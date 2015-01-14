Best Dividend Stocks
Noble Corp

Stock

NE

Price as of:

$1.21 +0.01 +0.83%

Industry

Oil And Gas Drilling And Exploration

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Drilling And Exploration /

Noble Corp (NE)

NE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS -$1.64

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

NE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$1.21

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,218,400

Open Price

$1.22

Day's Range

$1.17 - $1.24

Previous Close

$1.2

52 week low / high

$0.9 - $3.64

Percent off 52 week high

-66.76%

NE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

NE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2016-07-28

$0.02

2016-04-28

$0.02

2016-02-04

$0.15

2015-10-29

$0.15

2015-07-30

$0.375

2015-04-30

$0.375

2015-02-06

$0.375

2014-10-30

$0.375

2014-08-08

$0.375

2014-05-01

$0.375

2014-02-06

$0.375

2013-11-21

$0.25

2013-08-01

$0.25

2013-05-02

$0.13

2013-02-07

$0.13

2012-11-01

$0.13

2012-08-02

$0.13

2012-05-03

$0.139291

2012-02-09

$0.142685

2011-11-03

$0.142014

2011-08-04

$0.166411

2011-05-05

$0.146528

2011-02-10

$0.137537

2010-11-04

$0.132168

2010-08-05

$0.125229

2010-05-06

$0.044299

2010-02-16

$0.046215

2009-11-05

$0.049421

2009-08-07

$0.094144

2009-02-09

$0.04

2008-11-07

$0.04

2008-08-11

$0.04

2008-05-12

$0.04

2008-02-15

$0.04

2007-11-05

$0.04

2007-09-05

$0.04

2007-05-03

$0.02

2007-02-12

$0.02

2006-11-06

$0.02

2006-08-07

$0.02

2006-05-04

$0.02

2006-02-13

$0.02

2005-11-07

$0.02

2005-08-01

$0.01

2005-05-05

$0.01

2005-02-14

$0.01

NE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NE

Metric

NE Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

0%

0years

NE

News
NE

Research
NE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

NE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-07-22

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-04-22

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-01-29

2016-02-04

2016-02-08

2016-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-10-23

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-07-24

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-04-24

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-01-30

2015-02-06

2015-02-10

2015-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-10-24

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-07-25

2014-08-08

2014-08-12

2014-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-04-25

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-01-30

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-11-15

2013-11-21

2013-11-25

2013-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-07-26

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-04-26

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

2013-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-02-01

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2012-10-26

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2012-07-27

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

2012-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1393

2012-04-27

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

2012-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1427

2012-02-03

2012-02-09

2012-02-13

2012-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1420

2011-10-28

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1664

2011-07-29

2011-08-04

2011-08-08

2011-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1465

2011-04-29

2011-05-05

2011-05-09

2011-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2011-02-04

2011-02-10

2011-02-14

2011-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1322

2010-10-29

2010-11-04

2010-11-08

2010-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1252

2010-07-30

2010-08-05

2010-08-09

2010-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0443

2010-04-30

2010-05-06

2010-05-10

2010-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0462

2010-02-16

2010-02-16

2010-02-18

2010-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0494

2009-10-29

2009-11-05

2009-11-09

2009-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0941

2009-07-31

2009-08-07

2009-08-11

2009-08-26

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2009-01-30

2009-02-09

2009-02-11

2009-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-10-31

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-08-04

2008-08-11

2008-08-13

2008-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-04-30

2008-05-12

2008-05-14

2008-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-02-08

2008-02-15

2008-02-20

2008-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-10-25

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

2007-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-07-27

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2007-04-25

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2007-02-02

2007-02-12

2007-02-14

2007-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2006-10-27

2006-11-06

2006-11-08

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2006-07-28

2006-08-07

2006-08-09

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2006-04-26

2006-05-04

2006-05-08

2006-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2006-02-03

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2005-11-01

2005-11-07

2005-11-09

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2005-07-22

2005-08-01

2005-08-03

2005-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2005-04-27

2005-05-05

2005-05-09

2005-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2005-02-04

2005-02-14

2005-02-16

2005-03-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

NE

NE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Drilling And Exploration

Noble Corp (NE) - This company offers contract drilling services with its fleet of 62 mobile offshore drilling units. The company also provides labor contract drilling, engineering and consulting, and project management services. It has operations principally in the Middle East, India, Mexico, the North Sea, Brazil, Canada, and west Africa. The company was founded in 1921 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

