$25.8 -0.06 -0.23%

Oil And Gas Pipelines

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

10.69%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.71

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

112.33%

EPS $2.41

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

300,380

Open Price

$25.95

Day's Range

$25.71 - $26.13

Previous Close

$25.86

52 week low / high

$22.6 - $35.85

Percent off 52 week high

-28.03%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MPLX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MPLX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-01

$0.6775

2019-08-02

$0.6675

2019-05-08

$0.6575

2019-02-04

$0.6475

2018-11-02

$0.6375

2018-08-03

$0.6275

2018-05-04

$0.6175

2018-02-02

$0.6075

2017-11-03

$0.5875

2017-08-03

$0.5625

2017-05-04

$0.54

2017-02-02

$0.52

2016-11-02

$0.515

2016-07-29

$0.51

2016-04-29

$0.505

2016-02-02

$0.5

2015-10-30

$0.47

2015-07-31

$0.44

2015-05-01

$0.41

2015-01-30

$0.3825

2014-10-31

$0.3575

2014-07-31

$0.3425

2014-05-01

$0.3275

2014-01-31

$0.3125

2013-10-31

$0.2975

2013-07-31

$0.285

2013-05-08

$0.2725

2013-01-31

$0.1769

MPLX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MPLX

Metric

MPLX Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.11%

8.84%

5years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6775

2019-10-25

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6675

2019-07-22

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6575

2019-04-29

2019-05-08

2019-05-09

2019-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6475

2019-01-25

2019-02-04

2019-02-05

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6375

2018-10-26

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6275

2018-07-25

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6175

2018-04-25

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6075

2018-01-26

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5875

2017-10-25

2017-11-03

2017-11-06

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5625

2017-07-26

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2017-04-26

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2017-01-25

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

2017-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2016-10-25

2016-11-02

2016-11-04

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2016-07-22

2016-07-29

2016-08-02

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2016-04-19

2016-04-29

2016-05-03

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-01-25

2016-02-02

2016-02-04

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2015-10-20

2015-10-30

2015-11-03

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2015-07-21

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2015-04-20

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3825

2015-01-20

2015-01-30

2015-02-03

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3575

2014-10-21

2014-10-31

2014-11-04

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2014-07-22

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3275

2014-04-22

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2014-01-24

2014-01-31

2014-02-04

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

2013-10-22

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2013-07-23

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2725

2013-04-30

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1769

2013-01-25

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-14

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

MPLX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Pipelines

This company develops, and acquires crude oil, refined product, and other hydrocarbon-based product pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns and operates a network of pipeline systems that include approximately 962 miles of common carrier crude oil pipelines and approximately 1,819 miles of common carrier product pipelines in 9 states. MPLX LP was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP is a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

