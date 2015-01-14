Pacific Coast Oil Trust
Pacific Coast Oil Trust
ROYT Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
ROYT Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
ROYT Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
-34.20%
3221.42%
-85.95%
0%
0%
0
News & Research
News
News
Mastercard Inc. Leads 63 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Leads 156 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
UnitedHealth Group Inc Leads 200 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 200 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, March 05.
News
Citizens First Corp. Sees a 40% Decrease in Dividend
Anish Sharma
|
Every day, companies across the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) is a perpetual trust formed by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP (PCEC) to help finance California onshore oil properties in the Santa Maria and Los Angeles Basins. The trust supplies capital during the development of these properties. The company was established in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas. Pacific Coast Oil Trust is largely affected by the price of commodities such as crude oil and natural gas, which can add volatility to its operating results. As well, Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s operating profits are dependent on PCEC’s ability to explore and develop proved reserves. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has been paying dividends since its inception in 2012, and has increased them annually since then. Pacific Coast Oil Trust pays its dividends monthly.
