25

$0.1025

2003-11-25

$0.1025

2003-08-27

$0.1025

2003-05-28

$0.1025

2003-02-26

$0.1025

2002-11-26

$0.1025

2002-08-28

$0.1025

2002-05-29

$0.1025

2002-02-26

$0.1025

2001-11-28

$0.1025

2001-08-29

$0.1025

2001-05-29

$0.1025

2001-02-26

$0.0925

2000-11-28

$0.0925

2000-08-29

$0.0925

2000-05-26

$0.0925

2000-02-25

$0.0825

2000-02-03

$0.07

1999-11-26

$0.0825

1999-10-28

$0.0625

1999-08-27

$0.0825

1999-07-29

$0.0625

1999-05-26

$0.0825

1999-04-29

$0.0625

1999-02-24

$0.075

1999-01-28

$0.0625

1998-11-25

$0.075

1998-10-29

$0.05

1998-08-27

$0.075

1998-07-30

$0.05

1998-05-27

$0.075

1998-04-30

$0.05

1998-02-25

$0.075

1998-02-05

$0.05

1997-11-25

$0.075

1997-10-30

$0.0375

1997-08-27

$0.075

1997-07-31

$0.0375

1997-05-28

$0.0625

1997-05-01

$0.0375

1997-02-26

$0.0625

1997-01-30

$0.0375

1996-11-26

$0.0625

1996-10-31

$0.0375

1996-08-28

$0.0625

1996-08-01

$0.0375

1996-05-29

$0.0625

1996-02-27

$0.0625

1995-11-28

$0.0625

1995-08-29

$0.0625

1995-05-24

$0.0625

TAP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TAP

Metric

TAP Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

TAP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.61%

16.33%

1years

TAP

News
TAP

Research
TAP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TAP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

TAP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5700

2020-02-20

2020-03-06

2020-03-09

2020-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2019-11-21

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2019-07-18

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2019-05-23

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2019-02-14

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2018-11-15

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2018-07-12

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2018-05-24

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2018-02-22

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2017-11-16

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2017-07-13

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2017-05-18

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2017-02-16

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-11-17

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-07-21

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-05-26

2016-06-02

2016-06-06

2016-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-02-25

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

2016-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2015-11-12

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2015-07-16

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2015-05-19

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2015-02-10

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-11-13

2014-11-24

2014-11-26

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-07-24

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-05-20

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-02-13

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2013-11-14

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2013-07-25

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2013-05-21

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2013-02-21

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2012-11-15

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2012-07-19

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2012-05-21

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2012-02-23

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2011-11-17

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2011-07-14

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2011-05-26

2011-06-02

2011-06-06

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2011-02-17

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2010-11-18

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2010-08-05

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2010-05-03

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-02-11

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-11-12

2009-11-25

2009-11-30

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-08-05

2009-08-27

2009-08-31

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-05-15

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-02-20

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-11-14

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-07-29

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-05-19

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-02-15

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2007-11-15

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2007-08-02

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2007-05-17

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2007-02-22

2007-02-26

2007-02-28

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-11-16

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-07-26

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-05-18

2006-05-26

2006-05-31

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-02-17

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2005-11-10

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2005-08-17

2005-08-29

2005-08-31

2005-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2005-05-12

2005-05-26

2005-05-31

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2005-02-10

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2004-11-12

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2004-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2004-08-17

2004-08-27

2004-08-31

2004-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2004-05-14

2004-05-26

2004-05-28

2004-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2004-02-12

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2003-11-13

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2003-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2003-08-18

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2003-05-16

2003-05-28

2003-05-31

2003-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2003-02-14

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2002-11-14

2002-11-26

2002-11-30

2002-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2002-08-15

2002-08-28

2002-08-31

2002-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2002-05-16

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2002-02-15

2002-02-26

2002-02-28

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2001-11-16

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2001-08-17

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2001-05-17

2001-05-29

2001-05-31

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2001-02-16

2001-02-26

2001-02-28

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2000-11-16

2000-11-28

2000-11-30

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2000-08-17

2000-08-29

2000-08-31

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2000-05-11

2000-05-26

2000-05-31

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2000-02-15

2000-02-25

2000-02-29

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2000-01-17

2000-02-03

2000-02-07

2000-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1999-11-12

1999-11-26

1999-11-30

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-10-19

1999-10-28

1999-11-01

1999-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1999-08-12

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-07-20

1999-07-29

1999-08-02

1999-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1999-05-13

1999-05-26

1999-05-31

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-04-20

1999-04-29

1999-05-03

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-02-17

1999-02-24

1999-02-28

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-01-19

1999-01-28

1999-02-01

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-11-13

1998-11-25

1998-11-30

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-10-20

1998-10-29

1998-11-02

1998-11-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-08-13

1998-08-27

1998-08-31

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-07-23

1998-07-30

1998-08-03

1998-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-05-15

1998-05-27

1998-05-31

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-04-22

1998-04-30

1998-05-04

1998-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-02-13

1998-02-25

1998-02-28

1998-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-01-28

1998-02-05

1998-02-09

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-11-13

1997-11-25

1997-11-30

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1997-10-22

1997-10-30

1997-11-03

1997-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-08-14

1997-08-27

1997-08-31

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1997-07-23

1997-07-31

1997-08-04

1997-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1997-05-16

1997-05-28

1997-05-31

1997-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1997-04-23

1997-05-01

1997-05-05

1997-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1997-02-13

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1997-01-22

1997-01-30

1997-02-03

1997-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1996-11-08

1996-11-26

1996-11-30

1996-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1996-10-23

1996-10-31

1996-11-04

1996-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1996-08-16

1996-08-28

1996-08-31

1996-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1996-07-24

1996-08-01

1996-08-05

1996-08-23

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1996-05-17

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1996-02-16

1996-02-27

1996-02-29

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1995-11-17

1995-11-28

1995-11-30

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1995-08-25

1995-08-29

1995-08-31

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1995-05-15

1995-05-24

1995-05-31

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

TAP

TAP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Beverages Brewers

Molson Coors- (TAP)-produces and sells beer and other beverages. It offers its products under the Coors Light, Molson Canadian, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Creemore Springs, Rickard's Red Ale and other Rickard's brands, Carling, and Pilsner brand names in Canada; the Coors Light, Coors, Coors Non-Alcoholic, Blue Moon Belgian White Ale and seasonal Blue Moon brands, George Killian's Irish Red Lager, Keystone, Keystone Light, Keystone Ice, and Zima brand names in the United States; and Carling, C2, Coors Light, Worthington's ales, Caffrey's, Reef, Screamers, and Stones, as well as Grolsch brand names in the United Kingdom. The company also brews/distributes Amstel Light, Heineken and Murphy's, Asahi and Asahi Select, Corona, Miller Lite, Miller Genuine Draft, Milwaukee's Best, and Milwaukee's Best Dry brands under license. The company was founded in 1873. It was formerly known as Adolph Coors Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Brewing Company in 2005. Molson Coors is based in Denver, Colorado.

