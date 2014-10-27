Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Petroleo Brasileiro

Stock

PBR

Price as of:

$15.88 +0.32 +2.06%

Industry

Major Integrated Oil And Gas

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Major Integrated Oil And Gas /

Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR)

PBR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $1.51

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PBR DARS™ Rating

PBR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.88

Quote Time

Today's Volume

12,685,500

Open Price

$15.69

Day's Range

$15.65 - $15.89

Previous Close

$15.56

52 week low / high

$11.89 - $17.9

Percent off 52 week high

-11.28%

PBR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PBR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PBR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PBR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PBR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

1999-05-10

$0.0275

1999-02-08

$0.0275

1998-11-10

$0.0275

1998-08-10

$0.025

1998-05-11

$0.025

1998-01-28

$0.025

1997-11-06

$0.035

1997-08-07

$0.0325

1997-05-08

$0.0325

1997-02-12

$0.0325

1996-11-06

$0.0325

1996-08-07

$0.03

1996-05-08

$0.03

1996-01-31

$0.03

1995-11-08

$0.03

1995-08-01

$0.03

1995-04-27

$0.03

PBR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PBR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PBR

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PBR Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PBR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

PBR

News
PBR

Research
PBR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PBR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PBR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0275

1999-04-28

1999-05-10

1999-05-12

1999-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1999-01-27

1999-02-08

1999-02-10

1999-02-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1998-10-29

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1998-07-30

1998-08-10

1998-08-12

1998-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1998-04-29

1998-05-11

1998-05-13

1998-05-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1998-01-20

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1997-10-30

1997-11-06

1997-11-10

1997-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1997-07-30

1997-08-07

1997-08-11

1997-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1997-04-30

1997-05-08

1997-05-12

1997-05-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1997-01-30

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1996-10-30

1996-11-06

1996-11-11

1996-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-07-30

1996-08-07

1996-08-09

1996-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-04-30

1996-05-08

1996-05-10

1996-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-01-19

1996-01-31

1996-02-02

1996-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-10-31

1995-11-08

1995-11-10

1995-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-07-21

1995-08-01

1995-08-03

1995-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-04-19

1995-04-27

1995-05-03

1995-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

PBR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Petroleo Brasileiro on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PBR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Major Integrated Oil And Gas

PetroBras- (PBR)- engages in the exploration, exploitation, and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale, and other rocks in Brazil. The Company divides its activities into six segments: Exploration and Production; Provision; Gas and Energy; Biofuel; Distribution, and International Petroleo Brasileiro was founded in 1953 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X